The Thunderbolts are in uncharted territory.
A perennial district title contender, Littlestown dropped to 0-4 for the first time in recent memory with a 41-12 defeat at the hands of visiting York Catholic on Friday night.
The Irish (3-0) made splash plays on both sides of the ball to stay undefeated. The Bolts turned it over at critical junctures and simply got out-played.
“It’s not fun,” said Littlestown head coach Mike Lippy of the losing skein. “You have to stay positive and figure out a way to make the players better. I’m confident we’ll get it turned around.”
York Catholic mounted a 61-yard march to start the contest. Quarterback Levan McFadden, who tossed three TD passes, capped the foray with a 16-yard lob to mammoth tight end Mike Shelley, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound specimen who snared the ball with one hand. Nick Andrasi added the point-after for a quick 7-0 lead for the visitors.
The Thunderbolts looked to answer when it drove the length of the field — aided by some costly Irish penalties — but couldn’t cash in a tying touchdown. The drive reached the 10-yard line before stalling at the 14.
Andrew Andrews, who tallied 170 yards on just 11 totes, wasted little time doubling the Irish lead as he sprinted around left end and pulled away, leaving Littlestown defenders inhaling his exhaust.
It looked like the hosts were back in it after James Hamilton intercepted a McFadden pass and returned it 35 yards. A personal foul tacked on 15 yards and Nate Holt pinballed his way to the house from the 15 to make it a one-possession game.
The Thunderbolts dodged a bullet when Andrasi missed a 46-yard field goal attempt, but Shelley recovered a fumble at the Irish 39 and McFadden responded with a bomb to Quinn Brennan, who made a bobbling grab and pranced for six.
“Our kids played with heart,” said Lippy. “It was a tale of two halves. We were out-manned tonight. We had a lot of kids who didn’t play and the kids who did got tired. York Catholic is in the playoffs every year. The game got away from us in the second half.”
After leading at the break, 21-6, York Catholic padded its edge in the third period, taking advantage of interceptions on consecutive passing attempts by the Thunderbolts’ Xavier Benner. The first pick by McFadden resulted in a short scoring pass to a wide-open Jack Lawrence. The second led to Nick Creiser’s one-yard plunge.
Another Bolt cough-up was recovered by Adams to set up Matt Ranieri’s sprint to pay dirt to start the running clock midway through the final frame.
“Littlestown is always tough and well-prepared by Coach Lippy,” said York Catholic head coach Eric Depew. “Defensively, we bent but didn’t break and got turnovers when we needed them. On offense, we ran with ease which was nice. We pretty much controlled things. It’s always nice to get a win here.”
Littlestown backup quarterback Alex Popoff tossed a touchdown to Caleb Unger on the game’s final snap.
Andrasi consistently boomed kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks to keep the Bolts backed up.
“He’s a five-star recruit,” said Depew of his strong-legged senior. “He’s a good punter, too.”
He didn’t have to punt against the Bolts.
Littlestown travels to Delone Catholic on Friday while YC is slated to host Biglerville.
York Catholic 14 7 13 7 — 41
Littlestown 0 6 0 6 — 12
First quarter
YC — Mike Shelley 16 pass from Levan McFadden (Nick Andrasi kick) 8:26
YC — Andrew Adams 86 run (Andrasi kick) 1:00
Second quarter
L — Nate Holt 16 run (kick blocked)
YC — Quinn Brennan 61 pass from McFadden (Andrasi kick) 1:34
Third quarter
YC — Jack Lawrence 2 pass from McFadden (kick blocked) 8:15
YC — Nick Creisher 1 run (Andrasi kick) 5:08
Fourth quarter
YC — Matt Ranieri 14 run (Andrasi kick) 6:42
L — Caleb Unger 18 pass from Alex Popoff (no kick attempted) 0:00
Team Statistics
YC L
First downs 13 17
Rushes-yds. 29-292 35 135
Passing 5-7-1 11-22-2
Passing yds. 93 140
Total yds. 385 275
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yds. 6-65 2-15
Punts-avg. 0-0 1-19
Individual Statistics
Rushing: YC-Andrew Adams 11-170, Nick Creisher 4-55, Matt Ramieri 6-51, Levan McFadden 7-19, Lukas Creisher 1-(-3); L-Nate Holt 12-57, Curtis Shifflet 14-45, Caden Rankin 3-29, Xavier Benner 6-4.
Passing: YC-McFadden 5-7-93-1; L-Benner 8-18-95-2, Alex Popoff 3-4-35-0.
Receiving: YC-Quinn Brennan 2-69, Mike Shelley 1-16, L. Creisher 1-6, Jack Lawrence 1-2; L-Caleb Unger 5-53, Austin Grammes 2-29, Holt 2-25, James Hamilton 2-23.
