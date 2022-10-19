GOLF
PIAA Team State Tournament at Penn State
Delone Catholic finished fifth in the Class 2A state tournament at the Penn State Blue Course on Wednesday.
Tim Burke led the way for the Squires with an 80, while Camdyn Keller posted an 83 and Bryson Kopp and Evan Glass each carded an 85.
Teams: 1. Lake Lehman 296; 2. Devon Prep 308; 3. Sewickley Academy 320; 4. West Shamokin 327; 5. Delone Catholic 333; 6. Lakeview 343.
Delone Catholic: Tim Burke 80, Camdyn Keller 83, Bryson Kopp 85, Evan Glass 85.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Big Spring 3, Gettysburg 2
The Warriors were on the verge of grabbing a crucial win, but the Bulldogs rallied to take the final two sets after falling behind in the match, 2-1. Big Spring won the contest 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12 on Tuesday night.
The loss was a big hit to Gettysburg's postseason hopes as it now sits in 18th in the district power rankings in Class 3A and the top 16 qualify. The Warriors have one match remaining, a battle with undefeated Greencastle tonight.
Leila Lebon-Hill smashed ten kills and had six blocks, while Marissa Clapsadle belted eight kills and had 12 digs. Maya Brainard handed out 16 assists, Addalyn Hebert had 15 and Hailey Williams had 12 digs and served four aces.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
YAIAA-2 All-Stars
York Catholic’s Carina Roberts was named the YAIAA-2 Player of the Year by the division’s head coaches.
Delone Catholic, which won the division title and qualified for the District 3 Class 2A Team Championships, placed Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman on the singles first team. Roth and Knox, who won the 2A doubles title in the YAIAA Tournament, were also named First Team Doubles.
Baughman and Gabby Erdman joined their teammates on the doubles first team, as did Amelia Gerringer an Molly Karom of Bermudian Springs.
Erdman, Karom and Marianna Hartman of Biglerville were selected Second Team Singles, along with Delone’s Kali Hilfiger.
Area selections for Second Team Doubles included Hartman and playing Autumn Slaybaugh, Littlestown’s LilyAnn Barker and Lily Johnson, and Delone’s Hilfiger and Michalina Miller.
YAIAA Division AA All Stars
Player of the Year: Carina Roberts – York Catholic
First Team Singles
Carina Roberts (YC); Abby Miller (YS); Olivia Roth (DC); Mackenzie Warner (KD); Ella Knox (DC); Cydney Roberts (YC); Brielle Baughman (DC); Clare Hartinger (YS); Annie Smith (Han)
Second Team Singles
Cassidy Conover (Han); Kali Hilfiger (DC); Leeah Jean Jacobs (KD); Marianna Hartman (Big); Gabby Erdman (DC); Anna Ekstrom (YS); Molly Karom (Berm); Katy Hayward (KD); Nichole Schellenberg (YC)
Honorable Mention Singles
Dylanie Castillo-Salazar (Big); Lily Johnson (Lit); Hailey Marslett (KD); Francesca Messina (YS); Shelby Aulthouse (YS); LilyAnn Barker (Lit); Michalina Miller (DC); Katie Lookingbill (Lit); Amelia Gerringer (Berm); Leslie Torres (Berm); Greta Haley (Berm); Marcella Rolle (YS); Autumn Slaybaugh (Big)
First Team Doubles
Olivia Roth/Ella Knox (DC); Carina Roberts/Cydney Roberts (YC); Abby Miller/Clare Hartinger (YS); Annie Smith/Cassidy Conover (Han); Brielle Baughman/Gabby Erdman (DC); Mackenzie Warner/Katie Hayward (KD); Ashlyn Mulligan/Kat Kierkegaard (YC); Amelia Gerringer/Molly Karom (Berm)
Second Team Doubles
Hailey Serruto/Rhylinn Webb (KD); Hailey Marslet/Leeah Jean Jacobs (KD); Kali Hilfiger/Michalina Miller (DC); LilyAnn Barker/Lily Johnson (Lit); Anna Ekstrom/Corinne Sweigard (YS); Marianna Hartman/Autumn Slaybaugh (Big); Ana Cartwright/Makenzi Michael (YC); Mya Maloney/Megan Nawn (Han)
Honorable Mention Doubles
Emily Flynn/Mary Berman (DC); Gabby Pirich/Hannah Orndorff (Big); Marcella Rolle/Francesca Messina (YS); Greta Haley/Leslie Torres (Berm); Grace Buccheister/Sara Clouse (Big)
