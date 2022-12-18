Mount St. Mary’s rallied from a second-half double-digit deficit to take the lead, but came up short in a 68-59 loss to Robert Morris in men’s basketball action at Knott Arena on Sunday afternoon. Malik Jefferson led the Mount with 15 points and seven rebounds while Dakota Leffew and Xavier Lipscomb each scored 12 in the loss. The Mount falls to 5-7 on the season.
The first half was a nip-and-tuck affair that featured 11 lead changes and six ties. The Colonials (5-7) pulled out to a 22-16 lead on a Josh Corbin 3-pointer, but the Mountaineers answered with eight unanswered points to take the lead. Jefferson and Frantisek Barton converted back-to-back buckets in the paint to start the run. George Tinsley then scored consecutive baskets to put the Mount on top, 24-22. From there, the biggest deficit for either team the rest of the half was two points. Lipcomb scored on a drive with 24 seconds left in the half for a 32-31 lead, and Robert Morris tied the score at the half, 32-32, when Enoch Cheeks hit 1-of-2 at the line.
The Colonials started the second half strong, building a 48-38 advantage with 13:49 remaining. The Mountaineers were able to respond with an 11-0 run to regain the lead. Lipscomb scored on a lay-up and Jefferson hit 1-of-2 at the line to start the run. Lipscomb added a 3-pointer and Jefferson connected on a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 48-46. Lipscomb then put the Mount on top with a triple for a 49-48 advantage with 9:38 remaining.
With the score tied at 51-51, Corbin connected on his sixth 3-pointer of the game to put the Colonials ahead by three, but Jefferson connected on a jumper in the paint and Leffew scored to put the Mount back ahead, 55-54.
After a 5-0 RMU run, Tinsley scored on a drive to cut the deficit to 59-57 with 4:01 on the clock. The Mount had a chance to tie, but a Leffew drive was off the mark, and Cheeks drained a three on the other end for a 62-57 Robert Morris lead. From there, the Colonials were able to make enough plays to come away with the win.
Jefferson hit 6-of-11 from the field en route to his team-high 15 points while pulling down a team-best seven boards. Leffew added 12 points and three assists with Lipscomb connecting for 12 points, two assists and two boards. Jaylin Gibson provided strong defense off the bench with a career-best five steals in the game. Tinsley finished with eight points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers. Corbin led all scorers with 20 points, shooting 6-of-10 from three-point range.
Cheeks had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards in the win with Kahliel scoring 11 points while adding four blocks for Robert Morris.
Robert Morris shot 42.9 percent (24-of-56) from the field and was 9-of-17 (.529) from beyond the arc in the game. The Mount was held to 24-of-61 (.393) from the field and 4-of-18 (.222) from three-point range. Robert Morris held a 40-32 edge on the boards and had seven blocks in the game.
The Mount returns to the court on Wednesday with a p.m. road game at Howard.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball received an unwelcome reception to play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Facing the Manhattan Jaspers, the Mount fell in the conference opener by a 64-46 final on Saturday.
The opposing defense locked down on the coverage, holding the Mount to under 10 field goals for almost three quarters. A strong start and second half for sophomore Jo Raflo gave her 19 points for a new career best. Jessica Tomasetti added 12 more to post double figures.
Bella Nascimento paved the way for Manhattan, coming within two of her career high with 21 points. Dee Dee Davis landed a point short of a double-double.
Mount St. Mary’s drops to 4-5 (0-1 MAAC) while Manhattan improves to 3-6 (1-0 MAAC).
The Jaspers took control from the tip, building a lead in gradual fashion. Using their smothering defense, Manhattan discombobulated the Mountaineers to commit 12 first half turnovers, allowing for 11 points off the giveaways. Rebounding was also an issue as the home side earned 11 second chance points off seven offensive boards. A few minutes into the second quarter, the Jaspers accumulated a double-digit lead and maintained it to the break, 36-21.
Manhattan remained unrelenting to start the second half. Nascimento scored six points within the first four minutes, bumping the lead up to 22 and forcing another Mountaineers timeout. A late run by Raflo and company stymied a scoring drought but made only a temporary and partial dent on the scoreboard.
The fourth quarter passed in quiet fashion, with the Mount edging the Jaspers 11-7 in points. A driving layup by Raflo with 1:18 to go earned her the career high.
Manhattan freshman Anne Bair, a Gettysburg High School graduate, posted six assists, four rebounds and two points in 25 minutes of action.
Mount St. Mary’s hosts Siena Monday evening. Tip-off is 7 p.m. from Knott Arena.
