There wasn’t much precipitation, but it was raining goals in Gettysburg College’s 22-6 romp over McDaniel in a Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse clash at Clark Field on Wednesday afternoon.
With the win, the Bullets clinched the regular season crown and hosting rights for the conference tournament beginning May 5th. It was the squad’s 11th consecutive victory.
Caroline Sullivan and Katie Fullowan led the carnage with five goals apiece for Gettysburg (13-3, 8-0 CC). Sullivan scored four goals in the second period, when the hosts turned a close contest into a rout.
The Bullets burst out of the gate with four goals in the first 3:19 of action. Top scorer Jordan Basso fed Sullivan for the opening salvo 33 seconds after the opening face-off. Basso doubled the edge on a free position goal that looked way too easy. Fullowan found Gabi Connor for a tomahawk chop and Emily Crane deposited a southpaw sizzler for the 4-0 start.
McDaniel (4-11, 1-7) woke from its slumber and made things interesting, at least for a while. Emma Miller assisted Acadia Noll to get the guests on the board. Julia Corry nuzzled nylon on an overhand left before Kat Thayer scooped a loose ball and barely beat the shot clock to draw the Green Terror within a goal, 4-3.
Fullowan zig-zagged through the defense and mesmerized McDaniel goalie Caleigh Kohr to make it 5-3, but Noll struck again on a freeze-frame opportunity to cut the deficit to 5-4 after one quarter.
There was no panic on the Gettysburg sideline.
“We reminded them to play to their capabilities,” explained first-year head coach Charlotte Cunningham. “We have to play at a championship level every time we step on the field. They stepped up and rose to the occasion.”
“We had a little lapse and forgot how to play our game,” said the senior speedster. “We know what we are capable of. We just had to put the pay attention to the things we do every day at practice.”
The Bullets responded. Julia Daly set up Sullivan 18 seconds in and Crane followed with high cheese that handcuffed new Terror goalie, Astrid Jensen. It was the start of a difficult skein for the senior reserve netminder.
Sullivan dished to Fullowan, who lasered her way inside and befuddled Jensen. Daly added a goal from the doorstep and Basso followed with her 53rd tally of the campaign to make it 10-4.
The blitzkrieg continued when Fullowan fielded a high pass from Basso and finished the foray in one fluid motion. Three different teammates had dimes to Sullivan, who amassed three more markers to push the edge to 14-4 and activate the running clock. Crane collaborated with Kelly O’Connor to advance the margin to 15-4 at intermission and complete a 10-0 torrent in the period.
“We wanted to keep firing,” said Sullivan. “We tried to push the fast break (in the second quarter). We just had to stick with the game plan and work to make everybody around us better.”
Two goals by Miller got the visitors within 16-6, but Julie Breedveld’s goal on Basso’s third helper and Daly’s Broadway burst provided answers for the Bullets and an 11-goal lead entering the fourth.
Fullowan tacked on a pair of free position goals and Sophie Smith’s final frame hat trick completed the scoring.
“Every chance we get to play here is special,” said Fullowan of the home field advantage throughout the conference championship tournament. “We want to keep winning for our seniors.”
Basso finished with two goals and three assists and has now scored 120 goals in the last two seasons.
“They’re team players,” said Cunningham of her offensive stalwarts. “We’re ready to continue winning. The focus is on the next game. When we play with confidence, we’re unstoppable.”
Gettysburg concludes the regular season on Saturday at Muhlenberg.
