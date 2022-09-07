WARRIORS
Gettysburg’s Nic Aumen falls to the turf after colliding with Northern’s Nolan Wimbrough during Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Colonial match at Warrior Stadium. The Polar Bears posted a 2-0 victory over the Warriors. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Facing one of the top sides in the Mid-Penn Colonial division, Gettysburg put up a fight, but was unable to knock off visiting Northern as the Polar Bears downed the Warriors, 2-0, in boys’ soccer action Wednesday night at Warrior Stadium.

Gettysburg (0-1-1, 0-1-1) started seven freshmen and sophomores, two juniors and two seniors.

