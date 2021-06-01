DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
South Western 7, Donegal 3
The Mustangs posted a five-run, two-out rally in the home half of the fifth inning to outlast the Indians in a District 3 Class 5A consolation game on Tuesday. The win moves South Western (18-1) into Thursday’s fifth-place game where it will host Daniel Boone (16-3) with a spot in the PIAA Championships on the line. The Blazers defeated Shippensburg on Tuesday.
Kendall Snyder and Ryleigh Sprague cracked solo home runs for the Mustangs, who trailed 3-2 into the bottom of the fifth. The Indians gave up a single to Snyder before recording the second out of the inning. A walk to Morgan Stalnecker was followed by Sprague’s RBI single. Jordyn Resetar drew another free pass before Cora Rebert ripped a two-run single to make it 5-3.
Kinsley Proepper and Emalee Reed tacked on run-scoring singles to make it 7-3 before the dust settled.
Reed posted scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh to close things out, finishing with 11 strikeouts in a two-hitter.
Sprague and Snyder had two hits each, with Sprague and Rebert both knocking in a pair of runs.
Donegal 002 010 0 — 3 2 2
South Western 011 050 x — 7 9 3
WP: Emalee Reed. LP: Cara Biesecker. SO-BB: Biesecker 1-3, Reed 11-2. 2B: D-Bella Mackison. HR: SW-Kendall Snyder, Ryleigh Sprague
DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Manheim Central 2, South Western 1
Malakai Zilinski’s two-run triple proved to be the difference as the Barson edged the Mustangs in a District 3 Class 5A consolation contest on Tuesday.
South Western snapped a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth with a single run. Kamden Truelove worked singled for one of the Mustangs two hits on the day and was replaced by pinch-runner John Sipling. Sipling would eventually come around to score when a ball hit by Luke DeWees was misplayed for an error.
Manheim (19-2), the top seed, answered after Dylan Yoder and Collin Thompson drew walks, setting the table for Zilinski who cleaned off the bases with his triple.
Baron ace Colton Book fired a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks, hitting the strike zone on 64 of 90 pitches.
South Western workhorse Josh Berzonski was tagged with the loss despite logging a two-hitter of his own. Berzonski fanned seven and walked two, throwing 59 of his 94 offerings for strikes.
Ty Cromer also doubled for the Mustangs, who close the season at 12-9.
South Western 000 010 0 — 1 2 0
Manheim Central 000 020 x — 2 2 2
WP: Colton Book. LP: Josh Berzonski. SO-BB: Berzonski 7-2, Book 11-0. 2B: SW-Ty Cromer. 3B: Malakai Zilinski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.