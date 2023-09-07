The Gettysburg Area School District is opening its head coaching positions for varsity winter sports. The decision comes 10 weeks prior to the first official practice for winter sports season.
Gettysburg High School athletic director Casey Thurston confirmed the district’s decision, saying positions are typically posted internally for a period of 14 days before being posted publicly. Thurston anticipated the coach openings being posted out immediately.
“Coaches were a little taken aback by this with the short notice before the season,” said Thurton. “The district administration made the decision, and that’s what is going to be followed.”
Opening positions does not necessarily mean the district is looking to replace current coaches, according to the Gettysburg Area School District.
“This district is opening applications but is also committed to retaining quality coaches for our students,” said district officials. “Posting the positions does not equate to replacing coaches who continue to do an excellent job for our district.”
District officials also said, “the current timeline provides appropriate time to recommend coaches for board approval in the regular time frame.”
Current GHS winter sports head coaches include Chris Haines (wrestling), Marc McLean (boys’ basketball), Rick Keller (girls’ basketball) and Amanda Turner (boys’ and girls’ swimming). Those coaches are not required to re-apply or interview for their positions. Other candidates may apply and be granted interviews.
The process, which will occur over the next several weeks, will be conducted by Athletics/HS Administration, according to GASD officials.
“The district is committed to providing quality athletic programs and coaches for our student-athletes; this provides quality applicants with the ability to express an interest in our district. As with all professions, there are fewer applicants for all roles within our organization. This enables us to remain aware of quality people who may assist in the future,” said GASD officials.
Thurston, who has been the GHS athletic director since 2018, will not be part of the hiring committee. The GASD Board approved Thurston’s resignation on Tuesday, effective Sept. 29.
Thurston leaves with 15 years of combined coaching experience in addition to leading the GHS athletic program for 5 years. She helped Gettysburg transition from the YAIAA to the Mid-Penn Conference in 2022, overseeing a program that captured division and district titles in multiple sports.
Gettysburg High School has enjoyed a great deal of success in its winter sports during Thurston’s tenure. The Warriors made three District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Team Championship finals appearances under Haines, who also coaches the girls’ team, winning titles in 2020 and 2022.
Gettysburg has gone 80-10 over the last five seasons.
The girls’ basketball team reached the D3-5A finals four consecutive years under former coach Jeff Bair, winning gold in 2020 and 2022.
Keller is entering his first season as head coach after taking over for Bair.
The boys’ basketball team went 23-5 and qualified for the PIAA tournament in 2020, and the swimming team has placed multiple swimmers on the podium on the division, district and state levels.
“I’m really hoping that decisions were made that have the best interests of our student-athletes in mind,” Thurston said.
Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
