New Oxford’s Jarrett Bitzer (21) plows for yardage as quarterback Idriz Ahmetovic (2) signals ‘first down’ during Saturday’s season-opening game against visiting Bermudian Springs. Ahmetovic passed for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 Colonials win. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The New Oxford Colonials football program celebrated its 50th season with a convincing 35-7 victory over Bermudian Springs at the Ox Yard on Saturday night that was equal parts chemistry and biology.

The sympatico between senior quarterback Idriz Ahmetovic and his receiving corps propelled the hosts to a 21-0 halftime advantage.

