After a spectacular season debut, New Oxford’s Jett Moore posted an equally impressive Week 2 performance to lead the Colonials by homestanding Gettysburg, 28-14, in non-conference football action Friday night at Warrior Stadium.
Moore completed 17-of-25 passes for 219 yards and a pair of scores, after throwing for 195 yards and three scores on 11-of-14 in a 41-0 pasting of Bermudian Springs a week ago.
For the year, Moore is posting a 203.3 QB rating and completing 72 percent of his attempts.
“In the offseason, we were out there throwing for an hour or two almost every day,” Moore said of the offseason work he and his receivers put in. “I love all of my receivers and I trust them all.”
The game was even, 8-8, going into the half, but the Ox put together an impressive opening drive of the third quarter, marching 68 yards on 10 plays. The Colonials gained five first downs on the foray, culminating in a 28-yard scoring strike on a post route from Moore to Brennan Holmes that mirrored their 30-yard hookup for a score a quarter prior.
Holding a 15-8 advantage late in the third quarter, New Oxford embarked on a crucial drive and slapped together an 11-play, 80-yard march that featured the arm and legs of Moore.
He completed 4 of 4 passes for 56 yards and ran for 16 more on the drive. A Brittyn Eakins 12-yard scoring run less than a minute into the fourth quarter bumped the Ox’s lead to 22-8.
“Jett has grown so much in the past year with his decision making and his maturity,” Ox head coach Jason Warner said. “From the time that basketball season ended, Jett and his receivers were putting in work pretty much every day.”
New Oxford (2-0) put things out of reach a few minutes later when sophomore running back Clayton Nieves took an option pitch from Moore and sped down the left sideline for a 25-yard score to make it 28-8 with seven minutes to go.
“We liked where we were in the second quarter, but then they blocked a field goal, tied the game before halftime and stole all of the momentum,” Warner said. “We took the ball down the field to start the third quarter and just went from there. I’m really proud of our guys.”
The Ox had taken an 8-0 lead midway through the second quarter on Moore’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Holmes and was looking to add to its lead when Idriz Ahmetovic’s 33-yard field goal was blocked.
The ball ended up all the way into Ox territory when Gettysburg finally took over at the Colonial 42-yard line with 3:28 to play until the break.
Gettysburg (1-1) was able to drive to the Colonial 8 with 40 seconds left and was five yards closer with seven seconds to go until intermission, facing a 3rd-and-goal.
Warrior quarterback Brady Heiser lofted a pass toward the back of the end zone and Sean Higgins won a jump ball to snag it. A Heiser conversion run evened things at 8-8 going to the break.
After an incompletion to start the second half, Moore completed his final ten attempts of the contest for 145 yards.
“We did a good job of stifling their run game,” Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser said. “But their short passing game was solid and our tackling has to get better. Sometimes it was good, but we missed too many and it allowed them to gain more yards than they should’ve.”
Holmes reeled in six balls for 99 yards, while Evan Schriver added six grabs for 77 yards.
Jayden Johnson posted a nice night on the ground for Gettysburg as he topped the 100-yard mark for the second straight week. The senior carried 25 times for 114 yards.
Gettysburg managed to post a late touchdown on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Heiser to Jermain Gondwe with 3:22 to go, but any chance of miracle comeback for the Warriors ended when they muffed a punt with under 90 seconds left and the Colonials had a couple kneel downs to end it.
The win was just the third in 33 meetings with the Warriors that the Colonials have enjoyed. They won 7-6 in 1981 and 5-0 in 2020.
“Our guys and some of our coaches were talking about this being a rivalry, but both teams have to win for it to be a rivalry. It can’t be one-sided,” Warner said. “I’m proud of this senior class, they’ve beaten those guys twice in three tries.”
Prior to the game, Gettysburg’s 1987 team that went 10-0 and won the Blue Mountain League championship was honored on the field. Along with head coach Sam Leedy and assistant coaches Mike Lilley and Junie Zentz, there were 24 players.
New Oxford returns to action for its home opener against South Western (2-0), while Gettysburg plays at Boiling Springs (2-0). Both games are slated for 7 p.m. starts on Friday.
For Heiser, it’ll be the first time he’s faced the Bubblers since he left there to become the Warriors’ head coach in 2012.
New Oxford 0 8 7 13 — 28
Gettysburg 0 8 0 6 — 14
Second Quarter
NO — Brennan Holmes 30 pass from Jett Moore (Riley Killen run), 6:59
G — Sean Higgins 2 pass from Brady Heiser (Heiser run), 0:04
Third Quarter
NO — Holmes 28 pass from Moore (Idriz Ahmetovic kick), 8:20
Fourth Quarter
NO — Brittyn Eakins 12 run (Ahmetovic kick), 11:05
NO — Clayton Nieves 25 run (pass failed), 7:00
G — Jermain Gondwe 18 pass from Heiser (pass failed), 3:22
Team Statistics NO G
Rushes-Yards 31-128 42-161
Passing 17-25-0 7-17-0
Passing Yards 219 94
Total Yards 347 255
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties 4-35 6-61
Punts 4-42.3 6-38.2
Individual Statistics
Rushing: NO — Killen 9-44, Nieves 5-39, Moore 9-27, Eakins 4-17, Holden Crabbs 3-1; G — Jayden Johnson 25-114, Heiser 11-26, Preston Burnett 5-20, Cody Furman 1-1.
Passing: NO — Moore 17-25-219-0; G — Heiser 7-17-94-0
Receiving: NO — Holmes 6-99, Evan Schriver 6-77, Cameron Herring 2-18, Carson Heeney 2-16, Tyler Arigo 1-9; G — Higgins 4-50, David Beamer 2-26, Gondwe 1-18.
