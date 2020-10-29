Turkey hunters will join archers and others in the woods, when the fall campaign opens for much of the Commonwealth (not Adams County) Saturday. The season for wildlife management unit (WMU) 5A, which includes most of Adams County, will be Nov. 5-7
A three-day Thanksgiving season (not in WMU 5A) will be held that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
In recent years, hunters in Pennsylvania have killed about 9,000 fall turkeys; the harvest was estimated at 9,056 in 2019.
Fall turkey hunting success in 2019 was 9.6 percent, near the 10-year average of 10 percent.
‘BLUE TONGUE’ ON
CRAWFORD GAME LANDS
Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (we call it Blue Tongue in Adams County) has shown up in whitetailed deer around State Game Lands 214 in Crawford County.
EHD first appeared in Adams County years ago but was not formally confirmed back when Wildlife Conservation Officer Larry Haynes was serving this area. One characteristic of whitetailed deer that succumb to EHD, is that their tongues appear to be blue.
This occurred long before chronic wasting disease erupted in Pennsylvania, another dubious first for Adams County in 2012. EHD is not to be confused with CWD.
We hear about EHD in the fall because greater numbers of hunters and hikers are roaming Penn’s Woods at this time of year.
EHD is transmitted by a biting midge and deer usually die within 36 hours of becoming symptomatic. The disease causes fever and bleeding of internal organs, which cause deer to seek water. Deer tend to die in groups and are often discovered near water.
EHD has not appeared to have widespread impact on the state’s deer herd and its effects usually disappear after the first hard frost.
CLAY SHOOT IN
MEMORY OF WCO GROVE
The David L. Grove Memorial Shoot will be held Nov. 11, the 10th anniversary of Dave’s death in the line of duty.
The shoot will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov.11 at Orvis Hill Country, 519 Gladhill Road in Fairfield. Tickets are $125 per shooter, per shoot for 100 targets. There will also be a gourmet boxed lunch and swag bag. Tickets do not include ammo. There is a $20 lunch option.
Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. with the competitive shoot from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Lunch, awards, and a presentation by the PGC will be from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by a fun shoot until 4 p.m.
The benefit clay shoot will raise money to support the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) Junior Game Warden Camp. The shoot is being put together by The Conservation Officers of Pennsylvania (COPA) and Orvis Hill Country.
Shooters may bring their own firearm and ammo or rent a gun and buy ammo on site.
Donations can also be made in WCO Grove’s name at COPA, P.O. Box 192, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
SNAPSHOTS
• Howard E. Pflugfelder, former Fish and Boat Commissioner for 16 years and former owner of the Harrisburg Seaplane Base, passed away on Oct. 8. Howard was a 1959 graduate of Renovo High School and worked for the PA Highway Department for several years.
• The period when it is mandatory to wear a life jacket during cold weather months while
underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length, or any canoe or kayak, begins Nov. 1, and ends April 30.
• Enjoy the earlier hour in the woods after Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. and we turn our clocks back one hour on Saturday evening. This doesn’t mean you can go hunting this Sunday.
• Hats off to Richard Lewis of Gettysburg, on his antlerless deer taken last Friday during the three-day senior rifle season.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.