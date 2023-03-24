Navigating through a season with limited pitching options can be a tough task for a high school baseball coach.
Trying to have a pitcher capable of giving a competitive effort ready every game and not wearing out the quality arms available is a worry for many coaches.
Not so this season for Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady, as he has a bevy of arms at his disposal, and they’ve already been on display through the Warriors’ first two games of the season.
After junior Tegan Kuhns and sophomore Zach Williams combined for a two-hit shutout of Harrisburg last Friday, a quartet of arms put together a no-hitter against Dover in an 8-0 victory on Tuesday.
Senior Braden Manning took the first three innings, sophomore Carson Kuhns followed with two frames and juniors Wes Coolbaugh and Jonathan Darnell each worked an inning.
“This is the most pitching depth that I’ve had,” Brady, in his eighth season, said. “We have a great mix of arms and it’s tough to get them all innings. That’s a good problem to have, though.”
Tegan Kuhns burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2021 and posted a 4-2 mark with a 1.69 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 45.2 innings that year.
Last season, Kuhns played at Chambersburg High School and was 3-5 with a 2.39 ERA with 59 punchouts in 41 frames.
He’s a University of Tennessee commit who possesses a fastball that reached 93 miles per hour, according to Brady, in the game against Harrisburg. He’s also got a wicked curveball and a recently developed split-fingered fastball to turn to.
Kuhns has grown a few inches and added some weight since his freshman year and that’s made a difference for him on the mound.
“My command and my velocity has gotten a lot better than it was as a freshman,” he said. “The RPM on my curveball has gone up, too.”
Due to transferring back to Gettysburg for this season, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason.
“A part of me regrets leaving, because we didn’t win very many games last year (Chambersburg was 8-12) and these guys won a division title,” he said. “Leaving my brother and my friends and then not winning much was tough.”
He continued, “I’ll still be supporting the guys in the postseason, even though I can’t play. My goals this season are to help the team win another division title and to help us to get as high of a seed as possible in districts.”
Manning was the team’s top starter a season ago, chalking up a 5-2 record with a 2.65 ERA with 57 strikeouts over 42.1 innings of work. He’s being recruited by Potomac State, where 2021 Gettysburg grad Alexander Meckley is currently pitching.
“Braden knows that when it’s his turn to pitch that he’ll pitch,” Brady said. “He’s not worried about where he’s slotted in the rotation.”
The younger Kuhns is expected to fill the third slot in Brady’s starting rotation and was instrumental in the team’s upset of top-seeded Muhlenberg in the opening round of the district tournament a year ago. In 13 innings last season, he had a 0.54 ERA and 10 strikeouts.
Coolbaugh and Darnell, along with junior Hunter Gillin and sophomore A.J. Bullock, each tossed at least 5.2 innings a year ago, so Brady certainly doesn’t lack for options if he needs relievers or the Warriors have a busy week.
“We’ve had years where three-game weeks were really a grind for us. Just finding enough pitching to get through all of the games was tough,” Brady said. “We’re set up well to handle that this season.”
Senior Bryce Rudisill checked in with a 0.52 ERA in 13.1 innings, but Brady doesn’t expect to use him on the hill in 2023.
“Bryce pitched last year because we needed him to,” Brady said. “He would do it again, if asked. But I think he’s pretty happy just playing third base and hitting.”
While teams can be apt to try to line up certain pitchers for certain opponents, Brady doesn’t believe in that practice nor does he plan to employ it.
“You can make all of the plans that you want when it comes to that and then things don’t work out for you,” he said. “We’re going to use our guys when it’s their turn to pitch and we aren’t going to overthink it.”
He continued, “I feel that any of our starters can go out there and are capable of beating any team that we play.”
After an eight-year sojourn in the YAIAA which saw them bring home the last five YAIAA-2 division titles, the Warriors are back in the Mid-Penn Conference and will compete in the Keystone Division.
Mechanicsburg is the defending division kingpin and the Wildcats also brought home the Mid-Penn tournament crown. Carlisle is the other team from the division that qualified for the district tournament in 2022.
“We don’t have a lot of familiarity with our division opponents this year, but they don’t know us, either,” Brady said. “When we would play teams from the Mid-Penn, it would usually be teams from the Colonial Division.”
After talking about the stable of arms that the Warriors have, it would be irresponsible not to mention their bats, too.
Gillin, the left fielder, is off to a blazing start so far this season, hitting .857 (6-for-7) with six RBI after batting .302 last season.
Rudisill is a lefty-hitting thumper at the hot corner with power to all fields. He checked in at .389 with team highs in homers (3) and RBI (23) last year. He’s signed to play at the University of Pittsburgh next year.
Senior backstop Cody Furman has a strong arm and a knack for getting key hits. He batted .317 and brought home 14 runs.
The speedy Manning, who Brady called the fastest player on the team, patrols center field when not on the hill and he hit .324 with 21 RBI last season.
Carson Kuhns plays center when Manning pitches, while Bullock plays right field, Coolbaugh mans second base and Darnell plays first. Sophomore Wyatt Sokol fills in at shortstop when Tegan Kuhns is on the hill.
“This is probably the deepest team that we’ve had, 1 through 14,” Brady said. “We’ve had good teams in the past, but they were kinda top-heavy. Our bench was never a strong suit, but this year’s bench has guys that would’ve started in the past.”
When not pitching, Tegan Kuhns plays a really good shortstop.
“I think the underrated part of getting Tegan back is that we add a great shortstop and a great hitter to our lineup,” Brady said. “He’s not just a great pitcher. He was our shortstop and our leadoff hitter when he was a freshman.”
Gettysburg’s next game is its home opener against C.D. East on Monday at 4:15.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.