WRESTLING

Gettysburg 52, Cedar Cliff 21

Through six bouts, the match was even at 18, but then the Warriors dominated the rest of the way to run away with a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match Wednesday night.

Gettysburg (8-2, 3-2) got pins from William Yordy, Gabriel Pecaitis, Caden Shearer, Dalton Redden, Jaxon Townsend and Mason Rebert. Kainan Holmes won his match by major decision, 11-0.

The Warriors return to the mat when they host the Gettysburg Duals on Saturday and they will welcome five schools.

189: Tyler Withers (G) win by forfeit; 215: Jones (CC) p. Logan Baker (G), 1:03; 285: Hiller (CC) p. Adrian Ramirez (G), 0:46; 107: Ethan Burgess (G) win by forfeit; 114: William Yordy (G) p. Lewis (CC), 3:28; 121: Ke. Zeigler (CC) p. Isaiah Jackson (G), 4:42; 127: Kainan Holmes (G) md. Ky. Zeigler (CC), 11-0; 133: Cutshall (CC) d. Matt Rebert (G), 4-2; 139: Gabriel Pecaitis (G) p. Gannon (CC), 1:36; 145: Caden Shearer (G) p. Weaver (CC), 1:53; 152: Dalton Redden (G) p. E. Zeigler (CC), 1:22; 160: Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Schriver (CC), 1:32; 172: Mason Rebert (G) p. Dent (CC), 2:52.

Biglerville 59,

Delone Catholic 12

The Canners kept pace with Bermudian Springs in the race for the YAIAA-3 crown as they blew past Delone Catholic on Thursday night.

Devon Ponce, Seth Lady, Kyler Johnson, Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia, Mason Mentzer and Kye Nelson all picked up pins for Biglerville, while Brody Gardner earned a 17-0 technical fall in 5:17.

121: Brody Gardner (B) tf. John Paul Groves (DC), 17-0; 127: no match; 133: Jackson Arigo (DC) win by forfeit; 139: Devon Ponce (B) p. Evan Glass (DC), 1:51; 145: Joey Nye (B) win by forfeit; 152: Seth Lady (B) p. Austin Gregg (DC), 5:20; 160: Kyler Johnson (B) p. Isaac Roth (DC), 4:58; 172: Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (B) p. Levi Hohenstein (DC), 1:14; 189: Levi Roberts (B) p. Mason Ridinger (DC), 1:16; 215: Mason Mentzer (B) p. Won Stewart (DC), 2:27; 285: Seth Hilfiger (DC) win by forfeit; 107: Kye Nelson (B) p. Noah Hall (DC), 3:47; 114: Caden Kessel (B) win by forfeit.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hanover 44, Biglerville 38

The Hawkettes snapped a four-game losing streak when they got past the host Canners in a YAIAA-3 contest on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Riley Stigler connected three times from beyond the arc and led her squad with 15 points, while Regan Wildasin tossed in 10, as did Alanys Perez-Beltran.

The Canners were led by Kierney Weigle’s 13 points and Rylie Brewer’s 10.

Hanover 9 10 11 14 — 44

Biglerville 9 8 10 11 — 38

Hanover (44): Peyton Conover 1 0-0 3, Alanys Perez-Beltran 4 1-2 10, Lola Garman 2 2-4 6, Riley Stigler 5 2-2 15, Regan Wildasin 2 6-8 10. Non-scorer: Smith. Totals: 14 11-16 44.

Biglerville (38): Mari Alvarez 0 2-2 2, Rylie Brewer 3 1-2 10, Emily Woolson 0 2-2 2, Ava Peterson 2 0-0 5, Clare Roberts 2 2-2 6, Kierney Weigle 5 2-5 13. Non-scorer: Hollabaugh. Totals: 12 9-13 38.

Three-Pointers: H — Stigler 3, Conover, Perez-Beltran; B — Brewer 3, Peterson, Weigle.

BOYS BASKETBALL

McConnellsburg 69,

Fairfield 29

Wyatt Kuhn went off for 21 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Knights as the Spartans breezed to an easy win in a non-division matchup Wednesday night at Fairfield.

McConnelsburg (10-1) jumped out to a 16-point lead after the opening quarter and never looked back.

The Spartans placed four players in double figures, spearheaded by 18 markers from Kole Truax.

McConnellsburg 24 14 17 14 — 69

Fairfield 8 6 10 5 — 29

McConnellsburg (69): B. Ramsey 1 2-4 5, L. Ramsey 5 0-0 11, Hershey 7 1-1 15, Truax 6 6-9 18, Romig 6 0-2 14, Gress 1 1-4 4, Early 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 10-18 69.

Fairfield (29) : Gabe Williams 1 0-0 3, Jayden Bell 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Kuhn 8 1-2 21, Connor Joy 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 1-2 29.

Three-Pointers: M — Romig 2, B. Ramsey, L. Ramsey, Gress; F — Kuhn 4, Williams, Bell.