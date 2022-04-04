A year ago, Gettysburg junior Braden Manning mainly patrolled center field for the Warriors and occasionally pitched, though usually in relief.
Following the graduation of Marshall Mott and Alex Meckley and the transfer of Tegan Kuhns, Warrior head coach Ryan Brady needed a new arm to front the starting rotation and he may have found it in Manning.
The hard-throwing righty worked six innings and allowed four runs and seven hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk to help Gettysburg to a 5-4 victory over visiting Spring Grove in YAIAA-2 baseball action Monday afternoon.
“Braden has the talent to pitch well in big games for us, there’s no question about that,” Brady said. “It’s whether or not his arm is healthy enough to allow him to do it, but he’s looked good in both games that he’s pitched so far for us this season.”
The health of Manning’s arm was anything but certain last fall when he had ligament damage in his right elbow that required a plasma shot in September to aid in the healing process. That put him on the shelf for a few months, the first time he’s ever dealt with arm issues.
“My arm would be tired or sore after pitching, but nothing like that,” Manning said. “When it first happened, I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to pitch. I did leg work and band work all last fall and slowly started to build back up with pitching in January.”
While Manning was the hero on the hill on Monday, it was senior Chris Boone who came through at the plate with the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh when he smoked a ball that handcuffed the Rockets’ third baseman and allowed Ajonte Bullock to race home with the game-winning run.
“I just wanted to get the ball through the infield,” Boone said of his plan at the plate. “Or at least hit the ball hard at somebody and make them make a play.”
Bullock reached on a hit-by-pitch with one out, Hunter Gillin then singled and Landon Felix was also plunked to pack the sacks with one down for Wes Coolbaugh.
Coolbaugh smashed a line drive that was flagged down for the second out, but Boone came through to win it for his side.
Gettysburg (1-2, 1-2) grabbed its first win of the campaign and is trying to extend its streak to five consecutive YAIAA-2 titles this season.
“Maybe this is what we needed to get it started,” Brady said. “We were competitive against two of the best teams (Dallastown and Central York) that we’ll face all season, so we weren’t discouraged about those losses.”
The Warriors trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the third when Manning singled home Logan Moseley to knot the contest at 1-1, then Gillin drew a bases-loaded free pass to plate Noah Decesare with the go-ahead run.
Spring Grove (1-3, 1-2) responded in short order in the fourth with a three-spot, as Eli Tome singled in Andrew Osmun, then Ethan Fuhrman cracked a two-bagger to the gap in right-center that chased home Tome and Tanner Hoffman to make it 4-2.
In its half of the fourth, the Warriors struck back and leveled things at 4-4 on Moseley’s single to score Coolbaugh and Boone.
“It was big for us to respond quickly after they scored to go ahead,” Brady said. “It felt like we should’ve had six or seven runs in the first few innings with how many guys we had on base. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a couple key hits there, but we never dropped our heads.”
With the game even in the top of the fifth, Manning struck out the side on 12 pitches. Then in the sixth, he induced a weak ground out and fanned the next hitter.
Tome singled with two away, but was cut down trying to steal second by Cody Furman, the Warriors’ backstop, to end the top of the sixth.
That ended Manning’s outing at 84 pitches, 55 of which were for strikes.
“My curveball worked well today and that’s probably my best pitch,” Manning said. “I was able to go to it a lot, because I was getting ahead with my fastball.”
Moseley and Manning led Gettysburg’s nine-hit attack with two knocks apiece. Meanwhile, Fuhrman had three hits for the Rockets and the visitors received two hits each from Tome and Cam Gracey.
It’s a quick turnaround for Gettysburg as the Warriors take to the road for a matchup at Dover today at 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove 001 300 0 — 4 8 3
Gettysburg 002 200 1 — 5 9 0
Nizeah Mummert, Isaiah Dull (3) and Cam Gracey; Braden Manning, Bryce Rudisill (7) and Cody Furman. SO-BB: Mummert 1-5, Dull 3-0; Manning 11-1, Rudisill 0-0. W-Rudisill. L-Dull. 2B: SG-Gracey, Ethan Fuhrman; G-Ajonte Bullock, Wes Coolbaugh.
