Going into Saturday night’s racing competition Tyler Ross had one career 410 win at Lincoln and that came almost exactly 5 years and 1 week ago. Ross teamed up with car owner Rick Lefever for 2021 after an offseason that saw Ross put in a lot of work physically and mentally to prepare for the upcoming season. All of Ross’s hard work paid off on Saturday when he charged from his twelfth place starting spot to victory lane.
Dwight Leppo started on the pole of the 30-lap feature with Scott Fisher lined up on the outside of the front row. Fisher used the top or turns 1 and 2 to lead down the back stretch. Jim Siegel got under Leppo as they drove into turn 3 to take second.
Ross used the high line around the track to drive from twelfth to fourth in two laps.
Siegel was closing in on Fisher as they approached lapped traffic when the yellow flag came out on lap 9; Tim Glatfelter was sitting in turns 3 and 4 facing traffic. Glatfelter rejoined the field.
Fisher led Siegel, Ross, Matt Campbell and Alan Krimes on the restart.
Siegel looked to the inside of Fisher for the lead which left the door open for Ross to drive by Siegel for second. Siegel slide Ross back in an attempt to reclaim second, but Ross held on.
Campbell closed in on Ross and Siegel as they battled for position and drove by Siegel for third coming out of turn 4 on lap 11.
Campbell was all over Ross trying to take over second when the yellow came out on lap 12. Billy Dietrich did a 360 spin in turn 1. Dietrich kept going, but Kerry Madsen got collected in the spin ending his night.
The top five for the restart were Fisher, Ross, Campbell, Siegel and Krimes. Ross tried the bottom on the restart in an attempt to take the lead while also holding off Campbell as he made a run for second.
Ross was closing in on Fisher at the halfway point and pulled a slide job in turns 3 and 4 on lap 16 and took the lead at the line by inches. Campbell followed and took over the second spot.
Ross and Campbell were both riding the wall around the track as they caught the tail end of the field on lap 22. Just as the leaders started to work their way through lapped traffic, the caution came out on lap 23 for Austin Bishop who slowed on the back stretch. Bishop came to a stop in turn 4 after having lost his brakes.
With seven laps to go Ross led Campbell, Krimes, Fisher and Chase Dietz to the cone for the restart. Both Ross and Campbell were looking to score career win No. 2 at Lincoln in the 410 division.
Ross scored his first win of 2021 by .954 seconds over Campbell. Krimes crossed the line third and Freddie Rahmer finished fourth. Dietz completed the top five.
Heat race winners were Leppo, Glenndon Forsythe and Scott Fisher.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 75-Tyler Ross ($4,000); 2. 21-Matt Campbell; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 39-Chase Dietz; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 90-Jordan Givler; 10. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 11. 21T-Scott Fisher; 12. 4-Dwight Leppo; 13. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 14. 44-Dylan Norris; 15. 99m-Kyle Moody; 16. 1x-Chad Trout; 17. 38-Cory Haas; 18. 12-Brent Shearer; 19. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 20. 7-Trey Hivner; 21. 19-Troy Wagaman (DNF); 22. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 23. 11A-Austin Bishop (DNF); 24. 24-Kerry Madsen (DNF)
Lap leaders: Fisher (1-15) & Ross (16-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 4-Dwigh Leppo; 2. 90-Jordan Givler; 3. 21-Matt Campbell; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 6. 8-Billy Dietrich; 7. 12-Brent Shearer; 8. 11A-Austin Bishop; 9. 69-Tim Glatfelter
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 19-Troy Wagaman; 5. 1x-Chad Trout; 6. 24-Kerry Madsen; 7. 11P-Greg Plank; 8. 7-Trey Hivner; 9. 69-Landon Price
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 21T-Scott Fisher; 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 75-Tyler Ross; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 7. 99m-Kyle Moody; 8. 38-Cory Haas; 9. 97-Brie Hershey
Consy (10 laps): 1. 12-Brent Shearer; 2. 99m-Kyle Moody; 3. 11A-Austin Bishop; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 7-Trey Hivner; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 69-Landon Price; 8. 11P-Greg Plank; 9. 97-Brie Hershey
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 07-Bob Stough; 2. 10-Jeremy Ott; 3. 14-Stephen Wurtzer; 4. 18-Chris Transeau; 5. 19-Travis Perry; 6. 53-Bill Diehl; 7. 26-Shaun Abney; 8. 41-Chuck Dell; 9. 4G-Josh Schrum; 10. 93-Brent Marquis; 11. 24-Justin Cunningham; 12. 19J-Jonathan Robinson; 13. 51-Travis McClelland; 14. 2D-Owen Dimm; 15. 27-Logan Carbaugh; 16. 2a-Cody Altland; 17. 91-Ben Goldsmith; 18. 31-Lincoln Kearchner; 19. 48-Donald Stoudt; 20. 17-Cory Phillips; 21. 11R-Scott Musselman; 22. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 23. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 24. 4J-Choya Young
Lap Leaders – Stephen Wurtzer (1-6) & Bob Stough (7-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 4G-Josh Schrum; 2. 53-Bill Diehl; 3. 18-Chris Transeau; 4. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 5. 2d-Owen Dimm; 6. 2G-Tyler Groft; 7. 25-Eric Hurst; 8. 61-Shaun Miller; 9. 56-Zach Baxter (DNF)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 19-Travis Perry; 2. 26-Shaun Abney; 3. 93-Brent Marquis; 4. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 5. 31-Lincoln Kearchner; 6. 27-Logan Carbaugh; 7. 48-Donald Stoudt; 8. 15s-Jon Snavely; 9. 51-Travis McClelland (DNF)
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 07-Bob Stough; 2. Jeremy Ott; 3. 19J-Jonathan Robinson; 4. 91-Ben Goldsmith; 5. 2a-Cody Altland; 6. 13-Ron Blizzard; 7. K24-Ryan Voland; 8. 42L-Sam Lamb; 9. 85-Michael Goldsmith
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 14-Stephen Wurtzer; 2. 41-Chuck Dell; 3. 24-Justin Cunningham; 4. 4J-Choya Young; 5. 11R-Scott Musselman; 6. 17-Cory Phillips; 7. 55x-Robbie Dobson; 8. 824-Brian Rampmeyer; 9. 9d-Brady Dillon
Cony (8 laps): 1. 27-Logan Carbaugh; 2. 17-Cory Phillips; 3. 48-Donald Stoudt; 4. 51-Travis McClelland; 5. 2G-Tyler Groft; 6. 25-Eric Hurst; 7. 13-Ron Blizzard; 8. 824-Brian Rampmeyer; 9. K24-Ryan Voland; 10. 61-Shaun Miller; 11. 9D-Brady Dillon; 12. 85-Michael Goldsmith; 13. 42L-Sam Lamb; 14. 15s-Jon Snavley (DNF); 15. 55X-Richie Dobson (DNF); 16. 56-Zach Baxter (DNS)
Mid-Atlantic Modifieds
Feature (25 laps): 1. 95A-Michael Altobelli; 2. 74-Mike Franklin; 3. 55C-Cody Oliver; 4. 81-Steve Axtell Jr.; 5. 60-Brandon Householder; 6. 95J-Justin Cullum; 7. 5-Jerry Foster; 8. 7D-TJ DeHaven; 9. 55-Alyssa Rowe; 10. 90-Ray Kable; 11. 44-Frank DiBella; 12. 11-Jared Spalding (DNF); 13. 747-Jimmy Jesmer (DNF); 14. 9-Tony Wuest (DNF); 15. 40-Rick Hulson (DNF); 16. 59-Doug Stein (DNS); 17. G5-Blaine Sellers (DNS)
Heat winners: Spalding, Altobelli
