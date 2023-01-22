TRAIL
The author was afforded a spectacular view from the Cowans Gap Lake Dam, looking across the lake towards the beach and Tuscarora Mountain. The image was taken as part of a recent hike along the Tuscarora Trail. (Ed Riggs photograph)

Early last year, this column touted the praises of the “Pennsylvania State Parks and State Forests Passport”. The passport book contains much information on our state parks and forests, including recreational activities, views and vistas, waterfalls, flora and fauna, and history. For those who want to visit a state park, there are clear directions and contact information to each of the state parks in the Commonwealth, with a description of each one as well. With the recent addition of three new state parks, the total for the Commonwealth is now 124. While the three new ones are not in the Passport book, all of the information on them can be downloaded from the DCNR website.

If there truly was a ‘Procrastinators Anonymous’ support group, I would undoubtedly be a member in fine standing. It took most of the last year to get in gear, but my wife and I finally decided recently to make a commitment to hiking in as many of the state parks as we can. We officially started on January 2, in Gifford Pinchot State Park. Our most recent excursion took us west to Cowans Gap.

