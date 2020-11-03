COVID-19 response, division flexibility and stronger junior varsity schedules continue to lead the reasons Gettysburg may decide to switch athletic conferences for the 2022-23 school year.
The Gettysburg Area school board heard initial reflections from coaches and staff Monday after requesting more information about how a switch from the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association to the Mid-Penn Conference may benefit Gettysburg.
“Based on conversations with coaches, administration and the school board, COVID has highlighted some things that have frustrated people,” Gettysburg Athletic Director Casey Thurston said.
To switch conferences for the 2022-23 school year, a letter signed by the athletic director, principal, superintendent and school board president must be sent to the Mid-Penn Conference by the end of the 2021 spring season. The district would then need a two-thirds majority vote of current Mid-Penn schools to to be approved.
“I’d just say take your time to get us your recommendation,” said board member Kathleen Pratt. “We have plenty of time.”
This fall, only home fans have been allowed to spectate during YAIAA sporting events. The conference made the decision to help game managers regulate crowd sizes while pandemic limitations were in order.
The conference also put a temporary ban on playing games out of conference to limit the spread of COVID-19. Thurston said other conferences toyed with the idea, but allowed inter-conference play to continue.
Gettysburg has been a member of the YAIAA since the 2014-15 season. Prior to that, the Warriors played in the Mid-Penn Conference, where it had been a member since the Blue Mountain League disbanded after spring of 1992.
Since the Oct. 19 school board meeting, Thurston and GHS Principal Jeremy Lusk emailed coaches asking for feedback. Many coaches were open to the idea and only one said they would not welcome a change, she said.
Thurston presented a chart analyzing the benefits of each league based on initial findings, but cautioned that she hoped to give coaches more time to respond.
“I want to give them more time to digest the document,” she said. “Some coaches were still in season, some are still coming in, especially for those in season.”
The YAIAA aligns its divisions based on enrollment. To override the formula, a school must find another program willing to switch. This has negatively affected Gettysburg’s wrestling and baseball programs, which wish to see more challenging opponents, Thurston said.
Mid-Penn alignment is more negotiable. In addition to enrollment, it’s also based on geography and strength of the program, she said. For scheduling purposes, the teams must be in the same divisions for basketball, baseball, softball and soccer, she said.
Limited junior varsity programming has also hindered Gettysburg’s ability to develop talent, Thurston said. This year’s JV girls’ soccer team had six cancellations and four short-handed competitions out of 12 games. JV field hockey and football also faced cancellations, she said. Thurston acknowledged that Gettysburg was also shorthanded on at least one occasion.
In District 3, power rankings establish playoff seeding. Winning percentage, strength of schedule, and opponent classification factor into those rankings. When teams are placed in divisions based on enrollment, sometimes one or two teams will be forced to play several teams from lower classifications, diminishing the value of victories in respect to playoff placement.
Gettysburg’s football and tennis teams could benefit from playing teams from higher classifications in the Mid-Penn, Thurston said. Recently competitive on the state level, Gettysburg’s baseball, girls’ basketball and girls’ volleyball teams get more in return by staying in the YAIAA, she added.
“When a team is getting stronger, odds are they get moved up to where they belong,” Thurston said. “Wrestling is very strong, so they’d get moved up to face Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff and Central Dauphin. It’s very flexible.”
Comparing District 3 Championships from 1977 to 2019, Mid-Penn teams won 546 across 13 sports, compared to the 172 championships for the YAIAA.
Average travel time and distance were the only factors that weigh significantly on education or budget, Thurston said. In a switch from the YAIAA to the Mid-Penn, it’s mostly negligible and possibly even beneficial, she added.
During financial hardships, Gettysburg changed conferences in 2014, in part so middle school programs could schedule games against schools closer to home. While saving money on travel, coaches felt playing smaller area schools limited their development in some sports. When the district’s financial situation improved, less local games were scheduled, Thurston said.
“There’s four parents up here on the board and that is the reason things get brought up,” said AmyBeth Hodges. “We’re dealing with these issues within our own families. Hopefully we can do something within this to make a positive impact on the sports communities here.”
After the Oct. 19 meeting, Thurston notified YAIAA athletic directors that Gettysburg was exploring a switch. She anticipates hearing more from the conference at next an athletic director’s meeting Monday, Nov. 9.
“I can’t imagine any conference wants to lose a member,” she said. “We try to do our best as a member of that conference, abide by the rules and follow their guidelines and we’ll continue to do that through the end of the cycle, regardless of whether or not we switch, because we’re still members of that conference.”
Thurston said she has heard from the public, but hoped more people would weigh in by sending emails to the school board.
“I think that’s important too,” she said. “There’s going to be parents transporting their kids to these games and they are stakeholders.”
Contact Adam Michael at amichael@gettysburgtimes.com
