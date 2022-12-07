Chris Haines hoped to see his wrestlers take their opponents into the deepest and darkest waters, where bouts are won on preparation, grit and guile.
Instead, some of his Warriors never made it past the shallows.
Visiting Cumberland Valley attacked from the opening whistle, stacking up four pins among its six wins over the first eight bouts of Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash. Pivotal fast falls at 145 and 160 put the hosts on their heels and they were unable to recover, falling 39-27.
“We got pinned at 145 and 160, those pins should not have occurred. Those individuals cannot get pinned,” said Haines. “You can’t get put on your back and pinned in the first period. The other guy may be better than us in the first period, but we have to survive and get to the deeper waters and the third period, and we’ll come through.”
When not scoring sticks, CV was equally impressive grinding out narrow decisions like those by Phil Montes and Logan Maurer at 107 and 121, respectively.
Eagle head coach Billy Chamberlain was pleased with the performance of his squad, which was not at full strength on Wednesday.
“We have guys willing to step in and do what they have to do,” said Chamberlain. “Day in and day out the guys know they have to get the job done. If someone loses, pick your brother up, things happen. We say it’s 13 battles within 1 war; you lose one battle, you have to pick it up in the next.”
Dalton Redden cradled Ethan Whittaker for a 43-second fall at 152 to help offset headlock pins by CV’s Waylon Kitzmiller and Gabe Belga at 145 and 160, respectively. Dayne Miller pushed the visitors’ lead to 18-6 after hooking up a cradle that ended his tussle with Mason Rebert in 3:15.
Badly in need of a spark, Tyler Withers brought a flamethrower to the mat.
Withers locked horns with Anthony Bruscino, who went 32-7 last season. The two were deadlocked at 2-2 after two minutes, with Withers notching a takedown and Bruscino a reversal. A wild second period saw a reversal taken off the board, Bruscino give up a point for an illegal hold and a penalty point yielded by Withers for cautions. And that was before Bruscino hit a takedown, only to have Withers slither out the back door near the edge of the mat for a reversal.
Down 6-5 and on bottom to begin the third, Withers went for a far arm, secured it, and simply willed Bruscino onto his back. The high turn paid off with a fall in 5:02, pulling the Warriors to within 18-12.
“That’s Tyler Withers, he didn’t want to be denied,” said Haines.
CV extended the lead to 27-12 as the match turned the corner to 107, where Montes met William Yordy. Montes struck first and rode out the period up 2-0. He was 26 seconds away from doing the same in the second period before he got too high on the ride, and Yordy smartly pulled him over for a reversal.
Yordy cut Montes free with 1:16 left, creating a 3-2 deficit. He was in on a pair of far-leg single attacks down the stretch but was unable to finish, falling 3-2 in a swing bout.
Down 30-12 and running out of bouts, the Warriors (2-1) picked up six points from Neil Rozario who led Brandon Moritz 9-0 before putting him away. That set up another toss-up, and again the Eagles prevailed when Logan Maurer edged Isaiah Jackson, 6-4. Maurer got height on a single-leg shot in the middle period to go up 4-2, then held off a charging Jackson over the final 38 seconds of action.
“I think our team as a whole has that idea that we don’t need to get the first takedown to win, but we definitely need to get the last takedown to win,” said Haines, who credited CV for being aggressive.
Mason Wickerham made it official with a first-period fall at 121, putting the score out of reach. Gettysburg added two solid wins to close things out, with Curtis Rebert rallying for a fall at 133 and Gabe Pecaitis using five takedowns to outpoint Jake Mitchell, 10-4.
The dual was the first of the season for CV, which held its annual kickoff tournament last Friday and Saturday. Chamberlain is embracing having a quality program like Gettysburg added to the deep talent pool of Class 3A wrestlers in the Mid-Penn.
“It’s great to have the competition,” he said. “At the end of the day, they’re the top dog until they’re not. They’ve been in the district finals three straight years and won it twice. That’s who you have to come out and wrestle. It’s nice to see where we’re at because a lot happens during the season.”
Cumberland Valley 39, Gettysburg 27
145-Waylon Kitzmiller (CV) p. Caden Shearer, 1:15; 152-Dalton Redden (G) p. Ethan Whittaker, :43; 160-Gabe Belga (CV) p. Jaxon Townsend, 1:34; 172-Dayne Miller (CV) p. Mason Rebert, 3:15; 189-Tyler Withers (G) p. Anthony Bruscino, 5:02; 215-Bryce Beutler (CV) d. Logan Baker, 12-7; 285-Anthony Joppy (CV) d. Adrian Ramirez, :39; 107-Phil Montes (CV) d. Ethan Yordy, 3-2; 114- Neil Rozario p. Brandon Moritz, 3:42; 121-Logan Maurer (CV) d. Isaiah Jackson, 6-4; 127-Mason Wickerham (CV) p. Aiden Fitzgerald, 1:45; 133-Curtis Rebert (G) p. Dom Vogel, 3:37; 139-Gabe Pecaitis (G) d. Jake Mitchell, 10-4
