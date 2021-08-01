By winning the first two games of its best-of-five South Penn League semifinal series with Shippensburg, Littlestown gave itself room for error and three chances to advance to the league championship series.
The Dodgers are down to just one chance now, following a 6-4 loss to the Stars in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Field in Littlestown. Shippensburg took Game 3 on Saturday night, 4-3.
The series-deciding Game 5 is slated for Tuesday at Shippensburg at 7 p.m.
“It’s really nice to see our guys respond to some adversity the way they have the last couple games,” Ship manager Josh Petty said. “They haven’t had their backs against the wall at all this season. You never want to go down 0-2 in a series, but we responded well.”
Ship (29-4) got nothing off of Littlestown starter Tom Herr through the first two frames, despite Herr hitting the first two batters of the contest, but he was lifted to begin the third.
That’s when the visitor went to work.
Nick Zanic singled with one down, stole second and third and then came home with the game’s first run on a wild pitch.
Following a strikeout, Todd Weldon walked and Justin Darden singled, then Jon Melendez’s two-bagger chased them both home for a 3-0 advantage.
Littlestown (22-10-2) struck back for a run in its half of the third with Blake Dipietro starting the rally by flopping a double down the right field line. He took third on Jacob Crawmer’s single.
A walk by Trent Copenhaver packed the sacks, then Nick Rampone worked a free pass to force Dipietro home.
Ship starter Jordie Henry struck out the next Dodger hitter looking to escape further damage.
Weldon started a crucial rally in the fifth when he reached on an error with two outs. Singles by Darden and Melendez followed, then Brian Canida roped a two-run single to plate Weldon and Darden for a 5-1 lead.
Things stayed that way into the sixth when the boys in blue pecked away and hung a three-spot on the board.
A walk by Trevor Walzl, then a single by Travis Inch brought Sam Wertz to the plate. Wertz delivered a single back through the box to score Walzl, a passed ball plated Inch, then Dipietro hit a run-scoring ground ball to bring home pinch runner Austin Kipple.
Crawmer’s single pulled down the curtain on reliever Matt Hallman’s short outing.
Petty called on A.J. Farrling and he retired the next two hitters to keep the guest in front, 5-4.
“We battled back and I’m happy with how we kept fighting today,” Justin Keith, Littlestown’s player-manager said. “We’ve been playing very good ball in the playoffs. We knew before this series how good of a team that Ship is, but we feel that we belong out there with them.”
Including the regular season, Sunday was the sixth meeting between the teams and five of them have been in doubt into the final inning.
In the seventh, Darden belted a solo homer to give his side an additional bit of cushion.
“That home run was huge for us and Justin showed some real power there,” Petty said. “We squared some balls up today that died in the wind, but that one kept going.”
Littlestown didn’t go down without a fight in its half of the seventh, as Rampone began the inning by reaching on an error, but Farrling retired the next three hitters to slam the door and earn the save.
Darden’s trio of knocks and trio of runs scored paced Ship’s offense, while Melendez added a pair of hits.
Crawmer had two of Littlestown’s six hits.
Keith is undecided as to who will get the ball for his team on Tuesday, while Petty will turn to his ace, Weldon, on three days’ rest. Both managers acknowledged that every arm on the staff should be available, if needed.
Sunday
Shippensburg 003 020 1 — 6 7 2
Littlestown 001 003 0 — 4 6 3
Jordie Henry, Matt Hallman (6), A.J. Farrling (6) and Todd Weldon; Tom Herr, Nick Rampone (3), Trevor Walzl (5) and Blake Dipietro. SO-BB: Henry 3-4, Hallman 0-1, Farrling 0-0; Herr 0-0, Rampone 4-3, Walzl 2-0. WP-Henry. LP-Rampone. 2B: S-Jon Melendez; L-Dipietro. HR: S-Justin Darden.
Saturday
Littlestown 002 000 1 — 3 8 3
Shippensburg 100 120 x — 4 8 5
Calvin Benevento, Justin Keith (5). Forney, Matthew Hallmann (7). WP: Forney. LP: Benevento. SO-BB: Benevento 1-0, Keith 3-0, Forney 3-2, Hallmann 1-0. 2B: L-Nick Rampone. 3B: S-Nate Whisler. HR: Todd Weldon
