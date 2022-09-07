Facing one of the top sides in the Mid-Penn Colonial division, Gettysburg put up a fight, but was unable to knock off visiting Northern as the Polar Bears downed the Warriors, 2-0, in boys’ soccer action Wednesday night at Warrior Stadium.
Gettysburg (0-1-1, 0-1-1) started seven freshmen and sophomores, two juniors and two seniors.
“Northern is a very good team, maybe the best in the division and we’re a very young team,” Gettysburg head coach Scott Hancock said. “Our philosophy has always been to play our best guys, regardless of class. The building blocks are there for us not just down the road in future seasons, but later in this season, as well. We can see the pieces of the puzzle coming together, but they aren’t there yet. We actually did better tonight than I was expecting coming into the match, so I’m pleased with that”
The first 15 minutes of the match was somewhat of a feeling out process, though the Bears had a small advantage in the run of play.
Gettysburg senior keeper Bryce Rudisill came up with four saves in the opening half, including a nifty denial of a short-range blast off the foot of Bennet Calaman at the 23:07 mark.
Calaman slipped in behind the defense on the left side and fired a rocket that he tried to place between Rudisill and the near post, only to have Rudisill deflect it out of bounds for a corner. The Warrior defense was able to clear the danger away from the corner rather easily.
Nolan Wimbrough had a chance late in the first half when he took in a through ball, but tight defense forced him to rush a shot and he airmailed it over top of the net from the top of the box with 1:19 to play in the opening half.
Gettysburg’s only shot on goal came when sophomore David Langman let one fly from deep out on the left flank, aiming for the right side of the net, only to be denied by Northern sophomore keeper Sam Kessinger with 21:02 to play until the half.
“The technique on our passes and the creative runs to get behind the defense need some work, but they’re getting there,” Hancock said. “David’s run and shot are what we’re looking for and we need to have it more consistently.”
Hancock cited the strong play of his backline — junior Jonah Fleck, sophomore Alex Cunningham and freshman Bennett Rudisill — along with the elder Rudisill in net as the foundation of the team.
“As long as we are solid in the back, we’ll give ourselves a chance. It’ll keep us in matches,” the veteran coach said. “If we can stick a goal or two per match, we’ll be right there.”
Northern (2-2, 1-1) broke the deadlock on a header goal by Andrew Bream at the 34:29 mark of the second half. Bream’s noggin redirect came off of a beauty of a cross from the left corner from Dylan Grace.
An unassisted tally by Maddox Davies with 25:56 to play doubled the Bears advantage as he beat Rudisill by sliding a shot past the charging keeper into the lower left side of the net.
Northern held a 6-1 edge in shots on goal and a 6-2 advantage in corners.
The loss was Gettysburg’s first in a Mid-Penn Colonial match since dropping its first division contest of the 2010 campaign. The Warriors then ripped off 47 consecutive victories and captured the last four division crowns before moving to YAIAA-2 for the 2014 season.
Gettysburg returns to the pitch to host a familiar foe in former YAIAA-2 rival West York on Friday at 5 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Goals: N-Andrew Bream, Maddox Davies. Assists: N-Dylan Grace. Shots on Goal: N-6; G-1. Corners: N-6; G-2. Saves: N-Sam Kessinger (1); G-Bryce Rudisill (4). JV: Northern 3, Gettysburg 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.