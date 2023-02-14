Every player in uniform scored as the Bullets rolled to a road victory over Bryn Mawr on Monday night, 71-12.
THE SKINNY STORY
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 10:26 pm
Every player in uniform scored as the Bullets rolled to a road victory over Bryn Mawr on Monday night, 71-12.
THE SKINNY STORY
Gettysburg scored 21 straight points in the first half to key a 71-12 win over Bryn Mawr.
THE LEADERS
• Courtney Kelly led the Bullets, establishing a career high with 12 points to go with six rebounds.
• Mackenzie Szlosek was the only other player in double figures with 10 points.
FOR THE FOES{/span}
• Sena Kaper-Dale scored half of the Owls’ points, contributing six points and four rebounds.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Tied at 2-all after Emily Violante and Kris Pasia traded baskets in the game’s first three minutes, Mackenzie Szlosek hit a layup with 6:42 on the clock to start a 15-0 close to the first quarter.
• The run extended to 21 straight with baskets from Dejah Hill, Kimberly Hopkins and Caitlyn Priore in the first 2:22 of the second quarter. Sena Kaper-Dale hit a jumper with 6:59 on the clock for Bryn Mawr’s only basket of the period. Gettysburg tallied the final 15 of the half to take a 38-4 lead into the locker room.
• The lead only grew in the third quarter, reaching a 50-point margin on a 3-pointer with 35 seconds to play in the third quarter, making it a 56-6 lead. Colleen McGovern added a layup to make it 58-6 after three quarters.
• Bryn Mawr scored six of the first eight points in the fourth quarter before the Bullets tallied the game’s final 11.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Colleen McGovern scored her first collegiate points on a steal-and-layup with 3:54 remaining in the second quarter.
• All 11 players in uniform scored no fewer than two points.
• Dejah Hill pulled down 17 rebounds as part of a 72-30 advantage on the glass for Gettysburg. The 72 team rebounds were the most for the Bullets since pulling down 73 against Moravian on Nov. 28, 1989. Hill added nine points and three assists.{/span}
• The 12 points allowed was the top defensive effort for Gettysburg since a 57-12 win over then-Western Maryland on Jan. 20, 1970.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against McDaniel on Wednesday. Game time is 6 p.m.
