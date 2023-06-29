Freddie Rahmer certainly feels right at home at Lincoln Speedway.

Rahmer piloted his No. 8R to victory lane at the pigeon hills oval for the seventh time this season as he captured Thursday night’s 410 sprint car feature. Rahmer led all 30 laps for his ninth overall win of 2023, most of any 410 driver in the country.

