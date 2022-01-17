The opening week of the spring semester back at Gettysburg College will see a change to the men’s basketball schedule and new guidelines for social gatherings on campus impacting attendance at upcoming athletic events.
The men’s basketball game with Dickinson College originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, has been shifted back one day to Thursday at 7 p.m. The women’s game featuring Gettysburg and Dickinson remains scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.
No spectators will be permitted at home athletic events for the week of Jan. 17-22.
This includes both previously mentioned basketball games on Wednesday and Thursday as well as the wrestling and swimming contests scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22. This policy has been put in place to align with the institution’s recent announcement regarding a moratorium on social events and large gatherings during the first week back on campus. The home athletic events will proceed without spectators to ensure the health and safety of the student-athletes, staff, and the rest of the campus community as the semester renews.
All home events will be streamed live at https://www.centennialconference.tv/gettysburgbullets/.
The policy on spectators could change as circumstances on campus change. Please review the College’s page on Spring COVID-19 Policies for complete details and follow GettysburgSports.com and the Bullets social media accounts for more updates.
