Early last year, this column touted the praises of the “Pennsylvania State Parks and State Forests Passport”. The passport book contains much information on our state parks and forests, including recreational activities, views and vistas, waterfalls, flora and fauna, and history. For those who want to visit a state park, there are clear directions and contact information to each of the state parks in the Commonwealth, with a description of each one as well. With the recent addition of three new state parks, the total for the Commonwealth is now 124. While the three new ones are not in the Passport book, all of the information on them can be downloaded from the DCNR website.
If there truly was a ‘Procrastinators Anonymous’ support group, I would undoubtedly be a member in fine standing. It took most of the last year to get in gear, but my wife and I finally decided recently to make a commitment to hiking in as many of the state parks as we can. We officially started on January 2, in Gifford Pinchot State Park. Our most recent excursion took us west to Cowans Gap.
Cowans Gap State Park is in Fulton County, about 25 minutes past Chambersburg. We only picked the park because it was relatively close (it took us an hour and nine minutes to get there), and it was somewhere we had never been. While we did not know exactly what to expect, we were pleasantly surprised at what a park we found.
Cowans Gap is a beautiful park, right in the middle of Buchanan State Forest. Within its 1,085 acres there is a large lake, a campground, and some rustic cottages that can be rented. Paddle-boating and canoeing/kayaking are popular on the lake, as is swimming at the sand beach. But of course for me, the best part of the park is the 13 miles of hiking trails, and that includes 2.4 miles of the Tuscarora Trail.
The Tuscarora is quite interesting. Its entirety is 252 miles, and it runs basically parallel to the Appalachian Trail, which is to its east. The southern terminus of the Tuscarora is along the A.T. in Shenandoah National Park about 15 miles south of Front Royal, VA. The northern terminus is on Blue Mountain, about 10 miles northwest of Harrisburg, at the junction with the A.T. and the Darlington Trail, which runs east-west.
In the 1960s, the A.T. went through large sections on private and commercial land. As time went on, some of those owners took exception to the trail passing through their property. Additionally, it was thought that development would inevitably occur that would encroach on the A.T.’s corridor.
So, during the 1960s, the Tuscarora Trail was built with the intent of eventually moving the A.T. west to the Tuscarora, or at least to provide an alternate route to the soon-to-be-busy A.T. As things turned out, many people within the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (or Appalachian Trail Conference at the time) worked very hard to acquire most of the land in the A.T. corridor for the National Park Service. Once that happened, and the A.T. was safe from development encroachment, the Tuscarora remained a trail in its own right, and the A.T. continued to become more and more popular.
A hike that is becoming known, as more and more people attempt it, is a loop that includes the Tuscarora and the A.T. between the northern and southern termini. This 435-mile loop has been nicknamed the Tuscalachian Loop.
While the Tuscarora in Cowans Gap State Park is a nice trail, it is just one of many in the park. We put together a loop consisting of the Lakeside Trail, the Plessinger Trail, the Geyer Trail, and the Tuscarora. There are many configurations that can put together for long or short day hikes. Our hike was about five and a half miles, and included all 2.4 miles of the Tuscarora in the park.
We started at the large parking lot near the lake beach, and followed the Lakeside Trail for a little over a mile. This trail actually circles the lake, and passes over the earthen dam at the northern end. The path is completely flat, and follows a yellow blaze around the lake. It is a peaceful, quiet walk, with an apparent large population of singing birds. We hiked on a cold, windy day, so we saw few birds.
At the end of the lake, we turned onto the Plessinger Trail, which follows the South Branch of the Little Aughwick Creek, which is the creek that makes Cowans Gap Lake. The recent rains had made the trail wet, but it was not difficult to maneuver around the puddles.
Turning left at the Geyer Trail, we started to ascend to the Tuscarora. The Geyer goes straight up Tuscarora Mountain, with no switchbacks. Rising 800 feet in a little over half a mile, the trail is quite steep in a couple of places. But the treadway is good, as the trail rises quickly up to the ridge.
When we reached the Tuscarora Trail, we came upon a sweet mountain meadow. Turning left to follow the blue blazes back to the lake, we found a sheltered place along the trail to get out of the wind and have lunch. In Pennsylvania, the Tuscarora largely follows the ridgeline of the mountain range. And since it is in Pennsylvania, that ridge walking is often quite rocky. If you are in a hurry, or have weak ankles or poor footwear, it might be best to leave the Tuscarora out of your plans for the day. As it was, it was challenging, but we took our time, enjoying the winter views and the rock formations.
As we descended the final half mile of switchbacks to the lake, we found ourselves wanting to return to try some of the miles of trails on the northwest side of the lake. As with many parks and trails, I am sure that it would be very different in the middle of summer, but it was a wonderful winter hike.
As with most places I hike, I left wanting more. I think it would be exciting to hike the ‘Tuscalachian Loop’. While I hear that the water sources are few and far between, and there is not water at every shelter, some good planning could remedy that. The views to the west sound spectacular, and the solitude serene.
Next on our list of state parks will be Kings Gap, near Newville, but soon we will have to venture farther, and that is fine with me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.