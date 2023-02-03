GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 54, Fairfield 42
The Eagles withstood a late charge from the Knights to secure a 12-point road win on Friday. Bermudian closed its regular season at 12-10, and is holding onto the final spot in the District 3 Class 4A playoff field.
Victoria Bross delivered a game-high 18 points in the win, nailing three 3-pointers in the process. Lucy Peters scored nine points, Amelia Peters added seven and Hannah Metzger drained a pair of triples to finish with six.
Despite trailing 41-24 into the fourth quarter, Fairfield (8-12) rallied to close within single digits before Berm closed out the win. Breana Valentine did the heavy lifting offensively with 17 points on five field goals and six foul shots.
Maddy Fulgham added eight points and Hannah Myers had seven for the Knights, who remain in third place in Class 2A with a pair of regular season games remaining.
Bermudian Springs 11 17 13 13 — 54
Fairfield 7 8 9 18 — 42
Bermudian Springs (54): Hannah Metzger 2 0-1 6, Lily Carlson 2 2-2 6, Amelia Peters 3 1-1 7, Lucy Peters 3 3-6 9, Morgan Roomsburg 0 4-4 4, Victoria Bross 6 3-4 18, Bella Devita 1 0-0 2, Hailey Dermota 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Grim, K. Peters. Totals: 17 15-20 54
Fairfield (42): Cadence Holmberg 1 0-0 3, Hannah Myers 3 0-0 7, Maddy Fulgham 4 0-0 8, Christine Aker 2 0-0 4, Breana Valentine 5 6-9 17, Karina Miller 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Sanders, Click. Totals: 16 6-9 42
3-pointers: BS-Bross 3, Metzger 2; F-Valentine, Myers, Holmberg, Miller
Biglerville 63, Littlestown 40
Eleven different Canners scored in Friday’s season finale against the visiting Thunderbolts.
Senior Emily Woolson paced the winners with 14 and Riley Brewer followed with 11. Brewer drilled three 3-pointers for Biglerville (9-13), which won three of its final four games.
Kierney Weigle and Claire Roberts finished with eight points apiece for the hosts as well.
Senior Celi Portillo powered the Bolts (2-20) with a game-high 22 points. Portillo netted 10 in the third quarter where she hit three field and four free throws.
Littlestown 7 3 15 15 — 40
Biglerville 14 16 17 16 — 63
Littlestown (40): Henley Harmon 1 0-0 2, Becca Lanahan 0 5-7 5, Celi Portillo 8 6-9 22, Kiera Miller 1 0-0 3, Hannah Barthel 1 2-2 4, Hailey Shelley 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Andreu, Mathews, Cassatt. Totals: 13 13-18 40
Biglerville (63): Mari Alvarez 2 0-0 4, Eva Hollabaugh 1 0-0 2, Riley Brewer 4 0-0 11, Brylee Rodgers 2 0-0 4, Paige Miller 2 0-0 4, Emily Woolson 6 1-2 14, Kaydence Dunlap 0 1-2 1, Ava Peterson 2 1-2 5, Claire Roberts 3 2-2 8, Kierney Weigle 4 0-2 8, Bella Francisco 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Kline. Totals: 27 5-10 63
3-pointers: L-Miller; B-Brewer 3, Woolson
Delone Catholic 54, Hanover 18
The Squirettes raced out to a 16-2 lead after a quarter of play on Friday as they extended their winning streak to 19 games.
Kaitlyn Schwarz posted six points in the first and third periods before finishing with a game-high 14 points. Reece Meckley tacked on 10 more for Delone, which improved to 20-1.
The Squirettes close out their regular season on Monday with a game at York Catholic.
Hanover 2 9 4 3 - 18
Delone Catholic 16 20 9 9 - 54
Hanover (18): Conover 1 0-0 3, Beltran 2 0-0 5, Cornett 1 0-2 2, Garman 1 0-0 2, Stigler 2 0-0 4, Wildasin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 0-2 18
Delone Catholic (54): Reece Meckley 4 0-0 10, Ella Hughes 1 0-0 2, Laura Knobloch 3 0-0 6, Olivia Kale 2 1-2 5, Megan Jacoby 2 0-0 6, Brielle Baughman 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Schwarz 7 0-0 14, Kaylie Brown 1 0-0 2, Camilla Zepeda 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Robinson, Keller, Wittmer, Bealmear. Totals: 24 1-2 54
3-pointers: H-Conover, Beltran; DC-Meckley 2, Jacoby 2, Baughman
Northern 52, Gettysburg 22
Siena Ondecko scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the second half of Northern’s win over host Gettysburg on Friday.
The Warriors (2-18) received seven points from Madeline Delaney and five by Megha Makkenchery.
Northern 12 15 19 6 — 52
Gettysburg 4 7 8 3 — 22
Northern (52): Sadler 4 0-0 10, Place 1 0-0 3, Irwin 3 0-1 7, Lehman 3 0-0 7, Montgomery 1 0-2 2, Ondecko 6 3-4 17, Freese 2 2-2 6. Totals: 20 5-9 22
Gettysburg (22): Emma Raville 0 1-2 1, Addison Caywood 1 1-2 3, Madeline Delaney 2 3-4 7, Jade Barrick 1 0-0 2, Megha Makkenchery 2 0-0 5, Lydia Floreck 0 4-6 4. Non-scorers: Flickinger, Royer, Christiansen, Kibler, Padilla, Picarelli. Totals: 6 9-14 22
3-pointers: N-Sadler 2, Place, Irwin, Lehman, Ondecko 2; G-Makkenchery
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown 73, Biglerville 39
The Thunderbolts captured a share of the YAIAA-3 title by running past the visiting Canners in a boys’ basketball contest on Friday night.
Littlestown (18-4, 13-1) shared the division crown with York Catholic and it was the Bolts’ fifth division title in the last seven seasons.
Biglerville managed to keep the game competitive for a half, trailing by 13 at intermission, but the hosts blitzed the Canners out of the locker room after the half, winning the third quarter by 10 points.
Jake Bosley led Littlestown with 23 points, while Christopher Meakin was next on the score sheet with 17.
Cam Tyson led Biglerville with 11.
Littlestown will have a week off before playing in the YAIAA Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
Biglerville 16 12 6 5 - 39
Littlestown 19 22 16 16 - 73
Biglerville (39): Christian Shaffer 1 1-3 3, Caden Althoff 3 0-0 7, Lukas Smelser 2 0-0 6, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 2 2-2 6, Robert Salazar 1 2-2 4, Cam Tyson 4 2-4 11, Bear Zullinger 1 0-0 2, Owen Steinour 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Cervantes, McAuliffe, Miller, Woolson, G. Althoff. Totals: 14 7-13 39.
Littlestown (73): Peyton Bossom 1 0-0 2, Nathan Thomas 2 0-0 4, Samuel Kamara 0 0-2 0, Caleb Unger 1 3-4 5, Lucas Denault 3 0-0 7, Kyle Thayer 1 0-0 3, Jake Bosley 10 0-1 23, Cole Riley 3 0-1 8, Christopher Meakin 7 3-6 17, Zyan Herr 1 1-2 4. Non-scorers: Smith, Clabaugh, Welty, Albert. Totals: 29 7-16 73.
3-pointers: B-Smelser 2, C. Althoff, Tyson; L-Bosley 3, Riley 2, Denault, Thayer, Herr.
Bermudian Springs 61, Fairfield 29
The Eagles outscored the Knights 37-11 in the second half of Friday’s tilt to cap a strong close to the season. Bermudian (9-13) won seven of its final 11 games following a cold start.
Tyson Carpenter led all scorers with 18 points, all coming in the final three frames. Dylan Hubbard followed with 15 points, including 13 in the second half.
Gabe Kline and Lane Hubbard tacked on six points each for the winners.
The Knights (2-17) picked up seven points from Andrew Koons and six by Drew Williams.
Fairfield 8 10 4 7 — 29
Bermudian Springs 10 14 17 20 — 61
Fairfield (29): Jayden Bell 1 0-0 2, Tyler Mumpower 0 1-4 1, Connor Joy 2 0-0 4, Andrew Koons 3 0-0 7, Wyatt Kuhn 2 0-1 5, Drew Williams 1 3-4 6, Trent Witte 1 2-5 4. Non-scorers: Montgomery, Seymour, Carvalo, Talcot, Fisher. Totals: 10 6-14 29
Bermudian Springs (61): Tyson Carpenter 7 2-4 18, Gabe Kline 3 0-0 6, Abdiel Olvera 1 0-2 2, Ethan Young 1 0-0 3, Dylan Hubbard 6 3-3 15, Jack Gautsch 2 0-0 4, Lane Hubbard 3 0-0 6, Austin Reinert 1 1-2 3, Ayden Knight 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Watkins. Totals: 26 6-11 61
3-pointers: F-Koons, Kuhn, Williams; BS-Carpenter 2, Young
West York 72, New Oxford 40
David McGladrie netted 13 of his game-high 16 points in the middle frames of Friday’s YAIAA tilt. The Bulldogs buried 10 3-pointers, with McGladrie and Blake Nalls hitting three apiece.
The Colonials (9-13) saw Jake Lawrence hit for 10 points and Brennan Holmes chip in with eight.
New Oxford 10 8 16 6 — 40
West York 20 14 21 17 — 72
New Oxford (40): Wyatt Daniels 1 0-0 2, Idriz Ahmetovic 2 0-0 6, Jackson Mummert 2 0-0 4, Jake Lawrence 5 0-0 10, Brennan Holmes 2 2-2 8, Jett Moore 1 0-0 2, Ryan Carver 1 0-0 2, Brody Holmes 1 2-3 4, Holden Crabbs 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: C. Moore, Billman, Fuhrman, Karic. Totals: 16 4-7 40
West York (72): L. Hoffman 0 2-2 2, Detz 5 0-0 12, Dell 0 2-2 2, Kohler 1 0-0 3, Robertson 1 0-0 2, McGladrie 7 0-0 16, G. Hoffman 3 0-0 7, Rill 1 0-1 2, Nalls 5 0-0 11, DeShields 7 0-1 14. Totals: 30 4-6 72
3-pointers: NO-Ahmetovic 2, Bre. Holmes 2; WY-Detz 2, Kohler, McGladrie 3, G. Hoffman, Nalls 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.