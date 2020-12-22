Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.