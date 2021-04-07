Gettysburg College went into extra innings in both ends of a doubleheader with Dickinson College and after coming up short in the opening game 6-5, the Bullets pulled through in the nightcap, walking off on a grounder by junior Andrew Decker for 5-4 victory in Centennial Conference baseball action at Kirchhoff Field.
Game 1
Dickinson 102 000 21 — 6 10 3
Gettysburg 200 030 00 — 5 8 2
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Shane Manieri ’22: 2-4, Double, 2 Runs, RBI
Kobi Wolf ’21: 2-4, Double, 2 RBI
Kyle Miller ’23: 2-3, Run
Erik Wortmann ’21: 6.1 IP, 8 Hits, 5 Runs (4 Earned), 3 Ks
Game One Summary
Dickinson got the jump on senior Erik Wortmann in the first inning as Tom Gannaway singled to lead off the game, advanced on a wild throw on a failed pick-off attempt, and came around to score on a single by Andrew Mazzone.
The Bullets returned the favor with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning. Decker led off the game with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error by the third baseman. After two fly outs, junior Shane Manieri singled off the glove of Dickinson pitcher Matt Spind. Senior Kobi Wolf brought in the first run with a single to left field. With runners on first and third, Spind missed his target on a pick-off attempt on Wolf and Manieri trotted home to make it a 2-1 lead.
Wortmann nearly worked out of a jam in the third inning after allowing back-to-back singles by Kenny Tagliareni and Alex Cohen. The senior right hander picked up a strikeout and fly out to center field, but after a walk to Derek Smith, Christian Kim stroked a two-run single up the middle to regain the lead for Dickinson.
Wortmann retired the next 10 batters he faced and in the meantime, Gettysburg regained the lead. Manieri knocked a two-out double to bring in a run and a throwing error on the play allowed a second run to score. Wolf followed up with another double to score Manieri from second and the Bullets jumped in front 5-3.
Sophomore Kenneth Spadaccini inherited runners on second and third with one out in the seventh. After a sacrifice fly by Cohen, Mazzone laced a double to the fence in center to tie the game.
In the top of the eighth inning, Kim struck again for the Red Devils, blasting a pitch by Spadaccini into the pine trees just outside the fence in left field. Decker threw out a pair of would-be base stealers to prevent any additional runs.
The Red Devils sent out their closer, Beau Dana, in the bottom of the eighth and the right-hander struck out the side for his third save of the campaign.
Game 2
Dickinson 200 020 00 — 4 7 2
Gettysburg 201 001 01 — 5 4 0
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Andrew Decker ’22: 2-5, Run, RBI
Collin Short ’21: 0-1, 2 HBP, BB, Run
Shane Manieri ’22: 0-1, BB, HBP, Run, RBI
Teo Torrado ’22: 6.1 IP, 4 Hits, 2 Runs, 5 Ks
Game Two Summary
Both teams took advantage of some early wildness from the opposing pitchers to pick up two runs in their opening at bats. The Red Devils quickly loaded the bases with a lead-off double by Tom Gannaway and back-to-back walks. Mazzone drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center and Brendan Pell scored the second with a single to right-center.
The Bullets mimicked their opponents with each of the first three batters of the game reaching base on two singles and a hit-by-pitch. Manieri crushed a pitch to the warning track in right-center for a sacrifice fly and after another hit-by-pitch, junior Matt Muir tied the game 2-2 on a fielder’s choice.
Junior Teo Torrado entered the game with runners on second and third and no outs in the top of the second. He fanned the first two batters he faced and induced a pop-up to second to escape the situation.
Wolf staked Gettysburg to a 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly to left field in the third inning.
After retiring nine-straight, Torrado wavered a little in the fifth inning, allowing a walk and single to start the frame. Mazzone scored the first runner with a single through the right side and Smith followed shortly after with another RBI hit to pu• Manieri drew another hit-by-pitch to lead off the sixth and came around to score on a throwing error by the third baseman later in the inning to tie the game.
In the seventh inning, Wolf provided the biggest defensive highlight of the day. After Tagliareni knocked a triple to the right-field corner to lead off the inning, the Red Devil outfielder tried to score on a short fly to Wolf in right. The Gettysburg senior had the runner pegged, throwing a laser to Decker who applied the tag at home.
After six innings of solid work, Torrado was taken out of the game after posting two walks and a wild pitch to put runners on second and third in the eighth inning. Sophomore left-hander Mike Giammarino entered the fray and after walking the first batter, he fanned Lukas Atsalis. The next batter, Gannaway, sent a pop up straight up between the mound and home plate and Giammarino swooped in for the catch to close the threat.
Gettysburg wasted no time setting up for the walk-off opportunity, putting the first two runners on base before a sacrifice put both in scoring position. An intentional walk loaded the bases and brought up Decker with one out. Dana, who had yet to allow a base hit in five innings of work this season, quickly worked the count to 0-2. Decker did not let a third strike get by, slapping a hot shot to Gannaway just inside the infield grass. The Red Devil shortstop had to dive to his right before making a throw home, which allowed Muir to slide across the plate before the ball.
