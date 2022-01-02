The numbers are not adding up for the Gettysburg wrestling team.
Which comes as no surprise to anyone, most especially the Warriors themselves.
Despite a dominating 8-0 start Gettysburg finds itself barely – just barely – inside the cutline for the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. To date, Chris Haines’ crew outscored five opponents 318-52 in the Case-Flynn Duals in Pottsville and is 3-0 vs. three YAIAA-2 counterparts, allowing a total of 36 match points while racking up 191.
That staggering success has Gettysburg ranked just 15th in the 3A power rankings, with the top 16 teams earning entry into the tournament. The opponnents’ weighted winning percentage component of the power ranking formula is the primary culprit for the current standing.
“We’re restricted to the York-Adams 2,” said Haines, referring to his team being placed in the YAIAA’s second division after a two-year stint in the top division, where Gettysburg would prefer to reside. “We let it be known for years that it’s not a very competitive division. We don’t belong in it.”
Unfortunately for Gburg, help isn’t on the way. In addition to their remaining divisional matches against Kennard-Dale (1-2), Susquehannock (1-4) and West York (0-1), the Warriors will host their annual dual-meet tourney which usually provides a sizable bump in the power ratings. That may not be the case this time around as a field that includes Bermudian Springs, Big Spring, Palmyra, Red Lion and Warrior Run is a combined 4-7 at this point in the season.
“We’re in that weird position we were three or four years ago where we could keep winning and keep dropping (in the rankings),” said Haines. “But there a lot of teams ahead of us with only one or two meets under their belt so those things will change. It’s a slippery slope.”
When speaking of the D3 team tournament, if it were to begin today Gettysburg would be the lone local entrant. Biglerville (6-2) is 13th in Class 2A, one spot outside the 12-team cutoff. Bermudian Springs (2-2) is 16th and Littlestown (3-3) is 17th.
Biglerville holds its annual dual-meet tournament on Jan. 8, with Delone Catholic, Northeastern, Shippensburg and South Western in the mix. The Canners host Hanover on Jan. 13 with a chance to secure at least a share of the YAIAA-3 title before visiting Littlestown a week later in their final divisional dual.
GIRLS ON A ROLL: The Gettysburg girls’ wrestling team has been putting in the miles and racking up the wins. The Warriors kicked off their season by battling Olentangy Orange High School on Dec. 12 in Columbus, Ohio, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes. The match took place prior to a dual meet between the University of Pittsburgh and Ohio State as part of the Wrestle Like A Girl organization.
Haines received a call about the match and immediately said ‘this sounds awesome, we’re in.’”
Due in part to the way matchups were decided and the fact that Gettysburg girls hadn’t had a competition yet, each bout was decided by fall in a 48-30 victory for Olentangy Orange. Haines said the experience was as good as expected, and he plans on returning the favor next season.
“It put us behind the eight-ball from a competition standpoint but from a promotion standpoint it was awesome,” he said. “We worked out in the Ohio State wrestling room and then wrestled in their arena.
“We’ll invite (Olentangy Orange) in next year and hopefully Penn State puts us up. There are plenty of other smaller schools that could also jump on the bandwagon to host something like that. If not, we’ll host it.”
The Warrior girls also competed in the inaugural Queen of the Mountain tournament at Central Mountain High School, coming away with a slew of first-place finishes. Zoey Haines, McKayla O’Malley, Montana Lewis, Katelyn Keller, Rachel McKinney, Kylie Monroe, Colleen Giglio and Emma Lavalle were crowned champions of their respective pools.
“Our girls are taking off, they’re doing a great job,” said Haines. “Confidence and experience will do that.”
Up next for Gettysburg’s grappling girls is a special home match against Big Spring High School on Wednesday. The match, which begins at 7 p.m., is part of a fundraiser for Gettysburg’s Mini-THON, with all proceeds going to the Four Diamonds organization which combats childhood cancer.
ON THE PODIUM: Delone Catholic took home three medals from the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic. Artem Reichart led the charge with a fourth-place effort at 138 pounds. Reichart reached the semifinals, where he was stopped 6-2 by Gage Long of Bald Eagle Area. Reichart then went 1-1 in the consolations to place fourth.
Dom Giraffa and Sam Scovitch placed sixth at 152 and 285, respectively. Giraffa went 3-2 with three wins by fall while Scovitch notched a pair of pins among his three victories.
New Oxford came away with a little hardware as well, with Cam Herring taking sixth at 145 and Jerry Dattoli placing eighth at 126.
In other tourney action, Gettysburg had three placewinners at Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars. Trevor Gallagher powered into the finals at 285 before settling on silver. Gallagher was joined by teammates Jacob Cherry (3rd at 160) and Logan Newell (6th at 152) on the medal stand.
Devan Ponce of Biglerville placed seventh at 126.
IOWA HAMMER OUT: From the NCAA, Pennsylvania legend Spencer Lee announced via social media that his season is over. Lee, a senior at the University of Iowa, will be out indefinitely after deciding to have knee surgery. He disclosed that he won a national championship last year with a torn ACL, but opted for rehabilitation following nationals instead of surgery. Despite outscoring opponents 31-1 in three bouts this season, Lee opted for surgery to address the injury.
The former PA star who went 144-1 with three state championships for Franklin Regional had his sights set on becoming a four-time NCAA champ this season. At Iowa, Lee captured three national titles while compiling a record of 75-5.
Lee was hoping to become just the fifth wrestler to win four NCAA titles, joining Pat Smith, Cael Sanderson, Kyle Dake and Logan Stieber.
Lee is eligible to apply for a medical hardship waiver to return for the 2022-23 season.
