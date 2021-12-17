Bermudian Springs’ Big 3 of Hannah Chenault, Bailey Oehmig and Lilly Peters completely overwhelmed York Catholic in the Eagles’ 96-58 demolition of the Fighting Irish in YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball action on Friday night at James Forjan Gymnasium in York.
The senior trio combined for 77 points on 31-of-45 shooting from the field.
“Those three have played together for so long, they’re all four-year starters,” York Catholic head coach Kevin Bankos said. “They know each other so well and they’re hard to deal with.”
Chenault led the way with 28 points, while Peters registered a new career high with 26 markers and Oehmig tossed in 23 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. That pushed Oehmig’s career scoring total to 992. Meanwhile, Chenault hiked her career total to 982.
The first half was played end-to-end with both sides’ offense clicking at a high rate and the hosts carried a 44-42 lead into intermission.
Berm (3-1, 1-0) led 53-49 following Paige O’Brien’s hoop for YC with 3:04 to play in the third quarter, but Peters’ answer on the ensuing possession ignited a 19-4 run by the visitors to end the quarter.
“I may have lit into them a little bit at halftime, maybe not,” Bermudian head coach Todd Askins said. “But we showed up on defense in the second half. I want everybody to give effort on that end and they did after halftime.”
A trey by Katelyn Bullen to begin the fourth quarter for YC made it 72-56, but the Irish scored just two more points the rest of the way, while the guest tallied 24.
“We got tired in the second half,” Bankos said. “We lost focus on our game plan, because they’re a really good team. Way too good to do that against and get away with it. Their pressure got to us in the second half.”
YC (2-1, 1-1) turned it over 33 times in the game with 19 coming before the break. Despite those turnovers, the Irish shot 67 percent from the field in the opening half and when they were successful against the press, they were shooting layups.
“We knew that we had to pick up our effort and energy on defense in the second half,” Oehmig said. “We created turnovers and we were able to beat them down the floor.”
York Catholic jumped out to a 6-2 advantage less than a minute into the contest when O’Brien and Drew Kile each connected from beyond the arc.
Kyle’s hoop at 2:47 of the opening frame made it 20-14 in favor of the Irish, but a 10-2 run by the Eagles to end the quarter made it 24-22, Berm. Peters and Oehmig each supplied a pair of buckets to the spurt with Chenault chipping in the other.
In the second, Peters’ old-fashioned three-point play at the 6:04 mark made it 31-28, Eagles. Kile’s bucket in the dying seconds of the stanza sent her team to the locker room with the lead.
Berm was coming off its first loss of the season, a 59-58 heartbreaker to Greencastle-Antrim on Wednesday that saw the Blue Devils rally from five down in the last minute to steal the win.
“That loss definitely motivated us for tonight’s game,” Oehmig said. “We were really focused on winning tonight.”
Askins added, “I told the girls that this was must-win tonight if they wanted to be taken seriously in the division. I told them if they lost tonight that no one would care who they beat for the rest of the season.”
Berm shot a scalding hot 39-of-61 (64 percent) from the field and committed 12 turnovers.
Kile led the way for the Irish with 17 points, while Bullen put in 15.
Berm returns to action when fellow District 3 Class 4A contender Eastern York (4-0) pays a visit to York Springs on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Bermudian 24 18 30 24 — 96
York Catholic 22 22 9 5 — 58
Bermudian Springs (96): Hannah Metzger 3 0-0 7, Leah Bealmear 2 0-0 4, Amelia Peters 1 2-2 4, Lillian LaBure 1 0-0 2, Lilly Peters 12 2-3 26, Bailey Oehmig 10 2-2 23, Hannah Chenault 9 8-9 28, Sarah Keller 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Victoria Bross, Payton Feeser. Totals: 39 14-16 96.
York Catholic (58): Mariah Shue 3 0-0 9, Gabbie Tully 1 0-0 2, Drew Kile 8 0-1 17, Katelyn Bullen 7 0-0 15, Paige O’Brien 3 0-0 8, Amanda Reed 2 3-5 7. Non-scorers: Ellaina Campanella, Kathleen McKeague, Sharllese Collins, Meredith Smith. Totals: 24 3-6 58.
3-Pointers: BS-Chenault 2, Oehmig, Metzger; YC-Shue 3, O’Brien 2, Kile, Bullen. JV: Bermudian 37, York Catholic 11
