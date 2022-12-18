Mount St. Mary’s rallied from a second-half double-digit deficit to take the lead, but came up short in a 68-59 loss to Robert Morris in men’s basketball action at Knott Arena on Sunday afternoon. Malik Jefferson led the Mount with 15 points and seven rebounds while Dakota Leffew and Xavier Lipscomb each scored 12 in the loss. The Mount falls to 5-7 on the season.

The first half was a nip-and-tuck affair that featured 11 lead changes and six ties. The Colonials (5-7) pulled out to a 22-16 lead on a Josh Corbin 3-pointer, but the Mountaineers answered with eight unanswered points to take the lead. Jefferson and Frantisek Barton converted back-to-back buckets in the paint to start the run. George Tinsley then scored consecutive baskets to put the Mount on top, 24-22. From there, the biggest deficit for either team the rest of the half was two points. Lipcomb scored on a drive with 24 seconds left in the half for a 32-31 lead, and Robert Morris tied the score at the half, 32-32, when Enoch Cheeks hit 1-of-2 at the line.

