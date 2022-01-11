The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team returned to the hardwood for its first Centennial Conference game of 2022 and accumulated its best shooting performance of the season to cruise past Muhlenberg College 70-35 in Memorial Hall Tuesday night.
Gettysburg (8-2, 6-0 CC) 21 13 21 15 - 70
Muhlenberg (5-6, 1-5 CC) 5 8 11 11 - 35
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 14 points, 7-8 FG, 6 rebounds, 5 assists
• Carly Rice ’22: 14 points, 6-10 FG, 5 5ebounds
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 10 points, 5-6 FG, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks
Muhlenberg’s Top Performers
• Margaux Eripret: 8 points, 4 rebounds
• Maddie Fagan: 8 Points
Game Summary
• First Quarter: A jumper by Tinner in the first 22 seconds of the contest flourished the Bullets to a 15-0 run. Gettysburg held Muhlenberg without a basket for an impressive six minutes. The Mules then notched their first set of baskets from Rachel Saxton, who banked a three-pointer, and Margaux Eripret to put five on the scoreboard at 3:18. The Orange and Blue tacked on six more points to push their lead 21-5, heading into the second quarter. The Bullets started red-hot from the field, making 66.7 percent (10-of-15) attempts.
• Second Quarter: The Mules had no answers for the Bullets as the score at halftime stayed in favor of Gettysburg, 34-13. Szlosek scored eight points on 4-of-5 attempts in the first half along with five rebounds and four assists.
• Third Quarter: Gettysburg’s sharp shooting continued into the third quarter as the team made a quarter best 10-of-13 (76.9 percent) from the floor. The score never dipped below 23 points, and the Orange and Blue headed into the final quarter with a 55-24 advantage.
• Fourth Quarter: Five different players for the Bullets scored in the final stanza. A lay-up by freshman Cynthia Williams pushed the margin to a quarter-best 35 with 25 seconds left. Gettysburg remains as the only unbeaten squad in conference play.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg concluded with a season-best 47.8 percent (33-of-69) from the field, including knocking down four three-pointers. Muhlenberg finished 15-of-65 (23.1 percent) from the floor.
• The Bullets also posted their season-high in rebounds (56) and assists (20).
• Tonight marked the Orange and Blue’s highest-scoring outpour of the season.
• For the first time all season, neither team went to the free throw line.
• Gettysburg held Muhlenberg to its lowest scoring margin since the 1962-63 season when the Bullets won 36-25.
Where the Series Stands
Muhlenberg holds the 31-26 all-time series record against Gettysburg. In eight of the last 10 meetings, the Bullets have taken the victory.
Next Up
The Bullets compete at F&M (5-7, 3-4 CC) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
