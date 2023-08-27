The New Oxford Colonials football program celebrated its 50th season with a convincing 35-7 victory over Bermudian Springs at the Ox Yard on Saturday night that was equal parts chemistry and biology.
The sympatico between senior quarterback Idriz Ahmetovic and his receiving corps propelled the hosts to a 21-0 halftime advantage.
“I have pretty good chemistry with my receivers,” said Ahmetovic, who had a whopping first half with seven completions on nine attempts for 227 yards and three touchdowns. “We have played together since middle school and work hard every day.”
Brennan Holmes torched the Eagles secondary with five receptions for 143 yards and two scores. Holden Crabbs’ snagged the home team’s first score and added an interception that thwarted a Bermudian scoring opportunity.
“If it’s one-on-one, I’m confident Brennan Holmes can win that battle,” said Ahmetovic. “We are deep enough that there are plenty of guys to make plays.”
The Eagles piled up over 214 rushing yards and 16 first downs. Three red-zone drives resulted in two turnovers and a four-and-out.
“We had lots of opportunities,” said Bermudian Springs boss John Livelsberger. “We’ve just got to find a way to get into the end zone. There were lots of positives.”
With a 70-40 roster advantage, the Colonials wore out the opposition on a hot, humid evening and dealt their neighboring rival its second consecutive lopsided opening night defeat.
“They can bring in a whole new platoon,” said Livelsberger. “We don’t have that option. We didn’t have enough (fire power) for them tonight.”
The Eagles (0-1) took the first-quarter kickoff and drove deep into Ox territory — all on the ground — but stalled at the New Oxford 12. Ahmetovic went into action. He threw a bomb to Holmes on first down that covered 40 yards. A few plays later, the senior signal caller found Crabbs on a touchdown toss that covered 12 yards. Brady Miller added the first of five successful points-after.
Crabbs’ interception set up a rapid response by Ahmetovic, who delivered a perfect parabola that Holmes snared in stride and took 69 yards to the house.
Berm fumbled at the New Oxford 5-yard line and the Ox (1-0) drove the length of the field for another Holmes 17-yard TD catch that gave them a three-score edge with less than a minute left in the half. A 71-yard catch and run by Tyler Arigo highlighted the foray.
“Holmes, Arigo and Crabbs are all best buddies with (Ahmetovic),” said New Oxford head coach Jason Warner of the talented group. “It shows the work they put in over the summer. Ahmetovic is special.”
Miller missed a field goal attempt to start the third period, but a Bermudian high snap on a punt attempt was recovered by the hosts at the 10 and Clayton Nieves took it in from there to make it 28-0 with 3:31 left in the stanza.
Both teams subbed liberally until the final whistle and swapped final frame scores in a likely preview of the junior varsity clash.
Bermudian got on the board when Jacob Keller fell on a high shotgun snap in the end zone and Colonial backup quarterback Luke Frey threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Vargas for the final tally.
“We were rotating guys early (to keep them fresh),” said Warner. “We played a bend-but-don’t-break style on defense. We forced some turnovers and were able to capitalize.”
Past coaches Don Arigo, Jack Billman, Gardy Lawrence and Matt Muller participated in the pre-game pageantry along with dozens of former players.
The Eagles travel to Boiling Springs on Friday night while New Oxford hosts Gettysburg.
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 7 — 7
New Oxford 7 14 7 7 — 35
First quarter
NO-Holden Crabbs 12 pass from Idriz Ahmetovic (Brady Miller kick) 4:03
Second quarter
NO-Brennan Holmes 69 pass from Ahmetovic (Miller kick) 7:29
NO-Holmes 17 pass from Ahmetovic (Miller kick) 00:40.7
Third quarter
NO-Clayton Nieves 10 run (Miller kick) 3:31
Fourth quarter
BS-Jacob Keller recovered fumble in the end zone (Keller kick) 10:15
NO-Ryan Vargas 6 pass from Luke Frey (Miller kick) 4:27
Team Statistics
BS NO
First downs 16 14
Rusheing 44-214 25-120
Passing 5-12-1 11-16-0
Passing yards 27 249
Total yards 241 369
Penalties-yards 5-40 6-40
Punts-yards 2-36 0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: BS-Eddie Sebright 12-70, Andrew Smith 6-42, Brayden Heller 2-40, Nayel Lua 10-33, Carter Storm 4-19, Jacob Keller 3-18, Tyler Staub 2-11, Jakson Keffer 1-0, Tyson Carpenter 4-(-19); NO-Clayton Nieves 5-63, Alex Brown 8-36, Idriz Ahmetovic 5-28, Jarrett Bitzer 4-19, Luke Frey 3-(-26).
Passing: BS-Carpenter 5-12-27-1; NO-Ahmetovic 8-11-225-0, Frey 3-5-24-0.
Receiving: BS-Jack Gautsch 2-8, Sebright 1-7, Colby Watkins 1-6, Lane Hubbard 1-6; NO-Brennan Holmes 5-141, Ryan Vargas 3-24, Tyler Arigo 1-71, Holden Crabbs 1-12, Nieves 1-1.
