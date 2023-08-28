Biglerville has sat atop the YAIAA-3 table nine times in head coach Jebb Nelson’s 13 years at the helm. If the Canners are to push that total to double digits, they’ve got some serious holes in need of filling.
The Canners’ 2022 squad was led by a six-pack of seniors — three on offense and three more on defense — that led them to back-to-back division titles, a sixth division crown in the past seven campaigns and a spot in the District 3 semifinals.
Division co-Players of the Year Guillaume Schmitz (31 goals, 10 assists) and Cam Tyson (19 goals, 21 assists), along with first-team selection Devan Ponce (32 goals, 9 assists) were the focal point of the team’s offensive attack.
Meanwhile, Juan Garcia, Tyler Daron and Nicolas Acevado all helped to lock things down from the back line.
All that said, the returning talent pool is not empty with midfielders Jesus Salazar (10 goals, 15 assists) and Anthony Cervantes (8 goals, 8 assists), along with forward Kody Mendoza (11 goals, 3 assists) all returning to make up the base of the team’s offense.
Alex Morales, Brandon Salazar, Caleol Palmer, Juan Zarate, Sean Sneed and Daniel Sanchez are all key players that return on defense.
Rodrigo Beltran-Lua returns in net, as well.
“We are looking to win the league, but we can’t take anything for granted,” said Nelson, who won the 200th match of his career late last season. “We had a trio that dominated on offense and three excellent defenders that all graduated.”
He continued, “Players will need to step up and earn their spots, nothing has been earned yet.”
New Oxford
The Colonials return the reigning YAIAA-2 Player of the Year in Harvin Flowers, a senior who posted nine goals and seven assists a year ago to capture the award.
Along with Flowers, head coach Eric Reeb will have the services of senior defending mid Israel Felipe (8 goals) and senior center back Marcos Lua (5 goals), along with sophomore netminder Owen Ragula.
Freshman forward Corban Barnes was tabbed as a player to watch.
The Ox will have a fresh pair of starters at the center back spot, as both Erich McDaniel and Edwin Garcia have graduated. Lua is set to fill one of the spots, with sophomore Gabriel Diaz expected to plug the other.
“We have a strong, committed team for 2023 with eyes on the division title,” Reeb said. “We learned so much from last year’s losses and are ready to take on this season.”
Littlestown
The Thunderbolts overcame the graduation of goal-scoring machine Josh Blose to return to the district playoffs for the second straight season in 2022.
They’ll look to do it again in 2023 and have some notable returnees to help them accomplish it.
Senior keeper Christopher Meakin, a 6-foot-8 star on the basketball court, set a program record for single season clean sheets with seven and was named the top goalie in YAIAA-3.
Also back is first team selection Nathan Snyder, a defender, along with second team forward Leo Guzman.
Senior forward Dempsey Miller, senior midfielder Matthew Denault, junior defender Carter Owings and sophomore backliner Kyle Kauffman all return, as well.
Freshmen Victor Guzman (midfield) and Gavin Lee (forward) were picked as newcomers to keep an eye on by head coach Brett Powell.
“After making districts the past two years, we want to make this the new normal at Littlestown,” Powell said. “We worked very hard in the offseason both on and off the field and we are working hard on our team culture with a new set of core values to keep us focused.”
Gettysburg
The Warriors really struggled to put the ball in the net in 2022, something that a relatively strong defense was unable to overcome to lead the Maroon & White to more victories.
Longtime head coach Scott Hancock heads into his 15th year leading the program without the services of goalkeeper Bryce Rudisill and midfielder Will Kittleberger, but has a number of starters and key contributors back.
Junior striker David Langman, along with junior midfielders Quaide Clark and Luis Martinez, sophomore middie Bennett Rudisill, senior defender Jonah Fleck and junior defender Alex Cunningham all return.
“We will be better than last year. We lacked a proven, consistent goal-scorer a year ago, so we’ll see if we can develop that, and who may emerge as one,” Hancock said. “I think we have an outside shot at contending for a division championship, though I think it’s more realistic to predict the winner as Northern or Greencastle. Making the district playoffs is a realistic goal for us this year.”
Bermudian Springs
Jim Zerfing led the Eagles for almost a decade, guiding them to a YAIAA-3 title in 2015 and a pair of district playoff appearances. He stepped down following the 2022 campaign and in his place is longtime assistant Seth Weikert.
Weikert will have a bevy of experienced players returning, eight starters in all.
Among them are seniors C.J. Carrolus (defense), Alan Felipe (keeper) and Colton Kehr (midfield), juniors Alex Alvarado (striker/mid), Abram Montes de Oca (midfield), Daniel Weikert (midfield) and sophomores Maximus Elliott (midfield) and Landon Oehmig (striker/mid).
“We are still a young team in terms of age and class, but we are returning key varsity experience this season with our eight returning starters,” Coach Weikert said. “Our goal is to be competitive, finish the season with a winning record, and secure a spot in the district playoffs.”
Delone Catholic
The Squires graduated a pair of starters in Aidan Groves and Aaron Ocampo, both of whom are now playing collegiately; Groves at Waynesburg University and Ocampo with the club team at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Key returners include junior midfielder Michael Carter (4 goals, 6 assists), junior forwards Nolan Kruse and Angello Salazar, each of whom had seven goals and four assists, junior defender J.P. Groves (4 assists), junior midfielder Ethan Sevison and senior defender Fernando Salazar.
Freshman Max Holz, a defender, and sophomore Dacosta Wivell, a midfielder, were tabbed as players to watch by head coach Austin Groves.
Fairfield
New head coach Brad Willock will have his work cut out for him in trying to replace the eight starters that graduated from a year ago.
He listed seniors Carson Murdorf (defense) and Ryan Murray (midfield), along with juniors Brock Herb (defense), Aiden Putt (defense), Ciaran Phelan (midfield), Coghan Jones (midfield) and Victor Garazo (midfield) as key returnees.
“Losing eight starters is tough for any program, but the team has a solid returning base of upperclassmen and an excellent foundation of underclassmen who will get meaningful opportunities right out of the gate,” Willock said. “The team was better than their record last year and should be very competitive this season.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
