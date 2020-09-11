Gettysburg 5,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Warriors pitched a shutout in their season-opening match against the Eagles on Friday.
Kaitlyn Then and Kim Heinzelmann rolled to respective wins of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Grace Neller held off a charge by Cheyene Lehman, which went to three sets.
The Warrior tandems of Chelsea Zimmann and Bridget Duffy and Sidney Stultz and Carmen Ray both won in straight sets as well.
Singles: 1. Kaitlyn Then (G) d. Anne Miles 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kim Heinzelmann (G) d. Haley Sullivan 6-2, 6-0; 3. Grace Neller (G) d. Cheyene Lehman 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (3)
Doubles: 1. Chelsea Zimmann/Bridget Duffy (G) d. Chris Bicker/Olivia Snellbecker 6-0, 6-2; 2. Sidney Stultz/Carmen Ray (G) d. Rebeka Gerringer/Abby Myers 6-2, 6-4
Hanover 4, Biglerville 1
The Hawkettes captured a pair of three-set wins in singles play to work past the visiting Canners in season-opening action on Friday.
Lexi Hippensteel edged Autumn Slaybaugh at No. 2 while Arialla Stansbury held off Canner Tori Pirich at No. 3.
Biglerville got on the board at top doubles where Hannah Orndorff and Hope Strouth took a 6-2, 6-4 decision over Jocelyn Imler and Mya Maloney.
Singles: 1. Annie Smith (H) d. Mariana Hartman 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Lexi Hippensteel (H) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; 3. Ariella Stansbury (H) d. Tori Pirich 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-0
Doubles: 1. Hannah Orndorff/Hope Strouth (B) d. Jocelyn Imler/Mya Maloney 6-2, 6-4; 2. Cassidy Conover/Peyton Conover (H) d. Sierra Popella/Graciela Beltran 6-1, 6-4
Kennard-Dale 4,
Delone Catholic 1
Olivia Roth netted a straight-set win at No. 2 singles for the Squirettes on Friday.
Roth took out KD’s Tori Santoriello 6-2, 6-2 to account for Delone’s lone point of the match.
Singles: 1. Brianna Serruto (KD) d. Ella Knox 6-2, 6-2; 2. Olivia Ruth (DC) d. Tori Santoriello 6-2, 6-2; 3. Julie Rubelmann (KD) d. Madi Rollins 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Grace Maccarelli/Shannon Fletcher (KD) d. Olivia Auffarth/Anna Augustyniak 6-0, 6-0; 2. Caroline Beighley/Mackenzie Warner (KD) d. Geovanna Jiang/Gabriella Erdman 6-1, 6-1
York Catholic 5, Littlestown 0
The Irish enjoyed a strong start to the season on Friday by blanking the host Thunderbolts.
Littlestown’s Lura Johnson took the first set of her No. 3 singles match against Natalie Javitt, before Javitt rallied to claim the final two sets 6-4, 6-1.
Singles: 1. Carina Roberts (YC) d. Hannah Shelley 6-0, 6-0; 2. Annie Stich (YC) d. Emma Greene 6-0, 6-0; 3. Natalie Jewitt (YC) d. Lura Johnson 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Ireland Brennan/Ella Linthicum d. Morgan Buckmaster/Madelyn Buckmaster 6-1, 6-0; 2. Alexis Weigert/Ella Mayer (YC) won by forfeit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.