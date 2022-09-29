WARRIORS
Gettysburg’s Sollie Stenger and West Perry’s DeeAnna Chubb collide during Thursday’s Mid-Penn match at Warrior Stadium. The Warriors won, 2-1. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Gettysburg entered its home soccer match losers of three of its past four matches and in need of as many wins as possible to stretch its streak of qualifying for the district tournament to five consecutive seasons.

A goal and an assist by senior Alivia Colgan led the way for the Warriors in their 2-1 victory over West Perry on Thursday evening at Warrior Stadium.

