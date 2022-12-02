Bermudian Springs sophomore Lucy Peters didn’t see many meaningful minutes last season when the Eagles posted the best season in program history. Following massive graduation losses, head coach Todd Askins is counting on Peters to be a much bigger cog in the wheel for his team.
She didn’t disappoint in the first start of her career as she tossed in a game-high 19 points to go along with seven boards in leading the Eagles past New Oxford, 58-48, in the opening round of the Colonial Tip-Off tournament on Friday night at New Oxford.
Peters made 8-of-9 from the field.
“Lucy could’ve gotten time last season, but we just had too many seniors in front of her,” Askins said. “She played very well over the summer and we expect her to do well this season.”
Berm (1-0) graduated six seniors, including three who topped 1,000 points in their respective careers, marking the first time any Times Area school has had three players.from the same graduating class hit the milestone.
The Eagles led 36-30 going to the fourth quarter Friday, but that lead shrunk to 46-42 when Colonial junior Kelbie Linebaugh drilled a trifecta with 6:18 to play.
Berm ran off eight of the next 10 points to regain control and coasted to the finish.
“The hardest thing for us tonight was understanding situational basketball,” Askins said. “We took some unnecessary shots, at times, and had too many turnovers.”
He continued, “We’re young and our girls were a little nervous, but I expected them to be. We have to carry over what we do from practice to games.”
The Ox, which is playing without senior Ella Billman, who suffered an ACL injury a month ago that will cause her to miss the entire season, started the game well, opening up a 10-5 lead midway through the opening stanza.
Billman scored 43 percent of the Colonials’ points a season ago.
“Losing Ella is a huge blow for us,” Ox head coach Mike Englar said. “We ran everything through and around her last season.”
Berm finished the quarter strong and narrowed its deficit to 15-14 at the end of the opening frame.
The Eagles took the lead on a triple by Amelia Peters from the right wing at the 4:48 mark of the second quarter and swelled their advantage to 28-21 when Hannah Metzger dialed long distance from the right corner as the clock ran out on the half.
Berm’s fast start to the third quarter pushed its lead to double digits for the first time all night and the count stood at 37-25 following Lucy Peters’ hoop with 4:55 to go in the frame.
Lucy Peters was joined in double digits by her sister, Amelia, who tossed in 13, while sophomore Tori Bross pitched in 14 points and hauled down a game-high 12 boards.
Amelia is the only full-time returning starter from a year ago, while Bross was a situational starter for the Eagles.
New Oxford (0-1) was paced by 13 points from freshman Georgia Mummert, who also collected five rebounds. Kelbie Linebaugh pocketed 10 points and freshman Lily Crabbs came off the bench to tally eight points and gather six caroms.
“We’re a young team and we know that we’re going to make some mistakes, but we got some really good play from two of our freshmen tonight,” Englar said. “We missed some shots that we could’ve made. Then we didn’t close out well on their shooters and they made us pay.”
Berm will face Lancaster Catholic in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. tonight, while the Colonials tangle with Trinity in the consolation game at 6 p.m. The Crusaders downed the Shamrocks in Friday’s other contest, 67-36.
Bermudian 14 14 14 16 — 58
New Oxford 15 6 15 12 — 48
Bermudian Springs (58): Ella Benzel 2 0-1 5, Hannah Metzger 2 0-2 6, Lilyan Carlson 0 1-2 1, Amelia Peters 5 2-4 13, Lucy Peters 8 3-5 19, Tori Bross 6 0-0 14. Non-scorers: Devita. Totals: 23 6-14 58.
New Oxford (48): Kelbie Linebaugh 4 1-2 10, Sydney Flesch 2 3-4 7, Georgia Mummert 6 0-1 13, Timberley Linebaugh 2 0-0 4, Lily Myers 3 0-0 6, Lily Crabbs 3 2-2 8. Non-scorers: MacGregor. Totals: 20 6-9 48.
3-Pointers: BS-Metzger 2, Bross 2, Benzel, A. Peters; NO-K. Linebaugh, Mummert.
Other Score: Lancaster Catholic 67, Trinity 36
