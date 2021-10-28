BOYS’ SOCCER
District 3 Championships
Tulpehocken 4, Fairfield 0
Eliecer Aguirre netted a hat trick to send the Trojans past the visiting Knights in District 3 Class 1A action on Wednesday evening. The loss ended Fairifeld’s seaosn at 10-6-1.
Aguirre opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, and the defending champs went on to score twice more within a six-minute span. The junior improved his season totals to 13 goals and eight assists.
Knight keeper Eric Ball stymied the Trojans (15-4-2) with a handful of early saves before Aguirre broke the ice.
Fairfield standout Nate Snyder closed his standout career with 107 total points.
Fairfield 0 0 — 0
Tulpehocken 3 1 — 4
Goals: T-Eliecer Aguirre 3, Meyers. Assists: T-Sanchez, Aguirre. Shots: F-3; T-9. Corners: F-3; T-5. Saves: F-Eric Ball 5; T-Evans 3
FIELD HOCKEY
District 3 Championships
Fleetwood 1, New Oxford 0
The Colonials kept the high-flying Tigers off the scoreboard through three quarters on Wednesday, but the hosts found the eventual game-winning goal in their Class 2A matchup.
The loss ends New Oxford’s season at 10-8.
Fleetwood (16-4) broke through when ace Casey Lynn Dewald scored midway through the fourth quarter. The goal was the 43rd of the season for Dewald, who now has 123 career tallies.
The hosts held advantages in shots (11-5) and penalty corners (10-7).
