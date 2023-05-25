H.S. BASEBALL
East Pennsboro 7, Bermudian Springs 6
Lucas Martz produced a two-run single to cap the Panthers’ decisive rally in the sixth inning of Thursday’s District 3 Class 4A semfinal game in York Springs. East Penn erupted for five runs in the frame to stop the top-seeded Eagles and move into next Tuesday’s title game, where they will face No. 6 Hanover. The Nighthawks staged a rally of their own to edge Northern Lebanon, 6-5, in Thursday’s other semifinal.
While the Eagles (16-5) won’t play for district gold, they have another crack at qualifying for the state playoffs on Tuesday when they host Northern Lebanon (16-7) in a third-place game at 4:30.
Austin Reinert triggered a big second inning for the hosts by belting a double. Brayden Heller came in to run for Reinert, and later scored on a Dylan Hubbard double. Lucas Zepp, who had reached on an error, crossed the plate ahead of Hubbard on Gabe Kline’s two-run single.
Lane Hubbard capped the frame with an RBI knock chase home Kline.
Berm added singles tallies in the fourth and sixth, thanks to run-scoring hits by Nathan Keller and Ben Ogle.
East Penn’s comeback included four singles, three walks and a hit batter all in the sixth inning.
Lane Hubbard, Reinert and Ogle collected two hits apiece for Berm.
East Pennsboro 020 005 0 — 7 8 1
Bermudian Springs 040 101 0 — 6 10 0
Thalassinos, Deibler (3), Gilbert (7). Austin Reinert, Nathan Keller (6), Liam Cook (6), Tyson Carpenter (7). WP: Deibler. SO-BB: Thalassinos 0-0, Deibler 6-1, Gilbert 0-0, Reinert 1-2, Keller 0-1, Cook 0-1, Carpenter 0-0. 2B: BS-Dylan Hubbard, Reinert, Ben Ogle. 3B: EP-Deibler
