GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 57, Bishop McDevitt 45
Giana Hoddinott and Makenna Mummert combined for 32 points as the Squirettes took down the Crusaders in Saturday’s Catholic Showcase at Lancaster Catholic.
Hoddinott led all players with 17 points while Mummert tossed in 15 and Abby Jacoby added nine. Delone (5-0) used a 15-4 run in the second half to put things away.
Delone Catholic 19 15 15 13 — 57
Bishop McDevitt 11 4 11 19 — 45
Delone Catholic (57): Abigael Vingsen 2 2-6 6, Abby Jacoby 2 4-6 9, Giana Hoddinott 6 4-5 17, Meredith Wilson 0 2-2 2, Makenna Mummert 4 7-6 15, Maggie Hughes 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Schwarz 3 0-2 6. Non-scorers: Miller, Baughman, E. Hughes. Totals: 18 19-29 57
Bishop McDevitt (45): Moster 1 0-0 2, Moore 3 0-1 7, Colbert 6 1-2 15, Carter 4 2-3 10, Ferguson 1 1-4 3, Grella 1 0-0 2, Foster 1 2-2 4, Fuller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-12 45
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mount Calvary Christian 82,
Delone Catholic 57
Four different players reached double figures for Mount Calvary in its non-league win over Delone on Saturday.
Squire Trenton Kopp topped the scoring charts with 24 points. Kopp’s big game included four 3-pointers.
Ryan Wildasin scored eight points and Matt Rineman added seven in the loss.
Delone Catholic 11 19 13 14 — 57
Mount Calvary 16 24 24 18 — 82
Delone Catholic (57): Ryan Wildasin 3 0-0 8, Camdyn Keller 1 0-0 3, Coltyn Keller 1 2-4 4, Asher Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Ryan Moore 0 1-2 1, Trenton Kopp 10 0-1 24, Bryson Kopp 2 0-0 4, Ryan Murphy 2 0-0 4, Matt Rineman 3 0-0 7. Totals: 23 3-7 57
Mount Calvary (82): Rutt 4 0-2 11, Masters 7 2-2 18, Kopcha 4 0-1 8, Taylor 3 2-2 10, Lamb 3 2-2 8, Stewart 3 1-1 7, Mummau 2 1-3 5, Barnes 1 0-0 2, Dumaine 6 0-0 13. Totals: 33 8-13 82.
3-pointers: DC-Wildasin 2, Ca. Keller, T. Kopp 4, Rineman; MC-Rutt 3, Masters 2, Taylor 2, Dumaine
WRESTLING
Newport 67, Hanover 0
The Buffs piled up seven pins in their non-league shutout of the Nighthawks on Saturday.
145-Kauffman (N) md. Dalton Kirby, 14-3; 152-Smith (N) p. Malcolm Gerlach, 3:23; 160-Davis (N) p. Graciela Manjarrez, :42; 172-Huggins (N) p. Aizik Shoap, :42; 189-Finkenbinder (N) p. Uriel Martinez-Cruz, 4:34; 215-Geer (N) fft; 285-Lesher (N) fft; 106-no contest; 113-Lilly (N) d. Daniel Corbin, 4-1; 120-Sarver (N) p. Alan Martinez-Sanchez, 1:19; 126-Messick (N) p. Dominic Taylor, 3:02; 132-Capozzoli (N) fft; 138-Degiglio (N) p. Miguel Melendez, 1:29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.