Chase Dietz outran Freddie Rahmer to win the Outlaw tune-up race for 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.
The York driver pocketed $6,000 for his third career division victory at the track.
In the 358 sprint main, Derek Locke used a last lap, last turn pass to steal the win away from Nash Ely.
Dietz and Dylan Norris shared the front row for the start of the 25-lap 410 sprint main and it was Norris that took control when action began. His rapid pace was quickly slowed however on lap two when Dylan Cisney slowed.
The restart saw Norris jet away as Dietz fended off a Rahmer challenge for second and by lap eight Norris was working traffic on the lightning-fast track.
Norris nearly went for a ride in the first turn while trying to put Kody Lehman a lap down but averted disaster only to soon get bottled up by both Lehman and Jarrett Cavalet who were racing side by side for position.
This allowed Dietz to close the gap on the leader, but another yellow flag on lap 13 slowed the paced and dramatically changed the event.
As Norris raced to stay out of harms way, the car of Cameron Smith got out of shape in turn two and Norris had no where to go, instead spinning his car.
At the same time, Dietz came upon the scene and somehow squeezed through the narrowest of gaps between the two lame racers to emerge on the backstretch with the lead.
The restart saw Dietz hold sway over Rahmer comfortably and with four laps to go the race again entered the rear of the field.
Dietz worked both lanes of the track with ease to put cars behind him and take the win by 1.621 seconds over Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Jeff Halligan and TJ Stutts.
Sixth through 10th went to Tyler Ross, Chad Trout, Justin Whittall, Brandon Rahmer and Kyle Reinhardt.
Dietz became the fourth winner in as many races at the track this season as the stage is set for the May 12 and 13 World of Outlaws Morgan Cup weekend at Williams Grove.
Heats went to Stutts, Norris and Dietz with Dietz earning the pole by claiming the dash.
Halligan set quick time in qualifications, turning in a lap of 16.372 seconds.
The 358 sprint main saw polesitter Nash Ely lead the first 16 nonstop laps.
During the first several laps, fourth starter Chad Criswell challenged for the lead, taking second on the first circuit before zoning in on Ely.
But eventually Ely was able to break free of the competition as he raced for his first career victory at the oval.
Ely entered lapped traffic with 11 laps to go before Locke raced into second with nine loops remaining.
But with four laps to go, the only caution flag of the race appeared for the stopped car of George Streaker.
Ely maintained control on the restart, hitting his marks in the corners to thwart an attack by Locke but on the final tour the tables turned.
Locke got a great run off of the cushion in the second turn and then blasted to Ely’s outside in the third and fourth turns to steal the lead and win at the line.
Ely finished second followed by Kody Hartlaub, Doug Hammaker and Steve Owings.
Sixth through 10th went to Chad Criswell, Justin Foster, Kyle Keen, Frankie Herr and Jayden Wolfe.
Heats went to Hartlaub, Nat Tuckey and Justin Foster with Jaremi Hanson scoring the consolation race.
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
410 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. Chase Dietz, 2. Freddie Rahmer, 3. Danny Dietrich, 4. Jeff Halligan, 5. TJ Stutts, 6. Tyler Ross, 7. Chad Trout, 8. Justin Whittall, 9. Brandon Rahmer, 10. Kyle Keen, 11. Devon Borden, 12. Kyle Moody, 13. Troy Wagaman, 14. Dylan Norris, 15. Lucas Wolfe, 16. Billy Dietrich, 17. Jarrett Cavalet, 18. Cameron Smith, 19. Kody Lehman, 20. Austin Bishop, 21. Tim Wagaman II., 22. Dylan Cisney
DNS: Steve Buckwalter, Steve Snyder Jr.
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. Derek Locke, 2. Nash Ely, 3. Kody Hartlaub, 4. Doug Hammaker, 5. Steve Owings, 6. Chad Criswell, 7. Justin Foster, 8. Kyle Keen, 9. Frankie Herr, 10. Jayden Wolfe, 11. Zach Newlin, 12. Cody Phillips, 13. Cody Flether, 14. Preston Lattomus, 15. Nat Tuckey, 16. Jaremi Hanson, 17. Tim Glatfelter, 18. Matt Findley, 19. Tyler Rutherford, 20. Scott Fisher, 21. Shane Yost, 22. George Streaker, 23. Jake Eldreth, 24. Chris Frank
DNQ: Tim Stallings, Andrew Hake, Kyle Ganoe, Brody Dillon, Tyler Brehm, Donovyn Knokey. DNS: Chase Gutshall
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (35 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($5,000); 2. 44-Dylan Norris; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 39-Troy Wagaman; 5. 99M-Kyle Moody; 6. 38-Cory Haas; 7. 16-Matt Campbell; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 9. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 11. 1X-Chad Trout; 12. 17-Cole Young; 13. 75-Tyler Ross; 14. 8-Billy Dietrich; 15. 7H-Trey Hivner; 16. 39T-Cameron Smith; 17. 27s-Alan Krimes; 18. 90-Jordan Givler; 19. 55M-Domenic Melair; 20. 35T-Tyler Esh (DNF); 21. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 22. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNF); 23. 38S-Jordan Strickler (DNF); 24. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF)
Lap leaders: F. Rahmer (1-35)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 75-Tyler Ross; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 17-Cole Young; 6. 27s-Alan Krimes; 7. 55M-Domenic Melair; 8. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 90-Jordan Givler; 10. 11P-Tim Wagaman
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 38-Cory Haas; 4. 39-Troy Wagaman; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 35-Tyler Esh; 7. 23A-Chris Arnold; 8. 2D-Chase Dietz (DNF); 9. 23-Michael Millard (DNF); 10. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody; 5. 16-Matt Campbell; 6. 7H-Trey Hivner; 7. 39T-Cameron Smith; 8. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 9. 38-Brett Strickler; 10. 5A-Zach Allman
Consy (10 laps): 1. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 55M-Domenic Melair; 3. 23A-Chris Arnold; 4. 39T-Cameron Smith; 5. 90-Jordan Givler; 6. 38-Brett Strickler; 7. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 8. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 9. 5A-Zach Allman; 10. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 11. 2D-Chase Dietz (DNS)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 95-Kody Hartlaub ($1,350); 2. 66-Doug Hammaker; 3. 17-Niki Young; 4. 22-Jaremi Hanson; 5. 6-Cody Phillips; 6. 77-David Holbrook; 7. 22E-Nasy Ely; 8. 35-Steve Owings; 9. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 10. 70D-Frankie Herr; 11. 41-Logan Rumsey; 12. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 13. 21T-Scott Fisher; 14. 17G-George Streaker Jr.; 15. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 16. 28-Matt Findley; 17. 00K-Kyle Spence; 18. 89-Ahsley Cappetta; 19. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 20. 17K-Kyle Keen; 21. 1A-Chase Gutshall (DNF); 22. 38S-Jordan Strickler (DNF); 23. 19R-Tylar Rutherford (DNF); 24. 23F-Justin Foster (DNF)
Lap leaders: Kody Hartlaub (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 77-David Holbrook; 2. 22E-Nash Ely; 3. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 5. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 6. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 7. 16T-Joe Timmins; 8. 15s-Cole Small; 9. 2-Jude Siegel (DNF); 10. 25-Travis Leh (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 1a-Chase Gutshall; 2. 17-Niki Young; 3. 28-Matt Findley; 4. 70D-Frankie Herr; 5. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 6. 23F-Justin Foster; 7. 17G-Devon Gundrum; 8. 10-Zach Euculano; 9. 99-Joe Trone Jr.
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 22-Jaremi Hanson; 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 17G-George Streaker Jr.; 4. 17K-Kyle Keen; 5. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 6. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 7. 13-Bo Gordon; 8. 9-Brady Dillon; 9. 6K-Cole Knopp; 10. 22B-Nat Tuckey (DNF)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 6-Cody Phillips; 2. 41-Logan Rumsey; 3. 66-Doug Hammaker; 4. 21T-Scott Fisher; 5. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 6. 38-Jordan Strickler; 7. 00K-Kyle Spence; 8. 11H-Hayden Miller; 9. 10Y-Nick Yinger (DNS)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 23F-Justin Foster; 2. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 3. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 4. 00K-Kyle Spence; 5. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 6. 13-Bo Gordon; 7. 11H-Hayden Miller; 8. 16T-Joe Timmins; 9. 2-Jude Siegel; 10. 117G-Devin Gundrum; 11. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 12. 6K-Cole Knopp; 13. 9-Brady Dillon; 14. 15s-Cole Small; 15. 10-Zach Euculano; 16. 22B-Nat Tuckey (DNS); 17. 10Y-Nick Yinger (DNS); 18. 25-Travis (DNS)
