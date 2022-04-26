And with a flash, it was almost over.
Despite it seeming like the high school spring season just began, we’re nearly beginning postseason play for some and on the cusp of it for others. By now, we’ve got a relatively clear picture of which teams will be in, which teams will be out, and which will be biting their nails in the coming days and weeks while trying to keep their respective seasons alive.
Beginning on the diamond, Adams County boasts some of the top baseball and softball programs not just in the YAIAA, but in all of District 3.
Chief among those teams are the Squires of Delone Catholic, who at 8-1 sit not only atop YAIAA Division 4 baseball standings, but also atop of the District 3 Class 2A power rankings. Led by ace Jake Sherdel and a lineup that has shown it has no holes, the Squires carry a hefty eight-hundredth of a point lead in the power rankings into the back end of the season.
Who sits behind them in second place? That would be the Knights of Fairfield, who boast a ton of senior leadership and a team that longtime coach Dave Hazlett called perhaps his best ever. The Knights are 6-2 overall and sit just one game back of Delone in the division standings. The two teams are set to square off on May 11.
Fairfield began the season with a big win over visiting Littlestown, which has since won six of its last eight games and dropped an extra-inning heartbreaker to Delone on Monday. Pitching duo Michael Henrie and Peyton Petel have led the way for the Thunderbolts, who sit third in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings.
That power ranking is bolstered in part by a big win over Bermudian Springs on April 13. After a disastrous 2021 season, the Eagles are back under new management and first-year head coach Jeff Carpenter has his young team playing well. Bermudian is 6-5 on the year and third in the D3-3A playoff race behind a slew of freshmen and sophomores that litter a potent lineup. Freshman Nate Keller and sophomore Tyson Carpenter have been particularly bright spots for the Eagles.
Up in Class 5A, New Oxford and Gettysburg both find themselves embroiled in a battle for the 16th and final playoff spot. The Colonials (6-4) have gotten strong pitching from ace Mason Weaver and freshman Coy Baker among others, but have struggled to consistently score runs. They hold a 5-4 win over the Warriors (5-5) on April 20, leaving Gettysburg in 20th spot in the rankings but less than two points out of the final spot.
Switching over to the slightly smaller diamond, Littlestown is the talk of the town. The Bolts were YAIAA Division 3 champions a year ago after a fantastic regular season but were unceremoniously dumped out of the playoffs in the first round while Bermudian Springs reached the District 3 Class 3A finals and the state tournament. This year, Littlestown is back in business with an 10-2 record and a walk-off win over the Eagles on April 13. That places the Bolts third in the 3A power rankings, one spot ahead of the 11-2 Eagles, who had been undefeated prior to the meeting between the two teams.The pair are currently tied atop the division with the return leg of their two-game series set for May 9 in a game that could well be a de facto division championship game.
Down in Class 2A, Delone (7-4) and Fairfield (5-3) sit in second and third, respectively in the district and are currently battling it out atop YAIAA Division 4. After an earlier rainout, they will meet on the final day of the regular season on May 11 at Delone with a division crown very possibly on the line.
Finally, first-year New Oxford coach Jason Miller has his team playing some strong softball. Behind the arm of starter Paige Dill and a breakout season at the dish for sophomore Hannah Becker, the Colonials find themselves at 6-3 and 11th place in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, solidly inside the 16-team cut line. The Colonials will have to keep it up, however, as a number of early season rainouts mean they have 12 games remaining in the next 17 days.
Over on the track, Bermudian Springs has continued what has been a fantastic spring for the Eagles’ athletic department as a whole. Led by sophomore state champion in the triple jump, Alison Watts, and senior state qualifier in the hurdles, Michael Carlson, Bermudian is undefeated across both girls’ and boys’ competition. Both teams sit at 4-0, atop the YAIAA-3 and having swept the recent Adams County Classic. But it hasn’t just been about Watts and Carlson. On the girls’ side a trio of Lily’s: LaBure, Peterson and Carlson — the latter Michael’s younger sister — have impressed, while standout football player Ricky Pacana has enjoyed success in the jumping events and discus thrower Aaron Weigle is among the tops in the YAIAA with a best throw of 145-5.
After winning YAIAA Division 2 a year ago, Gettysburg’s girls are back atop the standings at 4-0 this season, tied with familiar foe Susquehannock. Multi-sport star Anne Bair is the face of the Warriors, but Lily Arnold and Emili Scavito have both shone bright thus far.
New Oxford has had a fair amount of team success, but individually Maya Richwine, Ella Billman, Shaely Stabler, Hope Null and Troy Dubbert have all impressed in their respective events with the YAIAA Championships looming. Then there’s Bigleville’s Katie White, who may not top the YAIAA in any one event, but has been a constant for the Canners in all three throwing events, oftentimes sweeping the throws in dual meets.
On the tennis courts, Gettysburg just claimed a share of a YAIAA Division 2 crown, going 7-1 in league play and closing the season with victories in 13 of their last 14 matches. Due to the division layout, the Warriors look set to miss out on the team postseason but have high hopes for singles’ and doubles’ portions of the postseason led by standout senior Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess. Gettysburg and Susquehannock are currently atop the division, while Hanover could also share the crown with a win over Littlestown in a match that was rained out on Tuesday.
Despite a ton of turnover, Gary Kline has Bermudian Springs up and running like always, led by first singles’ player Parker Sanders, who has been forced to play most of the season with a cast on his left hand after breaking a bone. The Eagles, despite losing YAIAA finalist Brett Laughmann to graduation, sit at 10-3 on the year and are just three points outside the eighth and final district 2A playoff spot as a team.
Lastly, we take to the field where New Oxford looks to be playoff bound in both boys’ and girls’ lacrosse. The Colonials’ boys sit at 8-2 on the year and in a tie for third in the YAIAA standings. That’s also good enough to place them fifth in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings and in a spot to host a first-round playoff game against Bishop McDevitt if the season were to end today. Ryan Carver and Camden Elmo pace a lethal New Oxford attack that is averaging 13.8 goals per game and has led the Colonials for four straight victories.
On the girls’ side, New Oxford has been a bit more difficult to get a read on. The Colonials’ ladies boast an impressive 7-2 record and are fifth in the YAIAA and ninth in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, but they’ve taken heavy defeats to York Catholic and South Western, the latter of whom they’d visit if the playoffs started today. Led by sisters Bethany and Maddy Cohee as well as Ally Mathis, the Colonials high-powered offense could pose a threat to anyone in the postseason if they can sort out the defense.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
