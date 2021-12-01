Freshmen guards Colin Farrell and Carl Schaller combined for 37 points to lead Gettysburg College past McDaniel College 82-76 in a Centennial Conference men’s basketball contest Tuesday night inside Bream Gym.
McDaniel (3-3, 0-2 CC) 38 38 — 76
Gettysburg (3-2, 1-1 CC) 43 39 — 82
McDANIEL (76): Michael Wallace 6 0-0 16, Carter Truby 5 0-0 12, David Smoot 3 1-3 7, Kaelen Kanealey 3 0-3 7, Josh Sproul 2 0-1 4, Chris McAboy 5 2-2 15, Dragan Hornatko 3 0-0 8, Josh Arruda 3 0-0 7. Non-scorers: Kevin Salley, Jeong Hwang, Lorin Hall. Totals: 30 3-9 72
GETTYSBURG (82): Colin Farrell 6 2-5 19, Carl Schaller 7 2-7 18, Elijah Williams 5 3-4 14, Ryan McKeon 1 0-0 2, Rassoul Abakar 1 0-0 2, Jack Rooney 4 3-7 14, Ben Drury 2 3-4 7, Jordan Stafford 2 2-5 6. Non-scorer: Max Pernetti. Totals: 28 15-32 82
3-pointers: M-Wallace 4, Truby 2, Kanealey 1, McAboy 3, Hornatko 2, Arruda 1; G-Farrell 5, Schaller 2, Williams 1, Rooney 3
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Colin Farrell ’25: 19 Points, 6-10 FG, 5-7 3FG, 4 Assists
• Carl Schaller ’25: 18 Points, 7-13 FG
• Jack Rooney ’22: 14 Points, 3-6 3FG
• Elijah Williams ’23: 14 Points, 7 Rebounds, 2 Steals
McDaniel’s Top Performers
• Michael Wallace: 16 Points
• Chris McAboy: 15 Points
• Carter Truby: 12 Points, 6 Rebounds, 5 Assists
Game Summary — First Half
• McDaniel jumped out to a 7-2 lead before an old-fashioned three-point play by Schaller just over three minutes into the game. Just a minute later, McKeon threw down a two-handed dunk in the lane following a drive and dish from Farrell to make it 9-7.
• The Bullets trailed 12-7 when Farrell knocked down a triple, sparking an 18-5 run. Five different players reached the scoring column with Rooney swishing a pair of three-pointers from the right wing. A turnaround jumper by Schaller in the lane pushed the lead to 25-17 with nine minutes left.
• Gettysburg led by as many as 10 in the opening half, but the Green Terror chipped away at the deficit over the final minutes of the frame. A last-second three-pointer by Wallace sliced the margin down to 43-38 heading into the break.
Game Summary
Second Half
• After hitting 16-of-29 (55.2 percent) field goals in the opening frame, Gettysburg cooled to start the second stanza. The Bullets missed their first three shot attempts and committed a pair of turnovers, which allowed McDaniel to pull within a point at 45-44. A 3-pointer by Schaller pushed the lead back to four, but back-to-back buckets by Josh Sproul and Kaelen Kanealey evened the score at 48 with 17:07 remaining.
• Farrell broke the deadlock with a fast break lay-up and Williams hit a 3-pointer from the corner to push the lead back to five (53-48). Following a field goal by the visitors, Farrell hit another three-pointer and freshman Ben Drury threw down a monster dunk in the lane to make it a 58-50 lead with 12:30 to play.
• Each time the Green Terror seemed poised to jump in front, Gettysburg had an answer from its first-year guards. Schaller made a pair of driving lay-ups when the lead was only a possession with just over eight minutes to go, and Farrell hit a deep three-ball from the right wing a minute later. A steal and lay-up by Williams pushed the margin to seven (69-62) with 6:27 left.
• McDaniel ran off the next eight points with a 3-pointer by Wallace giving the Green Terror their first lead since early in the first half. After a free throw by Williams tied the game at 70, Farrell drew a foul on a drive to the hoop at 3:50. With ice in his veins, the first-year guard nailed both attempts for a two-point lead. On Gettysburg’s ensuing possession, Rooney sent his defender to the court with a cross-over and ended up hitting a baseline jumper for a 74-70 lead with three minutes on the clock.
• David Smoot brought McDaniel within a point with the hoop and the harm 15 seconds later. After a free throw gave Gettysburg a two-point lead, Farrell pulled up for another clutch three-pointer following a turnover by McDaniel. The Green Terror pulled to three points (79-76) on a 3-pointer by Truby with 12 seconds left, but Rooney iced the game by hitting three free throws in the final 10 seconds.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished 28-of-57 (49.1 percent) from the floor, including 11-of-22 from beyond the arc. The 11 threes marked a season-high for the Bullets. McDaniel finished 30-of-64 (46.9 percent) and hit 13-of-24 (54.2 percent) 3-pointers.
• Farrell posted a season high by four points and reached double-figures for the fourth time in five outings. Over his last two games, Schaller has totaled 38 points.
• Gettysburg’s first-year class accounted for 52 total points in the win.
• Rooney connected on a trifecta of three-pointers for the second game in a row. The senior guard has hit a three-pointer in every game this season.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg stretched its lead in the all-time series against McDaniel to 91-38. The Bullets have won each of the last six meetings with the Green Terror. Six of the last eight meetings have been decided by six points or less.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts Washington College Saturday at 3 p.m.
