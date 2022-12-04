Mount St. Mary’s was edged by Rider, 68-65, in a hard-fought Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s basketball matchup at Knott Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Jalen Benjamin paced the Mount with 18 points while Deandre Thomas added 14 points and seven assists. The Mount, which was announced as the MAAC’s 11th member on May 2nd after a 33-year stint in the Northeast Conference, was playing in its first-ever MAAC home game after opening conference play with a 73-58 win at Saint Peter’s in the MAAC opener on Thursday night.

