Seeing is believing.
Or so Brian Martin hopes.
New Oxford’s head wrestling coach is banking on his charges being inspired by what they saw last season when a school record four Colonials qualified for the PIAA Championships. Only one of those qualifiers, senior Dylan Forbes, returns but that doesn’t diminish Martin’s hopes for his current squad.
“My expectations are pretty high for these guys,” said Martin. “I really think the kids got to see that last year and it should make anybody believe that if you are determined and believe in yourself anything can happen. It’s a great accomplishment to go to the state tournament and some kids don’t think it can be reached. But after seeing it they should be thinking, why can’t I do that?”
The Colonial quartet had Martin dancing matside during the District 3 Class 3A tournament when it went on a red-hot tear that produced in 14 wins in 17 bouts. Andrew Christie (120), Lance Beckner (126) and Forbes (182) were a combined 11-2 in the consolations while Tim Uhler reached the finals before falling short at 132.
That remarkable run at Spring Grove pumped juice into the program as four New Oxford wrestlers were headed to states for the first time in program history.
The Colonials knew they would be without graduated seniors Uhler and Beckner, who both made the big show in Hershey. Uhler had a prolific career at the Ox, compiling a 134-32 record with 67 pins and a pair of state berths. Beckner was the epitome of toughness, fighting his way through each round of the postseason, including districts where he had to win three straight consolation bouts, to land on state mats.
What New Oxford didn’t expect was to lose sensational sophomore Christie, who dialed up a 35-7 record with 26 bonus-point wins in what was nothing short of a dazzling varsity debut. Christie placed third at 120 pounds at districts to punch his state ticket and was expected to be a cornerstone of the Colonial lineup for years to come.
That is, until he transferred to Bishop McDevitt.
“He made the decision over the summer, his dad got a new job and they moved,” said Martin. “I wished him the best of luck. I’ve talked to him since the season started, it’s great for him. There are no hard feelings.”
Christie’s departure puts more on the broad shoulders of Forbes, who was 32-11 with a third-place D3 finish at 182 pounds.
“I’ve seen a major maturity change in him in the practice room,” said Martin. “He’s picking it up when it’s time to warm up and leading things, which is good to see. His expectations are to be back at the state tournament and not go two-and-out.”
With one star gone, the Ox will need to find additional production in the lineup to compensate. Martin pointed to Conner Herring, Hunter Shaffer and Cameron Herring as kids who are poised to emerge. Connor Herring went 15-13 a year ago and should hit the mat at 145 or 152.
“All he needs to do is believe in himself, he knows he’s capable,” Martin said. “He’s a tough kid.”
Shaffer (16-16) will go at 160 or 172 and Cameron Herring should see action at 132 or 138. Cameron outgrew 113 last season and couldn’t bust into the lineup with Christie, Beckner and Uhler stacked in front of him.
Martin circled Deegan Foltz and Jacob Pope as likely starters at 120 and 126 as well.
Trent Uhler, who competed at 106 despite weighing just 86 pounds last year, looks to be a true 106-pounder this season giving the Ox plenty of experience in the bottom half of its lineup.
“I don’t know if I’ll have anybody in the lineup that hasn’t been there before,” said Martin. “Most of my guys have stepped on the mat as a varsity wrestler.”
New Oxford, like the rest of its YAIAA counterparts, is in wait-and-see mode until at least Jan. 4, per Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders. Martin said his team should have its required practices completed and be ready to compete by Jan. 11, should Wolf give scholastic sports a green light.
