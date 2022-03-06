Anthony Macri has seen plenty of success in his young racing career, but has struggled at Lincoln Speedway recently.
That appears to have changed, as Macri started off the season last week with a third-place finish and backed it up with a $4,000 win on Saturday.
“Jim and the guys definitely gave me a solid car,” said Macri. “I could put this thing anywhere on the race track.”
The 30-lap feature went nonstop and was only seven seconds shy of the 30-lap track record. After the 30 nonstop laps Macri was asked how he was feeling in victory lane.
“I really really wasn’t feeling the best (last night and today) and didn’t think I could hold on for 30 laps,” he said.
It wasn’t an easy 30 laps as Macri was battling for position most of the race. Saturday’s win was Macri’s fourth at the 3/8th-mile Abbottstown oval.
Chase Dietz and Ricky Peterson shared the front row for the start of the feature. Dietz led the field into turn 1 and TJ Stutts got by Peterson for second. Macri also got by Peterson on the first lap for third.
Last week’s winner, Freddie Rahmer, got by Kevin Thomas Jr. for fourth on lap 3. Justin Peck then got under Thomas as they raced down the back stretch for fifth on the next lap.
Macri was using the top line around the track to work on Stutts for second. Despite Macri lurking behind him, Stutts had his eyes set on the lead and took a peak under Dietz as they approached lapped traffic. Stutts tried a slider in turns 1 and 2 on lap 8 but did not make the pass.
Macri joined the battle at the front of the field and got by Stutts coming out of turn 4, but Stutts took second back as the two raced to the line.
Lap 11 saw Macri take second from Stutts. As the battle for second continued, Dietz put a lapped car between him and Macri.
Stutts passed Macri for second on lap 12 as they raced in lapped traffic. Peck was working on Rahmer for fourth when Buddy Kofoid entered the picture and took fifth from Peck on lap 14.
Macri once again got by Stutts for second, this time on lap 15, and started closing in on Dietz. Stutts stayed close and continued to fight back for the second spot.
With all of the excitement at the front of the field, Danny Dietrich made his way into the top five from his sixteenth starting spot on lap 18.
Macri used the top line in turn 2 to get by Dietz for the lead on lap 20 as Dietrich made his way to fourth on lap 21.
Macri was beginning to stretch his lead with five to go as Stutts made a run on Dietz for second. Stutts made the pass on Dietz with two laps to go.
Macri scored his first win of the 2022 season 2.874 seconds ahead of Stutts. Dietz held on to third and Dietrich, the hard charger of the race, finished fourth. Buddy Kofoid completed the top five.
Next Saturday, March 12, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with 410 sprint cars and Central PA Legends. Racing starts at 3 p.m. with pit gates opening at 12:30 and grandstand gates opening at 1. The open practice is open to divisions on the 2022 Lincoln Speedway schedule.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 39m-Anthony Macri ($4,000); 2. 11-TJ Stutts; 3. 39-Chase Dietz; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 71-Buddy Kofoid; 6. 13-Justin Peck; 7. 8-Freddie Rahmer; 8. 87-Alan Krimes; 9. 19m-Brent Marks; 10. 44-Dylan Norris; 11. 27-Devon Borden; 12. 75-Tyler Ross; 13. 10-Zeb Wise; 14. 99m-Kyle Moody; 15. 11-Parker Price-Miller; 16. 99-Skylar Gee; 17. 1x-Chad Trout (DNF); 18. 5E-Brandon Rahmer (DNF); 19. 2-Ricky Peterson (DNF); 20. M1-Mark Smith (DNF); 21. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. (DNF); 22. 5-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 23. 7-Trey Hivner (DNF); 24. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF)
Lap leaders: Dietz (1-20), Macri (21-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 19m-Brent Marks; 3. 75-Tyler Ross; 4. M1-Mark Smith; 5. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 6. 5-Dylan Cisney; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 11-TJ Stutts; 2. 13-Justin Peck; 3. 99m-Kyle Moody; 4. 11-Parker Price-Miller; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 23D-Michael Millard; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 39-Chase Dietz; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 99-Skyler Gee; 4. 7-Trey Hivner; 5. 0-Rick Lafferty; 6. 90-Jordan Givler; 7. 85-Ricky Dieva
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 71-Buddy Kofoid; 2. 8-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 27-Devon Borden; 5. 11P-Niki Young; 6. 33-Riley Emig; 7. 5a-Zachary Allman (DNF)
Heat 5 (10 laps): 1. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr.; 2. 39m-Anthony Macri; 3. 5-Glenndon Forsythe; 4. 10-Zeb Wise; 5. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 6. 5-John Walp; 7. 35-Tyler Esh
Heat 6 (10 laps): 1. 2-Ricky Peterson; 2. 1x-Chad Trout; 3. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 59-Jim Siegel; 5. 10-Joe Kata; 6. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF)
Consy 1 (10 laps): 1. M1- Mark Smith; 2. 7-Trey Hivner; 3. 11-Parker Price-Miller; 4. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 23D-Michael Millard; 7. 85-Ricky Dieva; 8. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 9. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 10. 0-Rick Lafferty (DNF); 11. 5-Dylan Cisney (DNF); 12. 90-Jordan Givler (DNF)
Consy 2 (10 laps): 1. 27-Devon Borden; 2. 10-Zeb Wise; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 5. 11P-Greg Plank; 6. 33-Riley Emig; 7. 10-Joe Kata; 8. 5-John Walp; 9. 35-Tyler Esh; 10. 5a-Zachary Allman; 11. 97-Brie Hershey (DNS)
