BOYS’ LACROSSE
Gettysburg was set to launch both boys’ and girls’ lacrosse programs in 2020 before COVID put a halt to that. That extra wait made it all the more special when the Warriors’ boys downed Chambersburg, 11-7, to pick up the first win in program history on Thursday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
York Catholic 20,
New Oxford 3
Morgan Scott stood firm and made 17 saves in the loss for the Colonials, while Bethany Cohee, Eryn Little and Morgan Sauter each tallied goals.
New Oxford 3 0 — 3
York Catholic 12 8 — 20
Goals: NO-Bethany Cohee, Eryn Little, Morgan Sauter; YC-O. Staples 4, Linthicam 4, Nguyen 3, Mentzer 3, Daugherty 2, S. Staples 2, Williams 1, Doyle 1. Assists: NO-Cohee; YC-Linthicam 5, Mentzer 2, Daugherty 1, Doyle 1, O. Staples 1. Saves: NO-Morgan Scott 17; YC-Perry 2. Shots: NO-7; YC-43.
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 16, Hanover 0
Chelsey Stonesifer was dominant both in the circle and at the dish for the Bolts in a comprehensive home victory.
Stonesifer struck out all six batters she faced to get the win, and she went 2 for 2 with a pair of home runs and six RBIs in the contest.
Hanover 000 0 — 0 2 3
Littlestown 1210 3 — 16 10 1
Hippensteel, Chelsey Stonesifer, Courtney Strine (3). WP: Stonesifer. LP: Strine. SO-BB: H-Hippensteel 2-6; L-Stonesifer 6-0, Strine 4-0. 2B: L-Bailey Smith. HR: L-Stonesifer 2.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Camp Hill 3,
Bermudian Springs 2
Nate Edmondson snagged a straight-set victory in the second doubles match, and Gage Bjonnes fought back from a set down to win the third singles match in a third-set tiebreaker, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles narrowly fell to host Camp Hill.
Singles: 1. Josh Pantaloni (CH) d. Brett Laughman 6-1, 6-1. 2. Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Clayton Herd, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Ben Freedenberg 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.
Doubles: 1. Adam Dopkowski/Marko Balic (CH) d. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara 6-3, 6-2. 2. Gavin Davis/Alfred Mueller (CH) d. Colby David/Myles Avery 2-6, 6-1, 10-3.
Hanover 3,
Harrisburg Academy 2
The Nighthawks improved to 3-1 with a non-league victory over Harrisburg Academy on Thursday.
Antonio Corona and Brian Corona put the ‘Hawks on solid ground with respective wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles. Charlie Zitto nearly made it a clean sweep before losing a three-setter at No. 2.
The Hanover pairing of Nolan Chronister and Nick Shaw helped clinch the victory with their 6-4, 6-2 nod at first doubles.
Singles: 1. Antonio Corona (Han) d. Kyle Coons 6-2, 4-2 retired; 2. Sam Shvartzman (HA) d. Charlie Zitto 3-6, 6-4, 7-6; 3. Brian Corona (Han) d. Aryan Vichare 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Nick Shaw (Han) d. Josh Jackson/Mason Richaine 6-4, 6-2; 2. Ben Shvartzman/Max Ertel (HA) d. John Ramirez/Aidan Chen 6-3, 6-2
