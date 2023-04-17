BORDEN

Devon Borden parked his No. 23 in victory lane on Sunday after winning the 410 sprint car feature at BAPS Motor Speedway. It was Borden’s first 410 win at the track. (BAPS Motor Speedway photograph)

 BAPS Motor Speedway photograph

Devon Borden turned heads in central Pennsylvania during a 410 sprint car race at BAPS Motor Speedway a couple of years ago.

The end result wasn’t what he was hoping for during the May event in 2021; Borden was running in the top five when a fuel pump issue dropped him in the final rundown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.