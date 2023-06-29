Freddie Rahmer certainly feels right at home at Lincoln Speedway.
Rahmer piloted his No. 8R to victory lane at the pigeon hills oval for the seventh time this season as he captured Thursday night’s 410 sprint car feature. Rahmer led all 30 laps for his ninth overall win of 2023, most of any 410 driver in the country.
The Salfordville, PA native collected $10,000 for the victory, which was the fourth race of the 2023 PA Speedweek.
Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri continued his blistering run by finishing second, just ahead of Brent Marks, Wednesday night’s feature winner at Hagerstown. Macri has a pair of wins and two runner-up finishes in four Speedweek starts, giving him a points lead of 106 with four races remaining.
Macri was fifth in time trials, with Rahmer setting the pace at 13.129 and Marks checking in second at 13.156.
Justin Peck, who is third in points, was fourth at Lincoln followed by TJ Stutts. The rest of the top 10 included Chase Dietz, Cameron Smith, Dylan Norris, Kyle Moody and Kyle Reinhardt.
Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich dropped outside of the top 10 following a late-race spin and slid to fifth in the unofficial Speedweek point standings.
Speedweek continues on Friday with a $20,000-to-win feature at Williams Grove Speedway, followed by stops at Port Royal Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway over the weekend, before a finale back at Port Royal next Monday.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Thursday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (30 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($10,000); 2. 39M-Anthony Macri; 3. 19M-Brent Marks; 4. 13-Justin Peck 5. 11T-TJ Stutts; 6. 2D-Chase Dietz; 7. 39T-Cameron Smith; 8. 44-Dylan Norris; 9. 99M-Kyle Moody; 10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 12. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 13. 16-Matt Campbell; 14. 48-Danny Dietrich; 15. 23B-Devon Borden; 16. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 17. 7H-Trey Hivner; 18. 6-Ryan Smith; 19. 90-Jordan Givler; 20. 58-Tanner Thorson (DNF); 21. 33-Riley Emig (DNF); 22. 75-Tyler Ross (DNF); 23. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 24. 1X-Chad Trout (DNF)
Lap leaders: F. Rahmer (1-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri; 2. 2D-Chase Dietz; 3. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 6. 90-Jordan Givler; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich; 8. 27s-Alan Krimes; 9. 4R-Zane Rudisill
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 19M-Brent Marks; 2. 44-Dylan Norris; 3. 13-Justin Peck; 4. 7H-Trey Hivner; 5. 99M-Kyle Moody; 6. 99-Skylar Gee; 7. 38-Cory Haas; 8. 11A-Austin Bishop; 9. 36A-Eddie Lumbar
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 2. 39T-Cameron Smith; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 23B-Devon Borden; 5. 6-Ryan Smith; 6. 35T-Tyler Esh; 7. 33-Riley Emig; 8. 55S-Dallas Schott
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 58-Tanner Thorson; 2. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 4. 11T-TJ Stutts; 5. 16-Matt Campbell; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 27-Troy Wagaman; 8. 23A-Chris Arnold
Consy (12 laps): 1. 75-Tyler Ross; 2. 33-Riley Emig; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 90-Jordan Givler; 5. 99-Skylar Gee; 6. 27-Troy Wagaman; 7. 11A-Austin Bishop; 8. 27S-Alan Krimes; 9. 55S-Dallas Schott; 10. 23A-Chris Arnold; 11. 36A-Eddie Lumbar; 12. 38-Cory Haas (DNF); 13. 35T-Tyler Esh (DNF); 14. 4R-Zane Rudisill (DNS)
Time Trials: 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer 13.129; 2. 19M-Brent Marks 13.156; 3. 1X-Chad Trout 13.177; 4. 11T-TJ Stutts 13.179; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri 13.250; 6. 13-Justin Peck 13.258; 7. 39T-Cameron Smith 13.308; 8. 58-Tanner Thorson 13.331; 9. 2D-Chase Dietz 13.367; 10. 44-Dylan Norris 13.401; 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter 13.408; 12. 5E-Brandon Rahmer 13.424; 13. 48-Danny Dietrich 13.449; 14. 7H-Trey Hivner 13.451; 15. 33-Riley Emig 13.458; 16. 91-Kyle Reinhardt 13.463; 17. 5W-Lucas Wolfe 13.464; 18. 99M-Kyle Moody 13.478; 19. 23B-Devon Borden 13.505; 20. 75-Tyler Ross 13.508; 21. 8-Billy Dietrich 13.536; 22. 38-Cory Haas 13.540; 23. 6-Ryan Smith 13.571; 24. 27-Troy Wagaman 13.585; 25. 27s-Alan Krimes 13.591; 26. 99-Skylar Gee 13.665; 27. 55s-Dallas Schott 13.725; 28. 16-Matt Campbell 13.729; 29. 90-Jordan Givler 13.837; 30. 11A-Austin Bishop 13.890; 31. 35T-Tyler Esh 13.921; 32. 23A-Chris Arnold 13.934; 33. 4R-Zane Rudisill 13.967; 34. 36A-Lumbar 13.998
PA Speedweek Point Standings
Unofficial Top 10
1. 39M-Anthony Macri 659, 2. 8R-Freddie Rahmer 553, 3. 13-Justin Peck 537, 4. 19M-Brent Marks 516, 5. 48-Danny Dietrich 467, 6. 58-Tanner Thorson 435, 7. 91-Kyle Reinhardt 407, 8. 44-Dylan Norris 384, 9. 11-TJ Stutts 338, 10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe 333
HAGERSTOWN SPEEDWAY
Wednesday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (30 laps): 1. 19 Brent Marks, 2. 39M Anthony Macri, 3. 69K Lance Dewease, 4. 8 Freddie Rahmer, 5. 48 Danny Dietrich, 6. 13 Justin Peck, 7. 91 Kyle Reinhardt, 8. 23 Devon Borden, 9. 58 Tanner Thorson, 10. 5W Lucas Wolfe, 11. 5 Dylan Cisney, 12. 44 Dylan Norris, 13. 55 Mike Wagner, 14. 39T Cameron Smith, 15. 11 TJ Stutts, 16. 6 Ryan Smith, 17. 27s Alan Krimes, 18. 12 Billy Dietrich, 19. 35 Austin Bishop, 20. 33 Derek Hauck, 21. 33W Michael Walter II, 22. 1x Chad Trout, 23. 55 Jake Swanson, 24. 1w Tyler Reeser
Lap leaders: Macri 1-5, Marks 5, Macri 7-27, Marks 28, Macri 29, Marks 30
Fast time: Macri 15.328
Heat winners: Macri, Marks, Wolfe
B-Main winner: B. Dietrich
DNQ: 77 Tyler Bear, 99 Skylar Gee, 66a Cody Fletcher, 12D Steven Downs, 36a Eddie Lumbar, 7 Trey Hivner
PA Speedweek Schedule & Winners
June 23-Williams Grove: Rained out
June 24-Lincoln: 1. Macri ($10,092), 2. Marks, 3. Dietrich
June 25-BAPS: 1. Macri ($8,000), 2. Peck, 3. Thorson
Monday-Lincoln: Postponed
Tuesday-Grandview: Rained out
Wednesday-Hagerstown: 1. Marks ($8,000), 2. Macri, 3. Dewease
Thursday-Lincoln: 1. F. Rahmer ($10,000), 2. Macri, 3. Marks
Friday-Williams Grove: $20,000 to Win
Saturday - Port Royal: $10,000 to Win
Sunday-Selinsgrove: $10,000 to Win
Monday, July 3 - Port Royal $15,000 to Win
