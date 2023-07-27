Cashtown’s bats kept right on sizzling and the Pirates bashed their way to a 9-1 victory over Shippensburg in Game 2 of their best-of-5 South Penn League semifinal series on Thursday night at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
For the second straight game, the Pirates piled up 13 hits and used one gigantic rally to put away the Stars.
In Game 1, it was a six-run fifth that did the trick in a 10-1 triumph. This time, it was a seven-run uprising in the second.
Scoreless through the top of the second, Cashtown took control of the contest behind seven hits in the frame, though a Stars’ miscue with two away prevented the visitors from getting out of the pickle with the game still competitive.
Cashtown (18-15-1) put up a pair of runs on an RBI double by Dylan Ed that was belted to deep right-center to chase home Bryce Rudisill, who had singled to begin the inning.
Zach Williams followed with a Baltimore chop that hopped over the head of Ship third baseman Max Armstrong and into left field to score Ed.
After a flyout, Aden Juelich flopped a double down the right field line to bring Travis Black to the dish with runners on second and third. Black hit a bouncer to Armstrong, who airmailed the throw over the head of first baseman Evan Wagaman allowing Williams and Juelich to score.
Chase King followed with a single, then Braden Petty’s two-bagger scored both Black and King.
Rudisill finally put a bow on the inning when he singled to center to plate Petty.
“We’re not striking out a bunch like we were earlier in the season,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “We’re putting the ball in play and extending innings.”
The veteran skipper continued, “Our pitchers getting healthy has really helped our offense to relax. We know that we don’t have to score a ton of runs to win games.”
Josh Topper, who threw 121 pitches in the Bucs’ Game 2 win over Mason-Dixon in the quarterfinals last Saturday, handled the first four innings on Thursday. He allowed one run and one hit with four strikeouts and one walk. He left after throwing 68 pitches, 40 of them for strikes.
“After throwing all of those pitches on Saturday, I definitely wasn’t 100 percent tonight, but was good enough to get outs,” Topper said. “I just wanted to get a few innings and then hand it off to Robert (Rohrbaugh) to finish the game.”
Rohrbaugh, a veteran lefty who hadn’t pitched in the league since 2018 prior to this season, hung a trio of donuts to finish things on Thursday. He allowed two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. On the year, Rohrbaugh has yielded one run and five hits with 22 strikeouts and three walks in 11 innings of work.
“I’m not here all the time and I’m pushing 40 (years old), so I’m asking for an injury if I try to hit or play the field,” Rohrbaugh said. “We lost some of our arms, so I told Ketterman that I would pitch.”
Rohrbaugh continued, “I’m not in shape like I used to be to throw a lot of innings, but I’ve seen over the years in this league that if you throw strikes that you can get people out.”
Ketterman is very appreciative of what Rohrbaugh has meant to the pitching staff in 2023.
“It’s been huge to have Robert come in and close out games for us,” Ketterman said. “He was a professional pitcher who knows how to get people out. He’s not going to blow people away with his velocity, but he can spot his pitches wherever he wants.”
Cashtown added a pair of tallies in the third when Black beat out an infield single that scored Jacob Berzonski, then King delivered a ringing double to left that brought Juelich home.
Ketterman sang the praises of Juelich after the young outfielder had a pair of doubles, scored twice and played excellent defense in the outfield.
“Aden was trying to find his role on the team early in the season and even volunteered to pitch for us when we were short on arms,” Ketterman said. “I told him to try to maximize his skills and talents and he has. He takes pitches, gets on base and hits the ball on the ground to use his speed for hits. He’s our fastest guy, by far, and he knows how to use his speed on the bases and in the field.”
King, who had a trio of hits in Tuesday’s win, followed that up with another three-hit game, including a double. He also swiped a bag.
Williams had two hits, while Rudisill had a pair, as well.
Ship (20-14) scored its lone run of the evening when Dayshaun Robinson singled to score Trevar Reed in the third.
The Pirates now have three chances to win one game to earn a spot in the league championship series for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.
Game 3 is set for Saturday at Shippensburg at 1 p.m. If necessary, Game 4 would be at Cashtown on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Shippensburg 001 000 0 — 1 3 2
Cashtown 072 000 x — 9 13 0
Austin Kopp, Trevar Reed (2), Adam Horst (4), Mike Williams (6) and Greg Cuhna; Josh Topper, Robert Rohrbaugh (5) and Dylan Ed. WP-Topper. LP-Kopp. SO-BB: Kopp 0-0, Reed 1-1, Horst 2-1, Williams 0-1; Topper 4-1, Rohrbaugh 7-1. 2B: C-Aden Juelich 2, Chase King, Braden Petty, Ed.
Hagerstown 10, Frederick 6
Ryan Talbert smashed a grand slam on Thursday to continue his torrid start to the semifinals as the Braves took a 2-0 lead over the Flying Dogs. Hagerstown (32-2) looks to close out the best-of-5 series on Saturday when it hosts Frederick (15-20) for Game 3 at 1 p.m.
The Braves jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of two base hits and three walks. The Flying Dogs answered with four tallies in the third, only to see Talbert tag his slam in the following frame. Through two semifinal games Talbert is 6-for-8 with 10 RBI and four runs scored.
Chanse Phillips was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and Corey Walters knocked in a pair with a two-bagger as well.
Wyatt Freeman went the distance on the mound, working around 10 hits while fanning four and walking three.
For Frederick, Chris Shriver doubled as part of a 2-for-3 night that included two RBI, while Dougie Simms and Calvin Sichler had two hits apiece.
Three Frederick pitchers combined to issue 10 walks in addition to allowing 13 base hits.
Hagerstown 400 402 0 — 10 13 0
Frederick 004 200 0 — 6 10 0
Freeman. Moore, Hoffman (5), Shriver (7). WP: Freeman. LP: Moore. SO-BB: Freeman 4-3, Moore 4-8, Hoffman 1-0, R. Shriver 0-2. 2B: H-Walters, Phillips; F-C. Shriver, Eberly. 3B: H-Mathias. HR: H-Talbert
