Carson Macedo won the biggest paying race of his career on Saturday night when he sped to victory in the 59th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway.
The World of Outlaws pilot became the third and final leader in the prestigious event, overtaking Logan Schuchart with four laps to go in the 40-lapper to snag the $75,000 payday.
The 2019 National Open champion, Brent Marks began the affair on the pole with Schuchart to his outside but before Marks could settle into a rhythm the red flag appeared on the second tour.
Brian Brown spun in the third turn and got slammed by Daryn Pittman who turned his car over. Freddie Rahmer also sustained top wing damage.
Schuchart, Macedo, David Gravel and Sheldon Haudenschild trailed for the restart.
Marks got to lap 10 with the lead, holding a distance of about one turn over Schuchart as traffic began coming into sight.
And that’s when Marks got fouled up as he began trying to put cars behind him from the rear of the field when on the 13th tour he spun in the second turn while working traffic, ending a strong bid for a second National Open title and remanding control to Hanover’s Schuchart.
The restart got wild at the front as sixth starter Macedo, now in second, David Gravel and Anthony Macri when three wide for the second spot in the second corner with Gravel shooting into the middle, just below Macedo.
Macri emerged from the fracas in third with Macedo falling backwards but the red flag suddenly appeared, negating the moves.
The stoppage was for a TJ Stutts and Robbie Kendall tangle in the first corner.
The restart saw Schuchart hold sway over Macedo and by lap 15 a straightaway separated the front two cars.
By lap 20 with traffic again coming into play, Macedo cut the leader’s advantage in half and by lap 24, Schuchart was ahead by less than the distance of one corner.
Working through traffic, the front trio bunched up with Haudenschild taking a shot at second by throwing a haymaker at Macedo in the third and fourth turns with 12 laps to go.
The move netted him second at the line but Macedo soon recovered to reclaim the spot.
By lap 30, Schuchart was struggling to put cars a lap down as he vacated his favored high line in an attempt to make time on the bottom.
This gave Macedo momentum and he threw all that momentum at Schuchart for the lead in turn four with eight to go.
The move didn’t quite pan out however but Schuchart couldn’t escape Macedo’s grasp and by lap 34 the front trio were all racing within the same corner.
Macedo then struck for gold with four laps to go when he blasted deep into the third corner and skated across the track to come up in front of Schuchart for control.
From there, the Lemoore, California pilot soared the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 to victory, taking the win by .218 seconds over Schuchart.
“The laps were clicking off really fast when I was in second,” Macedo said.
“I knew I had to stand up in the seat to stay in front of him,” the winner said of racing with Haudenschild just behind him.
Macedo talked about his ultimate move for the lead and win.
“I just drove across really hard,” he said.
Schuchart finished second in the race for the second year in a row.
“All in all we were way better than we’ve been in the past,” Schuchart said.
“It sucks, it stings, but we’ll come back next year. We have a good notebook.”
Haudenschild rode home third followed by Macri and Gravel.
Macri claimed a $1,000 bonus for being the highest finishing Williams Grove regular in the event.
Sixth through 10th went to defending event champion Donny Schatz, track champion Lance Dewease, Friday night winner Kyle Larson, James McFadden and outlaws point leader Brad Sweet.
Heats for the 48-car field went to Schatz, Macedo, Gravel and Haudenschild.
Devon Borden won the C Main and Jacob Allen won the B Main with Marks earning the pole for the main by winning the dash.
For the second night in a row, Lance Dewease set quick time with a fast lap of 16.774 seconds.
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (40 laps): 1. Carson Macedo ($75,000), 2. Logan Schuchart, 3. Sheldon Haudenschild, 4. Anthony Macri, 5. David Gravel, 6. Donny Schatz, 7. Lance Dewease, 8. Kyle Larson, 9. James McFadden, 10. Brad Sweet, 11. Justin Peck, 12. Danny Dietrich, 13. Kasey Kahne, 14. Spencer Bayston, 15. Brent Marks, 16. Brock Zearfoss, 17. Kraig Kinser, 18. Gio Scelzi, 19. Justin Henderson, 20. Jacob Allen, 21. TJ Stutts, 22. Aaron Bollinger, 23. Dylan Cisney, 24. Robbie Kendall, 25. Brian Brown, 26. Daryn Pittman, 27. Freddie Rahmer. DNS: Wayne Johnson
Friday, 10/1
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (25 laps): 1. Kyle Larson ($20,000) 2. Logan Schuchart, 3. Donny Schatz, 4. Anthony Macri, 5. Brent Marks, 6. Lance Dewease, 7. Freddie Rahmer,8. Danny Dietrich, 9. Daryn Pittman, 10. Carson Macedo, 11. Dylan Cisney, 12. Justin Peck, 13. Brian Brown, 14. James McFadden, 15. Brad Sweet, 16. Justin Henderson, 17. Kasey Kahne, 18. Sheldon Haudenschild, 19. Matt Campbell, 20. Spencer Bayston, 21. Ryan Smith, 22. Devon Borden, 23. Kyle Reinhardt, 24. Pat Cannon. 25. David Gravel. 26. Aaron Reutzel, 27. Kraig Kinser
