New Oxford’s Riley Killen finds room to run after Gettysburg’s Shayde Shultz (13) spills to the turf during Friday’s non-conference game at Warrior Stadium. The Colonials doubled up the Warriors, 28-14. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

After a spectacular season debut, New Oxford’s Jett Moore posted an equally impressive Week 2 performance to lead the Colonials by homestanding Gettysburg, 28-14, in non-conference football action Friday night at Warrior Stadium.

Moore completed 17-of-25 passes for 219 yards and a pair of scores, after throwing for 195 yards and three scores on 11-of-14 in a 41-0 pasting of Bermudian Springs a week ago.

