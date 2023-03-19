TRAIL

Renowned hiker and author Heather Anderson is pictured atop Mt. Massive, near Leadville, Colorado. Anderson, who has completed the Triple Crown of long-distance hiking three times, will speak at Gettysburg College on Thursday, March 30. (Heather Anderson photograph)

There is a lot going on in the hiking world this time of year. Hiking clubs are getting their groove on, maintenance clubs are grooming their sections of trail for the soon-to-be busy hiker traffic, and trail gear guides, along with hiking precautions, are filling the pages of hiking publications.

Adams County is no exception. There are three big things happening in the next two weeks that will be of huge interest to those who enjoy being on the trail.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.