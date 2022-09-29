Gettysburg entered its home soccer match losers of three of its past four matches and in need of as many wins as possible to stretch its streak of qualifying for the district tournament to five consecutive seasons.
A goal and an assist by senior Alivia Colgan led the way for the Warriors in their 2-1 victory over West Perry on Thursday evening at Warrior Stadium.
The Warriors entered play holding the 17th spot in the latest District 3 Class 3A power rankings and the top 16 qualify for the tournament.
“We’ve got the talent to do it,” Colgan said of her team’s chances of making the district cut. “But we need to keep working hard if we want to get there.”
Gettysburg (5-5, 5-3) had the better of the run of play right from the start, but Mustang backstop Emily McCurdy was sturdy in net and turned away multiple chances by the hosts in the first 30 minutes of action.
The first chance for the Warriors was a deep shot from Colgan that blazed over the net from 30 yards away, then Caryn Biesecker tried a long ranger off of a corner that was denied with 16:52 to go in the opening half.
West Perry (5-7, 3-5) had a chance to break on top when freshman DeeAnna Chubb had an opportunity, but her sliding try was deflected by Gettysburg keeper Lydia Floreck as Floreck charged off her line to challenge with 9:08 to play until intermission.
“Lydia sees the field very well,” Gettysburg assistant coach Kathy Reinert said. “She does a good job of working with the defense to make things hard for our opponents to get good shots.”
Floreck’s deflection ignited a counter-attack for the hosts and the ball ended up deep in the right corner of Gettysburg’s attacking third with Colgan in possession. She dropped a pass into the center of the pitch for Lily Winklemann, who went to the lower left corner with a well-placed roller that evaded McCurdy’s dive at the 8:40 mark of the opening half.
“We defended well as a unit tonight, held our shape well and built a lot of our attack from the back,” center back Ali Harvey said. “We play more of a counter-attacking style with Lydia as the key at the back of the defense.”
Just over a minute later, Izzy Gaydon had a go-at-goal that was turned aside by McCurdy and Gettysburg lead held at 1-0 going to the break.
Colgan’s shot from distance was also denied with 34:01 left and the Mustangs were able to pull even with 27:38 to go.
Molly Shull set up deep out on the right flank for a direct and she played a beautiful ball that was met in the air by Susie Gleason for a redirect volley into the right side of the net that leveled the match at 1-1.
“Their set pieces were really nice and they set them up quickly,” Reinert said. “I think they might’ve caught us off-guard a little bit on the one that they scored on.”
Gettysburg was able to grab the lead back when Colgan deposited her 12th goal of the campaign into the net off an assist from Lauren Spangler with 20:18 to play.
Spangler sent the ball from right to center and Colgan slipped her shot past McCurdy for the go-ahead marker.
“I saw the keeper charging at me and I just wanted to make sure that I got the ball by her,” Colgan said.
Gettysburg kept looking for an insurance goal that never came, but the Warrior defense tightened the screws on that end after they had been given a lead to protect.
The Warriors owned a 12-3 advantage on shots on goal and an 8-1 edge in corners.
“We want the girls to shoot, too many times we’ve passed up some good chances and not gotten a shot off,” Reinert said. “Some of the girls are a little hesitant to shoot and we need to shoot if we want to score.”
Gettysburg returns to action with a home match against Northern (10-1, 7-1) on Monday at 6 p.m. The Polar Bears downed the Warriors, 3-0, when the sides faced off on Sept 7.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
West Perry 0 1 — 1
Gettysburg 1 1 — 2
Goals: WP-Susie Gleason; G-Lily Winklemann, Alivia Colgan. Assists: WP-Molly Shull; G-Colgan, Lauren Spangler. Shots: WP-3; G-12. Corners: WP-1; G-8. Saves: WP-Emily McCurdy (10); G-Lydia Floreck (2). JV: Gettysburg 1, West Perry 0.
