Bermudian Springs’ Tori Bross brings the ball up the court as Timberley Linebaugh defends during Friday’s tip-off tournament game at New Oxford. The Eagles worked past the homestanding Colonials, ,58-48. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Bermudian Springs sophomore Lucy Peters didn’t see many meaningful minutes last season when the Eagles posted the best season in program history. Following massive graduation losses, head coach Todd Askins is counting on Peters to be a much bigger cog in the wheel for his team.

She didn’t disappoint in the first start of her career as she tossed in a game-high 19 points to go along with seven boards in leading the Eagles past New Oxford, 58-48, in the opening round of the Colonial Tip-Off tournament on Friday night at New Oxford.

