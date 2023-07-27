TOPPER
Cashtown’s Josh Topper delivers a pitch against Shippensburg during Game 2 of their South Penn League semifinal series on Thursday in Cashtown. Topper allowed one run over four innings in a 9-1 Pirates victory. (Tom Sixeas photograph)

 Tom Sixeas photograph

Cashtown’s bats kept right on sizzling and the Pirates bashed their way to a 9-1 victory over Shippensburg in Game 2 of their best-of-5 South Penn League semifinal series on Thursday night at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.

For the second straight game, the Pirates piled up 13 hits and used one gigantic rally to put away the Stars.

