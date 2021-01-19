BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 55, Biglerville 40
Both Eric Ball and Peyton Stadler had strong showings for the Green Knights, with 16 points apiece in a YAIAA Division 3 win over visiting Biglerville.
Nik Nordberg was also in double figures for the hosts with 11.
For the Canners, it was Drew Parker who led the way with 17 points, while Cameron Tyson followed behind with seven.
Biglerville 11 12 5 12 — 40
Fairfield 15 17 12 11 — 55
Biglerville (40): Eli Weigle 1 0-0 3, Christian Shaffer 2 0-0 5, Caden Althoff 2 2-3 5, Drew Parker 8 1-2 17, Nolan Miller 1 0-0 3, Cameron Tyson 2 2-3 7. Non-scorers: Smelser, Green Cervantes. Totals: 16 4-7 40.
Fairfield (55): Nik Nordberg 4 0-0 11, Trey Griffith 1 0-0 2, Eric Ball 9 0-0 16, Cody Valentine 3 0-0 8, Griffin Tabler 0 2-4 2, Peyton Stadler 7 2-4 16. Non-scorers: Koons, Beaudette. Totals: 23 4-8 55.
3-pointers: B — Weigle 1, Shaffer 1, Miller 1, Tyson 1. F — Nordberg 3, Valentine 2.
Red Lion 65, New Oxford 37
Torbyn Eakins and Aden Strausbaugh each led the Colonials with eight points, but it was not enough to overcome YAIAA Division 1 host Red Lion.
Evan Watt led all scorers with 19 points for the Lions, while Davonte Dennis added 14 and Mason Urby chipped in with 12.
New Oxford 12 8 7 10 — 37
Red Lion 20 19 15 11 — 65
New Oxford (37): Aden Strausbaugh 2 2-2 8, Connor Beans 0 0-2 0, Braden Carver 2 0-0 5, Graham Rex 2 0-0 6, Justin Floyd 1 0-1 2, Adam Pascoe 0 1-2 1, Connor Jenkins 2 0-0 5, Torbyn Eakins 3 2-4 8, Zach Barnhart 1 0-1 2. Non-scorers: Rickrode, Crabbs, Rebert. Totals: 12 5-12 37.
Red Lion (65): Vaught 2 0-2 4, Virata 3 1-2 9, Dennis 7 0-0 14, Nyameyke 1 1-2 3, Wellsandt 1 0-0 2, Watt 8 0-1 19, Urby 6 0-0 12, Burchett 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 2-7 65.
3-pointers: NO — Strausbaugh 2, Rex 2, Carver 1, Jenkins 1. RL — Watt 3, Virata 2.
York Suburban 73, Gettysburg 37
Michael Hankey's 14 points paced the Warriors in a YAIAA Division 2 contest against York Suburban. Trent Ramirez-Keller joined him in double figures with 10.
For the Trojans, both Aidan Hughley and Alon Gorumam both led the game with 20 points apiece.
York Suburban 18 21 22 12 — 738
Gettysburg 13 12 7 5 — 37
York Suburban (73): Brewer 3 3-4 11, Hughley 7 6-6 20, Gorumam 8 3-4 20, Stump 3 3-4 9, Coffman 1 0-0 3, Dineda 4 0-0 10. Totals: 26 15-18 73.
Gettysburg (37): Michael Hankey 6 0-0 14, Ethan Wagner 1 0-0 2, Chris Boone 0 2-3 2, Trent Ramirez-Keller 3 2-2 10, Griffin Kibbler 0 1-2 1, Ian McLean 2 0-2 4, Brody Wagner 1 1-2 3, Logan Moseley 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 7-13 37.
3-pointers: YS - Brewer 2, Dineda 2, Gorumam 1, Coffman 1. G - Hankey 2, Ramirez-Keller 2. JV Score: Gettysburg 51, York Suburban 21.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover 58, York Tech 35
Tianna Gray exploded for a game-high 22 points as the Hawkettes went on the road to claim a YAIAA Division-3 win over York Tech.
Jaycie Miller followed closely behind with 16 points, while Alanys Perez-Beltran notched eight.
Rhylyn Rouse and Amelia Bernard had 11 each for Tech.
Hanover 12 9 18 19 — 58
York Tech 7 13 3 12 — 35
Hanover (58): Alanys Perez-Beltran 1 6-8 8, Maddie Starck 0 2-5 2, Jaycie Miller 7 0-2 16. Lola Garman 0 0-2 0, Lily Moorhead 0 1-2 1, Reagan Wildasin 1 1-2 3, Tianna Gray 9 3-8 22, Keana Noel 2 0-2 6. Non-scorers: Conover, Maloney. Totals: 20 13-31 58.
York Tech (35): Kile 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 2-2 5, Bernard 3 4-6 11, Cali Hire 1 0-0 2, Rouse 5 1-2 11, Moseley 2 0-1 4. Totals — 13 7-11
3-pointers: H — Miller 2, Noel 2, Gray 1, YT — Brown 1, Bernard 1
West York 46, New Oxford 26
Riley Strausbaugh scored a team-high eight points for the the Colonials as they fell to the Bulldogs in a YAIAA Division 2 contest.
Alainna Hopta led all scorers with 16 points in the game for West York.
West York 15 6 10 15 — 46
New Oxford 1 9 12 4 — 26
West York (46): Generett 1 0-0 3, Ilyes 2 0-0 5, Walker 1 0-0 3, Hopta 7 0-0 16, Rupp 2 0-0 5, Je. Torres 1 1-2 3, Kern 2 0-0 4, Angell 0 0-2 0, Foster 1 1-2 3, Ja. Torres 1 0-0 2, McGlynn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 2-6 46.
New Oxford (26): Sydney Flesch 0 1-2 1, Carmen West 0 0-2 0, Hailey Linebaugh 1 0-0 3, Ella Billman 3 0-1 6, Maci Stambaugh 1 1-2 3, Timberley Linebaugh 2 0-0 5, Riley Strausbaugh 3 2-4 8. Non-scorers: Crone, Wampler, Altand, Motter, Costello, K. Linebaugh. Totals: 10 4-11 26.
3-pointers: WY - Hopta 2, Rupp 1, Walker 1, Ilyes 1, Generett 1. NO - T. Linebaugh 1, H. Linebaugh 1.
Dallastown 55, South Western 29
Maddie Lehker turned in eight points, while both Lexi Plesic and Grace Thomas scored seven as the Mustangs fell to visiting Dallastown in YAIAA Division 1 contest.
Dishante Edwards led all scorers with 18 points for the Wildcats, while Olivia Sten added 14 of her own.
Dallastown 6 10 19 20 — 55
South Western 4 5 9 11 — 29
Dallastown (55): Zeigler 1 0-0 2, Edwards 8 2-2 18, Groh 2 1-1 5, Jacobs 2 0-0 7, Sten 5 2-3 14, Guy 1 0-0 2, Crump 0 1-4 1, Beverly 1 4-4 6. Totals: 21 10-14 55.
South Western (29): Kayla Leppo 1 0-0 2, Lexi Plesic 3 0-0 7, Amanda Olson 1 0-0 2, Maddy Lehker 4 0-0 8, Grace Thomas 2 2-2 7, Ava Roberts 1 0-0 2, Olivia Sell 0 1-3 1. Non-scorers: Mackie, Brooks, Green. Totals: 12 3-5 29.
3-pointers: D - Sten 2, Jacons 1. SW - Plesic 1, Thomas 1.
WRESTLING
Red Lion 39, New Oxford 27
Jake Bixer (285) and Elias Ernst (189) picked up pins as the Colonials fell to the host lions in a YAIAA Division 1 dual. Jerry Dattoli (120) added a decision win for New Oxford, while Trent Uhler (106) and Dylan Forbes (215) won via forfeit and injury default respectively.
285: Jake Bixler (NO) pinned Kairen Gordon-Bey, 2:40, 106: Trent Uhler (NO) fft., 113: Liam Krzywulak (RL) fft., 120: Jerry Dattoli (NO) dec. Aaron Simpson, 11-6, 126: Tyler Bootier (RL) fft., 132: Kyle Deisley (RL) dec. Cameron Herring, 6-4, 138: Frank Gulli (RL) pinned Jacob Pope, 3:28, 145: Tristan Brenneman (RL) dec. Connor Herring, 9-4, 152: Jayden Nance (RL) dec. John Ernst, 9-6, 160: Brock Holloway (RL) fft., 172: Ryan Fry (RL) pinned Hunter Shaffer, 1:37, 189: Elias Ernst (NO) pinned Matthew Griffin, 1:00, 215: Dylan Forbes (NOH) inj. def. Zachary Paraway.
