It had been awhile — the 2016-17 season to be exact — since Delone Catholic had beaten Littlestown in boys’ basketball.
But with a 52-45 victory over the visiting Thunderbolts on Tuesday night, the homestanding Squires defeated their rivals for the first time in 11 meetings in YAIAA-3 action at Sonny Sheppard Gym in McSherrystown.
The win also pushed the Squires’ winning streak to seven straight and drew the two sides even in the loss column for second place in the division.
“Ever since the end of last season, we’ve been laser-focused on getting better,” Delone senior Coltyn Keller said. “Whether it was in the gym or in the weight room. Our goal is to make states this year and we talk about it all the time.”
Littlestown (10-4, 6-2) trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter, but closed the gap to 42-38 following Jake Bosley’s bucket at the 4:46 mark that gave Bosley eight points in the quarter. He finished the night with just 12, almost seven points below his season average.
“We have to do a better job of getting the ball to Jake,” Littlestown head coach John Forster said. “But he also has to do a better job of making himself available in the post. We want to get him the ball, but we don’t want to force the ball into him and turn it over.”
Delone (11-5, 8-2) built its advantage to 46-38 on the strength of buckets by Keller and his younger brother, Cam.
A triple by Zyan Herr narrowed the gap to 46-41 with 2:42 to play, but the hosts had enough in the tank to close out the victory.
The Squires employed a 2-3 zone almost exclusively on defense and that helped to keep L-town 12 points below its season average. In the first meeting of the year, the Bolts scored a season-low 41 points in a four-point win.
“We just didn’t execute well tonight,” Forster said. “We played too patiently in the first half and then we weren’t being patient enough in the second half. We never found the right balance.”
Staub said of the defense, “We wanted to be aware of Bosley, (Chris) Meakin and Zyan. I thought we did a good job of that.”
The win ended a personal nine-game losing skid for Staub against Forster, going back to their four meetings when Staub was at the helm at Biglerville in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
“John and I know each other very well and we have a lot of respect for each other and for each other’s program,” Staub said. “We’re each very familiar with what the other likes to do.”
Meakin started out hot for the Bolts, potting all three of his shot attempts in the first quarter on his way to seven points in the frame, a period that closed with the visitors holding a 12-7 advantage.
A Meakin spin in the lane for a deuce to start the second quarter bumped L-town’s advantage to a game-best 14-7, but the Bolts tallied just one point for the rest of the half, a Bosley freebie with 1:47 to go until intermission.
Delone carried an 18-15 edge into the break.
The Black and Gold opened up a six-point lead twice in the first three minutes of the third quarter, but Littlestown stormed back with a 7-0 spurt and took the lead, 26-25 on Meakin’s free throw with 3:34 to go in the stanza.
Coltyn Keller splashed a triple from the left wing at the 2:38 mark to ignite an 11-1 sprint to the quarter horn, which sounded with Delone in charge, 36-29.
The Keller boys, Coltyn (16 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) and Cam (16 points) paced the winners.
Meanwhile, Herr led Littlestown with 16 markers while Meakin (15 points, 14 rebounds) and Bosley (12 points, 10 rebounds) each posted double-doubles.
Littlestown returns to action Friday when it hosts Fairfield, while the Squires get a week off before hosting division top dog York Catholic (12-2, 9-0) on Tuesday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Littlestown 12 3 12 18 — 45
Delone 7 11 18 16 — 52
Littlestown (45): Nate Thomas 1 0-0 2, Jake Bosley 5 2-4 12, Chris Meakin 6 1-3 15, Zyan Herr 6 0-0 16. Non-scorers: Brandon Clabaugh, Caleb Unger. Totals: 18 3-7 45.
Delone (52): Coltyn Keller 6 2-2 16, Chase Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Aidan Wittmer 1 0-0 3, Asher Rudolph 1 0-2 2, Cam Keller 7 0-0 16, Gage Zimmerman 2 2-6 6, Bryson Kopp 3 0-0 7. Non-scorer: Aidan Bealmear. Totals: 21 4-10 52.
3-Pointers: L-Herr 4, Meakin 2; DC -Co. Keller 2, Ca. Keller 2, Wittmer, Kopp. JV: Delone 44, Littlestown 31
