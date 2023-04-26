There wasn’t much precipitation, but it was raining goals in Gettysburg College’s 22-6 romp over McDaniel in a Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse clash at Clark Field on Wednesday afternoon.

With the win, the Bullets clinched the regular season crown and hosting rights for the conference tournament beginning May 5th. It was the squad’s 11th consecutive victory.

