PURPLE REIGNS AS A
‘STAY OUT’ COLOR
Hunters take note.
As of 2020, landowners have the option of using purple paint, rather than signs, to post their properties and alert others that lands are private, and trespassing isn’t permitted.
The law is effective in all but Philadelphia and Allegheny counties.
Landowners using purple paint to post their properties use vertical purple lines that are at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide. The bottom of the mark must be no less than 3 feet or more than 5 feet from the ground. Painted marks must be not more than 100 feet apart.
Hunters and trappers may encounter purple markings on trees and these marks are meant to define the boundary of an adjoining private property that’s posted against trespassing.
The law also authorizes unarmed persons to go onto private property for the sole purpose of retrieving a hunting dog.
A legislative act has given the Game Commission the authority to investigate trespassing complaints and enforce trespassing violations as a primary offense, even if Game Law violations aren’t alleged, and the agency will do so.
IN COLD WEATHER, THIS
JACKET IS A LIFESAVER
The cold weather life jacket requirement is on!
From November 1 through April 30, boaters are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length or on any kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. The requirement applies to all Pennsylvania waters.
According to Pennsylvania boating accident reports, nearly 80 percent of all boating fatalities occurred because boaters were not wearing life jackets. Prior to this life jacket wear requirement being enacted in 2012, a disproportionate number of deaths happened between November and April. Since then, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has seen a significant drop in the percentage of boating incidents that result in fatalities during the cold weather months.
Sudden cold-water immersion, or cold-water shock, occurs when a person is unexpectedly plunged into cold water resulting in an involuntary gasp where water is often inhaled. This uncontrollable reaction causes panic, hyperventilation, inhalation of water, and inhibits the ability of a person to swim.
The PFBC also recommends that anglers participating in ice fishing this winter always wear a life jacket to provide lifesaving protection in the event of a fall through the ice.
To learn more, visit the Water Safety and Wear It Pennsylvania pages on the Commission website www.fishandboat.com.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“If I take that shortcut, at least 50% of that snow will end up down the back of my neck.” — The Thankful Outdoorsman
