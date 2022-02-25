As much as they did not want to foul Anne Bair, the Pioneers of Lampeter-Strasburg just could not help themselves. Bair led the way for Gettysburg, making 12 of 14 free throws in the second half on the way to 22 points, as the Warriors beat L-S, 55-43, in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 5A girls’ basketball tournament on Friday night in the cozy confines of the Warriors’ home gym.
Fellow sharp-shooters Camryn Felix (14 points) and Autumn Oaster (12 points) were deadly from beyond the arc as Felix nailed four threes, with Oaster bombing in three more. The 48 points between the three shooters was more than the Pioneers could muster as a team, but defense and rebounding had as much to do with the win as the Warriors’ shooting. Bri Abate led all players with nine rebounds.
“Both teams played a whole lot better than our earlier game with them,” said Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair. “We shot the ball well. Obviously, we like playing at home. Cam and Autumn both got off to great starts shooting the ball, forcing their zone to go wider. That created more space for Anne to go down and get her easy ones inside.”
Carly Eckhart got things started for Gettysburg with a nice layup off a beautiful feed from Felix. Oaster bombed her first three, and Bair scored on the fastbreak, all before the game was two minutes old.
A quick timeout by L-S coach Tony Fink settled his team, and Katie Ranck, who led the Pioneers with 11 points, hit a layup to break the ice. Fifteen seconds later, Oaster hit her second three to make the score 10-2.
The Pioneers were not fazed however, and fought back. Kiersten Hostetter (10 points) dropped a three, and L-S was down just 15-12 at the end of the first quarter
The Warriors got the ball to start the second period, but Jenna Daveler stole it and drove for a layup. Then Maggie Visniski scored inside and the Pioneers took the lead, 16-15. With that, Gettysburg got consecutive 3-pointers from Felix, Bair, then Felix again, all within 70 seconds to go up 24-16. The bombs from Felix were from four feet and three feet beyond the arc, and forced another L-S timeout.
Felix and Hostetter traded threes in the final minute of the half, and the Warriors went into the lockerroom leading 31-24.
“I thought in the first half we were really solid defensively, then in the second half we looked like we forgot what to do,” coach Bair said. “At this point, everybody you play now is good. You have to show up and you have to play well. It looked at times like they were going to make a big run, and they did a great job of being resilient, and kept fighting. And we got a little lazy defensively.”
Anne Bair played her inside-outside game perfectly, driving the lane when the Pioneers let her, and shooting the long ball when they backed off. She scored the first nine points of the second half to put the Warriors up by 16. Another L-S timeout lit a fire under the Pioneers, as Hostetter and Ranck pulled their team on a 9-0 run themselves. But Oaster hit another three, putting the Warriors up 43-33 at the end of three quarters.
“In the third quarter we definitely felt that the game was over, and just being patient and slower sent that message,” said Anne. “But credit to them; they played really hard. It’s always a game of runs, and who has more or who has the bigger ones. I thought they fought hard and were a good team.”
When Felix nailed her last three with 5:21 left in the game, nobody thought it would be the last field goal Gettysburg would make. With the Warriors up, 47-35, L-S made one final push. Ella Horst quickly made a three and another long jumper, then Ranck drove for a layup, pulling L-S to within five points at 47-42.
Three field goals were all the Warriors could muster in the second half, all 3-pointers, but it didn’t matter as they shot 22 foul shots. Despite Coach Fink imploring his players to ‘don’t foul 24’, the Pioneers kept fouling Bair. She went to the line four times in the fourth quarter, and made six of eight. She was 12 of 14 from the line in the second half. Oaster made three of four in the final 40 seconds for the final 55-43 margin.
“It definitely feels good,” said senior leader Bair. “This is where our mind has been all year. We focus on the regular season to put us in a good position for districts. We tried so hard to get a high seed so we could have home games and have these awesome crowds and this environment. We are super excited.”
The Warriors earned the right to get back to the district Final Four, and the group of six seniors feel that is where they belong. It has been a rough road over the last two seasons, with Covid ending the 2019-20 season in the middle of the state playoffs, and modified playoff qualification rules keeping them out of states last year. But back to states they go, along with a chance to go in as the District 3 champions.
“They really want to get back to the Giant Center,” said Coach Bair, “and if we can win the next one, we will do that. There was just enough adversity tonight that I think that will help us.”
Gettysburg (20-5) will host No. 6 Lower Dauphin (14-9), which avenged an earlier loss to Greencastle-Antrim, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lampeter Strasburg (14-9) will enter the consolation bracket for state seeding purposes, traveling to Greencastle.
Lampeter-Strasburg 12 12 9 10 — 43
Gettysburg 15 16 12 12 — 55
Lampeter-Strasburg (43): Jenna Daveler 1 2-3 4, Kiersten Hostetter 3 2-2 10, Katie Ranck 4 2-3 11, Ella Horst 4 0-0 10, Maggie Visniski 2 1-6 5, Kelsey McTaggart 1 0-0 3, Maggie Swarr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-14 43.
Gettysburg (55): Camryn Felix 5 0-0 14, Autumn Oaster 3 3-6 12, Carly Eckhart 1 0-0 2, Anne Bair 4 12-14 22, Emily Scavitto 0 1-4 1, Bri Abate 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Raville, Delaney, Barrick, Shelton. Totals: 15 16-24 55.
3-pointers: LS – Hostetter 2, Horst 2, Ranck, McTaggart; G – Felix 4, Oaster 3, Bair 2.
