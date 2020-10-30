In a season in which opportunity has been everything, Littlestown made the most of its final one.
The Thunderbolts closed out their campaign in style Friday night at Thunderbolt Stadium, securing a winning record with a 47-12 victory over Fairfield in a YAIAA-3 contest that was the season finale for both squads.
The contributions came from throughout the Littlestown lineup, as the defense forced three turnovers that led to 20 points, five different players had a hand in touchdowns, and the Bolts’ seniors made sure to capitalize on their final outing in a season that had never been a sure thing thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I’m beyond thankful,” Littlestown running back/defensive back Braden Unger said. “Everything was up in the air in terms of whether we were going to have a season or not. I’m just thankful that we were able to come out and play and end our senior season with a win.”
Unger was one of the catalysts in a first-half blitz that turned a competitive game into a lopsided contest. Fairfield had success on the game’s opening drive, chewing clock and notching a trio of first downs. But that drive stalled in Littlestown territory, and the Bolts took off from there.
Littlestown would go on to score touchdowns on four of its five first-half possessions. First was a nine-play, 85-drive that led to Will Shoemaker’s 13-yard touchdown run. Then Unger took a sweep 46 yards to the end zone on the next possession. That was followed by a Nathan King interception that led to TJ Huffman’s 15-yard scoring pass to Shoemaker, and with 5:02 to go in the half it was 21-0 in favor of the Bolts.
“Numbers is a part of it, but I think too there’s a mental thing,” Fairfield coach Jason Thurston said. “We’ve never beaten them, ever. When things are going good, it’s ‘Maybe we can play with these guys,’ and if something bad happens, or (Littlestown) does something good, that doubt starts creeping in. You kind of saw that on our third series, and it kind of snowballed.”
Fairfield (2-5) had an opportunity to hold that score at half, but the plan to return the ball to Littlestown with minimal time on the clock was short-circuited. Nate Holt recovered a fumble at the Fairfield 12-yard line, and two plays later Huffman hit Austin Grammes for a 14-yard score with 1:05 to go in the half.
Huffman, a senior making his first start, was 3-for-5 for 41 yards and two touchdowns in the half. He also had a 20-yard run that converted a third down on the opening drive.
“It feels good that my final game I came out, showed up, and left it all out on the field,” Huffman said. “After 13 years of playing football, it was just a great way to go out.”
Littlestown (4-3) rolled up three touchdowns within the first 7:24 of the second half—including Shoemaker’s 55-yard run on the opening play and Grammes’ scoop-and-score—to go up 47-0 and run the moving clock. Fairfield notched a pair of scores in the fourth, with a 10-yard run by Peyton Stadler and an 8-yard pass from Jake Myers to Nate Roberts. Stadler would finish with 109 yards on 22 carries.
In the end, though, it was Littlestown ensuring that its seniors would go out with a big win in a game that had never been guaranteed to happen.
“We’re going to have a good group of kids coming back, but we should really thank those kids tonight,” Littlestown coach Mike Lippy said. “Guys like Max Akins and Unger and Huffman and the other guys, they all gave us their best, and that’s all you can ask them do for you. They did it all around.”
Fairfield 0 0 0 12 — 12
Littlestown 7 21 19 0 — 47
1st Quarter
L-Will Shoemaker 13 run (Nate Holt kick), 1:37
2nd Quarter
L-Braden Unger 46 run (Holt kick), 11:13
L-Shoemaker 15 pass from Timothy Huffman (Holt kick), 5:02
L-Austin Grammes 14 pass from Huffman (Holt kick), 1:05
3rd Quarter
L-Shoemaker 55 run (kick no good), 11:46
L-Grammes 25 fumble return (kick no good), 10:00
L-Xavier Benner 21 run (Holt kick), 4:36
4th Quarter
F-Peyton Stadler 10 run (kick no good), 8:29
F-Nathan Roberts 8 pass from Jake Myers (kick no good), 4:41
Team Statistics
F L
First downs 11 14
Rushing 39-133 32-273
Passing 5-10-1 3-5-0
Passing yards 24 41
Total offense 157 314
Penalties-yards 0-0 5-34
Punting 4-39.3 1-50.0
Fumbles-lost 4-2 4-2
Invidual Statistics
Rushing: F-Cody Valentine 7-35, Peyton Stadler 22-109, Jake Myers 4-(-12), Dominic Smitley 2-0, Joel Miller 1-1, Tyler Wivell 2-7, Team 1-(-7). L-Will Shoemaker 8-81, Maxm Akins 2-8, TJ Huffman 3-23, Braden Unger 5-86, Ethan Sheely 3-16, Mason Hurst 3-22, Xavier Benner 1-21, Nate Holt 3-12, Kurtis Shifflett 3-4, Connor Healy 1-0.
Passing: F-Myers 5-10-1-24. L-Huffman 3-5-0-41, Benner 0-0-0-0, Healy 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: F-Nathan Roberts 2-20, Stadler 1-4, Smitley 1-2, Valentine 1-(-2). L-Nathan Thomas 1-12, Shoemaker 1-15, Grammes 1-14.
