There is a lot going on in the hiking world this time of year. Hiking clubs are getting their groove on, maintenance clubs are grooming their sections of trail for the soon-to-be busy hiker traffic, and trail gear guides, along with hiking precautions, are filling the pages of hiking publications.
Adams County is no exception. There are three big things happening in the next two weeks that will be of huge interest to those who enjoy being on the trail.
First, the next Healthy Adams County guided hike, sponsored by the Physical Fitness Taskforce, will take place on Sunday, March 26. Hikers will meet at 1:30 pm at the Old Forge Picnic Grounds near Camp Penn in Quincy Township, Franklin County. The address of the picnic area is 8006 Old Forge Road, Waynesboro, PA.
Starting at the picnic grounds parking lot, the hike’s route will be north on the Appalachian Trail to the Heritage Trail at the Tumbling Run Shelters. The Heritage Trail climbs about 1,000 feet over two miles and loops back to the A.T. at Chimney Rocks, which is a fun and interesting rock formation. A nice view includes Michaux State Forest and the Waynesboro Reservoir. The hike back to the parking lot will follow the A.T.
This five-mile hike is not exceptionally difficult, but there are some rocky sections, and hikers should expect to be challenged. As always, water, snacks, some clothing layers, and good footwear are essential.
Two celebrities of sorts will be along for the hike. County Commissioner Marty Qually, who has led Healthy Adams County hikes in the past, will be accompanying the group, as will Nathan Reigner, the recently appointed Director of Outdoor Recreation for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Reigner, a 2001 Gettysburg College graduate, is responsible for communication and support for outdoor education in our commonwealth. Both Qually and Reigner will be happy to talk about our great outdoors. The hike’s group leader will be the author of this column. I am greatly looking forward to meeting many of you on this challenging, beautiful hike through Michaux.
The next outdoor recreation event is a big one. On Thursday, March 30, Gettysburg College’s Garthwait Leadership Center and the Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department, along with the Appalachian Trail Museum will collaborate in presenting Heather Anderson, who is a super-hero in the long-distance hiking community. Anderson, whose trail name is Anish, will give a talk entitled, “One Foot in Front of the Other: 5 Life Lessons Learned on Trails.”
Anderson, billed as an endurance adventurer, author, and speaker, was named one of National Geographic’s 2019 National Geographic Adventurers of the Year. She has hiked and backpacked over 45,000 miles, including completion of the Triple Crown of long-distance hiking three times. She is the only female to have completed that feat. The Triple Crown comprises the Big Three of National Scenic Trails; the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail, and the Continental Divide Trail. In 2018, Anderson completing the single-season Triple Crown, hiking over 8,000 miles between March and November to complete the feat.
Anderson holds self-supported Fastest Known Times (FKT) on the Pacific Crest Trail (2013) and the Appalachian Trail (2015). A successful author, she has penned an outstanding chronicle of her Pacific Crest Trail record hike, Thirst: 2600 Miles to Home, as well as Mud, Rocks, Blazes: Letting Go on the Appalachian Trail, about her AT record. She also co-authored a guide to long-distance hiking preparation with Katie Gerber called Adventure Ready: A Hiker’s Guide to Training, Planning, and Resiliency. All three books are intriguing, well-written, and motivational. She will be available for book signings after her talk.
Anderson has been showcased in many national publications, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Backpacker Magazine. She was also featured in this column back in June.
Anderson believes that “the trail can teach us many important things about being a successful person and a better human.” She has picked out several principles learned on the trail that are applicable to daily life.
A reception will be held at the Appalachian Brewing Company on Steinwehr Avenue from 4:00-6:30. Those in attendance who purchase food or drink during that time can tell the waitstaff that they are with the speaking event at the college, and A.B.C. will donate 15% of those sales to the A.T. Museum. Anderson’s presentation will be held at The Atrium, on Lincoln Avenue on the college campus. The doors will open at 6:30 for the 7:00 talk. The event is free and open to the public.
The fun continues after Anderson’s talk, as the Appalachian Trail Museum will open for the season on Saturday, April 1. The AT Museum, located near Fuller Lake, right on Rt. 233 in nearby Pine Grove Furnace, is the only museum in the country dedicated to a hiking trail. The museum’s mission is to serve “the Appalachian Trail community by telling the stories of the founding, construction, preservation, maintenance, protection, and enjoyment of the Trail since its creation.”
There are many hiking artifacts on display, including exhibits on Benton MacKay, whose idea of a trail from Georgia to Maine germinated in 1921 and grew into the institution that it is today. Also featured are Myron Avery, who was the force behind the actual on-ground construction of the trail, as well as Earl Shaffer, who in 1948, was the first person to hike the entire A.T. from end to end in one hiking season. And a favorite exhibit of many is the display on Emma “Grandma” Gatewood, who is featured in the book, Grandma Gatewood’s Walk.
One of the newer exhibits in the three-story museum features the accomplishments of Heather Anderson.
The A.T. thru-hiking season is well underway. As of today, March 20, 1,408 northbound hikers have started in Georgia in their attempt to hike the entire 2,194.3-mile trail. Typically, hikers will start an end-to-end trek of the A.T. between March 1 and April 30, but in recent years start dates have been earlier and earlier.
It can generally be expected that just 25% of those attempting a thru-hike will actually finish.
The next leg of my quest to complete the Appalachian Trail a second time, in sections, will occur in April. My plans have me starting in Daleville, VA, near Roanoke, and heading north for nearly 300 miles to Harper’s Ferry, WV. Virginia in many ways epitomizes the A.T., particularly in the southern Appalachian Mountains. It is a beautiful trail, with a nice path, fewer rocks than in most places, and some really outstanding views. It will be a good time to hike, since it will not be hot, and the legions of bugs will not have been born yet. I am sorry that I will miss the start of the high school track and field season in Adams County, as I will be gone for a few weeks, but on my return, I hope to have a lot of good ‘on the trail’ material to report!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.