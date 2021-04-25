The 2021 Centennial Conference Men’s Golf Championship came down to the final hole with Franklin & Marshall College managing to hold on for a one-stroke win over Gettysburg College on Sunday at the Hershey Country Club. The Bullets did not walk away empty-handed, however, as senior Quinn Greene won the individual title by four strokes with a two-day total of 148 (71-77).
CC Championship
Hershey Country Club East Course
Par 71, 6482 Yards
1. F&Marshall 314 310 — 624
2. Gettysburg 311 314 — 625
3. Dickinson 325 321 — 646
4. McDaniel 326 330 — 656
5. Muhlenberg 346 334 — 680
6. Ursinus 350 356 — 706
Gettysburg Lineup
1. Quinn Greene ‘21 71 77 — 148
5. Hayden Moffat ‘22 78 78 — 156
T9. Joseph Furlong ‘23 80 80 — 160
T14. Cameron Deiuliis ‘24 82 82 — 164
21. Daniel Rieger ‘21 91 79 — 170
Match Summary
Gettysburg held a three-stroke lead over Franklin & Marshall heading into the final round of play. The Bullets maintained the advantage throughout the first half of the round before the Diplomats picked up a stroke shortly after the turn. Franklin & Marshall dialed up the pressure over the final five holes with Jas Fuhrer and Mike Gallagher both recording birdies on No. 14. Greene and sophomore Joseph Furlong turned in birdies on the same hole.
The key moment came at No. 16 where Gettysburg’s top four scorers all posted bogeys, while F&M’s top quartet managed a pair of pars to help the Diplomats sneak in front. Senior Daniel Rieger regained a stroke for the Bullets with a birdie on No. 17, but F&M held on by shooting two-over on No. 18. Gettysburg’s top four were five-over on the final hole.
Franklin & Marshall claimed its league-best 11th conference trophy. It was the third time in tournament history the title was decided by a single stroke.
Greene led throughout the two-day event to become the program’s eighth conference medalist. After shooting an even-par 71 in the opening round, the Gettysburg senior recorded a 77 on Sunday and finished four strokes ahead of Fuhrer. Greene tacked on two birdies on No. 6 and No. 14 and finished tied for the tournament lead in scoring on par-4s (4.18) and par-5s (4.50). He tallied 21 pars and five birdies over 36 holes.
The win was just the second of Greene’s collegiate career. He won the Myrtle Beach Shootout in 2020 and has finished among the top five on eight occasions. Greene is the second-straight Gettysburg golfer to claim conference medalist honors, following former teammate Danny Harcourt ’19 in 2019.
Junior Hayden Moffat improved one spot in the standings to place fifth with a two-day score of 156 (78-78). Moffat was one-over on the front nine thanks to birdies on the par-4, 424-yard third hole and the par-3, 203-yard eighth hole. Moffatt tied for the tournament lead with a scoring average of 3.25 on par-3s and he notched 16 pars and four birdies for the weekend.
Sophomore Joseph Furlong added a top-10 showing by tying for ninth with a score of 160 (80-80). Furlong birdied the par-5, 491-yard 14th for the second consecutive day and posted his third birdie overall on par-5s. He tied for Greene for the top scoring mark on par-5s for the tournament.
Freshman Cameron Deiuliis maintained his spot in the rankings from day one by tying for 14th. He carded an 82 for the second consecutive day on the strength of 10 pars and shot four-over on the back nine.
Senior Daniel Rieger made the biggest move of the day for the Bullets, climbing four spots into 21st (170) with a second-round score of 79. Rieger logged a pair of birdies on holes 15 and 17 to keep Gettysburg within striking distance down the final stretch.
Greene, Rieger, and fellow senior Jimmy Harcourt end outstanding Gettysburg careers, helping the team claim the 2019 conference title and appear in the NCAA Division III Championship. They also had a hand in the top three lowest-scoring seasons in program history with 303.4 in 2018-19, 305.7 in 2019-20, and 307.0 in 2020-21. Greene finished his career ranked eighth in program history in scoring average (78.2), while Rieger finished 12th (79.1).
The All-Centennial Conference Team will be announced the week of May 3. As opposed to prior years when the top finishers at the final tournament were given all-conference status, this year’s team will be voted on by the coaches and take into account the performances of the golfers throughout the campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.